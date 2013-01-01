« previous next »
Matip and Lovren not being ready this calendar year is nothing new but it's good to know that they're progressing
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
Well the year does end in a week so when you think about it that way it sounds a lot better.  ;D

A poster up above quoted Klopp in saying that Fab, Lovren and Matip are doing well but not ready to face Leicester. Sounds like Lovren and Matip are close and with Fab we'll have to see. I don't think he would have said that they're not ready to face Leicester if they were still long ways away, so hopefully all three will be back sooner rather than later.
I wouldnt listen to a word klopp says on injuries to be honest.  When hes vague it means nowt!

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
Minamino joined at an opportune moment it seems
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
Jurgen's full comments:

Klopp told his pre-match press conference: The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged.

Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I dont know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see.

No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] thats clear.

Then we have to see how quickly it can settle.



Thanks for this. People can do a pretty bad job of relaying the message back from Klopp's answers, catastrophising or saying oh its hopefully fine. It's helpful to just see what he's saying
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
Minamino joined at an opportune moment it seems

Can he play centre back? ;D
