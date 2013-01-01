Well the year does end in a week so when you think about it that way it sounds a lot better. A poster up above quoted Klopp in saying that Fab, Lovren and Matip are doing well but not ready to face Leicester. Sounds like Lovren and Matip are close and with Fab we'll have to see. I don't think he would have said that they're not ready to face Leicester if they were still long ways away, so hopefully all three will be back sooner rather than later.
Jurgen's full comments:Klopp told his pre-match press conference: The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged.Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I dont know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see.No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] thats clear.Then we have to see how quickly it can settle.
Minamino joined at an opportune moment it seems
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]