Why wouldnt we?
There's a clue in the title of the thread
FA Cup 3rd round replay has been put right in he middle of it....So we might well not get
FA Cup 3rd round replay won't be played in February. The break is from the 1st to the 14th Feb.
Just read about it. Youre right but its the 4th round. What a farce
Rogers has been rather scathing about this break as well. Saying they are just playing at it and hopefully next year theyll do it properly.
Isn't it remarkably short-sighted of them, in that it will just further increase the big clubs' indifference to the competition?
Any update on Ox, or will he undergo a scan these next few days? Crazy to think that the Leicester game is just a little more than 3 days away.
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?
They all still play for the best side in the world.
Thanks for telling that. I never quite remember if it was Henchoz or Hyypia that was dropped for Biscan to play centre back.First game in and got everyone excited but soon Ged realised it wasn't such a great idea.
Wijnaldum is fine, he was on the bench.Fabinho and Matip are expected to be back next month.
I dont expect Fabinho back next month. All that Klopp said was that he definitely wouldnt play the Xmas fixtures which people have assumed means hell be back straight after that. He was in a walking boot a few weeks back too.
I dont expect either back until after the winter break
Klopp has confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered ligament damage to his ankle. He is definitely out for the rest of 2019 and then they will see how quickly it settles.
Out for the rest of 2019 sounds more severe than it actually is Considering how worried I was when he went down slamming the ground, this news isnt too bad. Usually looking at about 5-6 weeks for ankle ligaments arent you?
Its bad and its the worse kind of damage you could do to your ankle. Just got to let it heal naturally with some physio. 3 months more like before he kicks a ball again.
At least we can be thankful that we've been so lucky with injuries this season...
I actually heard a few pundits say this recently.
