No Shaqiri on the bench today (Jones May just have been preferred) but I think Shaq was missing from the training pics and videos at the back end of the week. Has there been any mention of a new injury?



Edit: to answer my own question Ive just noticed that the Echo reported that Shaqiri will sit out the game against United with what Anfield sources have described as a slight injury as the table-topping Reds host their fierce rivals.



It is thought Shaqiri's absence is not linked to any potential move away from Anfield in the January transfer window.