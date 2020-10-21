« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *  (Read 1544012 times)

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13200 on: October 21, 2020, 10:05:47 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 21, 2020, 09:20:39 PM
Mane with Ice on his knee
See that with a lot of players, didnt head to the dressing room so hopefully no damage there
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13201 on: October 21, 2020, 10:10:05 PM »
Klopp just said we got through with no injuries, looks all good
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13202 on: October 21, 2020, 10:57:57 PM »
Story Witt tsmikas ?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13203 on: October 21, 2020, 10:58:18 PM »
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13204 on: October 21, 2020, 11:33:36 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 21, 2020, 09:20:39 PM
Mane with Ice on his knee

Apparently dead leg for the last week. No issue.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13205 on: October 21, 2020, 11:46:01 PM »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 21, 2020, 11:33:36 PM
Apparently dead leg for the last week. No issue.

he can hop past defenders for fun  :D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13206 on: Yesterday at 12:01:48 AM »
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13207 on: Yesterday at 12:49:51 AM »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 12:01:48 AM
any idea how long ? Out with awhile
No idea, Klopp never gave a timeline.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13208 on: Yesterday at 03:17:43 AM »
How long is Kosta out for???
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13209 on: Yesterday at 03:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Chig on Yesterday at 03:17:43 AM
How long is Kosta out for???

Haha answered in literally the post above yours.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13210 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM »
From David Lynch of The Elephant Man fame who moonlights as a part time journo.

Quote
Kostas Tsimikas hoping to return to training next week after his thigh injury. #LFC will need him as the busy start to the season continues.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 02:13:17 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM
From David Lynch of The Elephant Man fame who moonlights as a part time journo.

 ;D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 03:58:41 AM »
Quote from: jillc on October 20, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I would suspect they are being cautious with him. The scan he had didn't show anything major, but with Joel's injury record I think this is the best thing.

Fabinho said in his post match interview after Ajax that Matip was injured.

Guess well find out more in the press conference.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 07:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:58:41 AM
Fabinho said in his post match interview after Ajax that Matip was injured.

Guess well find out more in the press conference.

The one with Jan Åge Fjørtoft?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 07:08:17 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:04:57 AM
The one with Jan Åge Fjørtoft?

Not one of the better Friends episodes.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 07:14:20 AM »
When is Ox due back or how bad is his injury?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 08:33:00 AM »
No training injuries today lads, please.

Let's keep this thread to a bare minimum.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 09:16:32 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:08:17 AM
Not one of the better Friends episodes.

;D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 10:03:40 AM »
Quote from: West Cork Red on Today at 07:14:20 AM
When is Ox due back or how bad is his injury?
Ya would love know
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13219 on: Today at 10:33:35 AM »
Anyone know when Kostas is back? ;)
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13220 on: Today at 10:37:53 AM »
Quote from: West Cork Red on Today at 07:14:20 AM
When is Ox due back or how bad is his injury?

I saw a report saying start of November so Man City away game possibly although more likely to be a few weeks later after international break.

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13221 on: Today at 11:16:16 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:08:17 AM
Not one of the better Friends episodes.
:D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13222 on: Today at 01:34:05 PM »
Alisson, Thiago and Matip all in contention for tomorrow;

Liverpool will check on the fitness of Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip ahead of Saturdays Premier League clash with Sheffield United.

The Reds will assess the latest condition of the trio on Friday afternoon to determine whether they can play a part in the Anfield meeting with the Blades.
However, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas are definitely not available for the fixture.
Jürgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: So, let me say it like this with the others, apart from Ox and Virg, obviously, and maybe Kostas, who gets closer and closer but is not at all in contention for this game or the next one.
All the others, we have to see day by day pretty much. Its a lot of conversations with the medical department  for who it makes sense, for who it is too early and all these kinds of things.
Thats the time we are in with the games we have; if somebody is injured for two weeks that could mean five games and it is still not a serious injury.
So, I dont know in this moment who will be available. My last information was that the boys who played the other night, they are all fine.
They are OK and the rest, we will see.




Asked specifically whether Alisson, Thiago and Matip could be considered to be in contention to take on Sheffield United, Klopp replied: I dont know. We have training after the press conference, so we will see who is out there. You can only be in contention if you are in training.
Look, in my situation, I dont want to rule anybody out until someone tells me and so far, nobody told me. Maybe I should have listened better!
But for me, everybody apart from the three I mentioned are in contention until somebody tells me different.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13223 on: Today at 02:22:20 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:34:05 PM
Alisson, Thiago and Matip all in contention for tomorrow;


Cue rival fans ... "So lucky. They never seem to get long term injuries to their main players" bullshit.  Even after VVD.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 02:52:23 PM »
That's excellent news on Ali, part of me hopes that he doesn't play though as don't want to risk him re-injuring his shoulder but knowing our medical team, they definitely wouldn't do that.

If he's ready he'll play and if he doesn't this week he should be OK for the next game and definitely back for City which is awesome
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 03:38:24 PM »
So Keita must be in contention too?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 04:26:56 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:04:57 AM
The one with Jan Åge Fjørtoft?

Yes
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 05:01:47 PM »
Is there any further development on how severe VVD acl is?

Interested to know just what surgery is needed.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 06:22:29 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:01:47 PM
Is there any further development on how severe VVD acl is?

Interested to know just what surgery is needed.
He walked off. I'm no PT but you'd have to think that's a good sign.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 06:24:21 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:01:47 PM
Is there any further development on how severe VVD acl is?

Interested to know just what surgery is needed.
If he requires surgery I believe it must be a grade 3 which is a tear, it's a minimum of 6 months out I think


https://rcmclinic.com/patient-information/knee-information/knee-injury-diagnosis/grade-iii-acl-tear/#:~:text=When%20arthroscopic%20reconstruction%20is%20necessary,labor%20after%20approximately%20six%20months.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13230 on: Today at 08:06:17 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:22:29 PM
He walked off. I'm no PT but you'd have to think that's a good sign.

Oh christ, don't start this again
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13231 on: Today at 08:10:09 PM »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:06:17 PM
Oh christ, don't start this again
It's taken over from Ibe being cup-tied. ;D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13232 on: Today at 08:11:01 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:10:09 PM
It's taken over from Ibe being cup-tied. ;D

How is Flanagans loan in Florence going?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13233 on: Today at 08:36:43 PM »
He walked off. So back after the adverts
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13234 on: Today at 08:58:41 PM »
Thats very positive indeed!
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13235 on: Today at 10:12:55 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:22:29 PM
He walked off. I'm no PT but you'd have to think that's a good sign.

Welshred just threw his phone in the river
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13236 on: Today at 10:15:32 PM »
But on a serious note Ive come to understand over the past few days that there are different surgerys with different injuries

Repair, Reconstruction, Total reconstruction Etc

Im not sleeping much lol. Between my own left knee and Virgil I could probably carry out surgery Mysrlf by now

Hands are a bit shaky mind
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13237 on: Today at 10:34:50 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:12:55 PM
Welshred just threw himself  in the river.
There that's better.
