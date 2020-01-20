« previous next »
Author Topic: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *  (Read 1441528 times)

Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12920 on: January 20, 2020, 12:55:13 AM »
No Shaqiri on the bench today (Jones May just have been preferred) but I think Shaq was missing from the training pics and videos at the back end of the week. Has there been any mention of a new injury?

Edit: to answer my own question Ive just noticed that the Echo reported that Shaqiri will sit out the game against United with what Anfield sources have described as a slight injury as the table-topping Reds host their fierce rivals.

It is thought Shaqiri's absence is not linked to any potential move away from Anfield in the January transfer window.
Offline deFacto

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12921 on: January 20, 2020, 04:55:16 PM »
Shaqiri hopes to be back in training later this week
Online duvva

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12922 on: January 22, 2020, 09:51:38 AM »
Lovren in yesterdays training photos. Looks like defensively were back at full strength
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12923 on: January 22, 2020, 10:12:21 AM »
Quote from: duvva on January 22, 2020, 09:51:38 AM
Lovren in yesterdays training photos. Looks like defensively were back at full strength
Will help with Shrewsbury in mind.
Offline Agent99

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12924 on: January 22, 2020, 10:54:37 AM »
Just Keita and Milner to go. End of the season is going to be a good one!
Offline No666

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12925 on: January 22, 2020, 11:44:49 AM »
Quote from: Agent99 on January 22, 2020, 10:54:37 AM
Just Keita and Milner to go. End of the season is going to be a good one!
Mockers, man, mockers. If anything happens to VvD I'm blaming you.
Offline Agent99

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12926 on: January 22, 2020, 01:06:50 PM »
Quote from: No666 on January 22, 2020, 11:44:49 AM
Mockers, man, mockers. If anything happens to VvD I'm blaming you.
Offline Machae

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12927 on: January 23, 2020, 04:33:22 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on January 20, 2020, 04:55:16 PM
Shaqiri hopes to be back in training later this week

Shocking injury record since coming to Liverpool. Has he been this bad throughout his career?
Offline deFacto

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12928 on: January 23, 2020, 04:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Machae on January 23, 2020, 04:33:22 PM
Shocking injury record since coming to Liverpool. Has he been this bad throughout his career?

https://www.transfermarkt.us/xherdan-shaqiri/verletzungen/spieler/86792

Similar.

The calf injury from this summer is probably his biggest one.
Offline Fromola

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12929 on: January 23, 2020, 05:00:23 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on January 23, 2020, 04:39:08 PM
https://www.transfermarkt.us/xherdan-shaqiri/verletzungen/spieler/86792

Similar.

The calf injury from this summer is probably his biggest one.

That was the stupid Nation's League. 2 full games in 3 days when he'd barely played all year; a muscle injury during the second game inevitable (a pointless 3rd place game).
Offline deFacto

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12930 on: January 23, 2020, 05:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on January 23, 2020, 05:00:23 PM
That was the stupid Nation's League. 2 full games in 3 days when he'd barely played all year; a muscle injury during the second game inevitable (a pointless 3rd place game).

Yup and then had the same injury later on
Offline Machae

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12931 on: January 23, 2020, 05:11:28 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on January 23, 2020, 04:39:08 PM
https://www.transfermarkt.us/xherdan-shaqiri/verletzungen/spieler/86792

Similar.

The calf injury from this summer is probably his biggest one.

Missed 13 days with Pubitis. I shouldn't laugh
Offline Agent99

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12932 on: January 23, 2020, 08:34:59 PM »
Quote from: No666 on January 22, 2020, 11:44:49 AM
Mockers, man, mockers. If anything happens to VvD I'm blaming you.
Shit.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12933 on: January 23, 2020, 10:46:46 PM »
What's the likely Mane injury, tight hamstring? At least he wouldn't be playing on Sunday anyway.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline No666

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12934 on: January 23, 2020, 11:02:35 PM »
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12935 on: January 23, 2020, 11:05:44 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 23, 2020, 10:46:46 PM
What's the likely Mane injury, tight hamstring? At least he wouldn't be playing on Sunday anyway.

Weird reaction to a hamstring injury though. He never once grabbed at it, walked comfortably and sat down and got up a couple of times easily enough. Couldnt wait to gulp some water though 🤔
Offline jckliew

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12936 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 AM »
Any news on Sadio's injury?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline red whine

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12937 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 AM »
Should know more at 1pm when its Klopps presser.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12938 on: Yesterday at 01:10:25 PM »
Mane out for WHU & Southampton but should be back after that.
Online an tha

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12939 on: Yesterday at 01:27:22 PM »
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12940 on: Yesterday at 01:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:10:25 PM
Mane out for WHU & Southampton but should be back after that.

I'll take that, thank fuck he is not out for a longer period of time.
Offline red whine

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12941 on: Yesterday at 01:39:36 PM »
He said probably out for Southampton also so thats probably just precautionary.
Offline Agent99

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12942 on: Yesterday at 02:26:29 PM »
Any news on Shaq, Milner and Lallana?
Offline royhendo

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12943 on: Yesterday at 03:05:46 PM »
So...

Keita: was on bench on Sunday
Milner: ??
Lallana: ??
Shaqiri: ??
Mane: out for West Aaaam and Southampton, should be back for Norwich
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:07:52 PM by royhendo »
Offline Hellrazor

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12944 on: Yesterday at 04:12:29 PM »
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online an tha

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer or chat thread *
« Reply #12945 on: Today at 12:09:42 AM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 04:12:29 PM
that link redirects to a story about mane

it has nowt about the others

Yeah no idea why LFC put link as is it was. They have since changed it.
