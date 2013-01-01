Jurgen's full comments:



Klopp told his pre-match press conference: The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged.



Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I dont know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see.



No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] thats clear.



Then we have to see how quickly it can settle.







Thanks for this. People can do a pretty bad job of relaying the message back from Klopp's answers, catastrophising or saying oh its hopefully fine. It's helpful to just see what he's saying