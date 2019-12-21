« previous next »
Author Topic: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12880 on: December 21, 2019, 09:48:40 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 21, 2019, 09:47:59 AM
Why wouldnt we?
FA Cup 3rd round replay has been put right in he middle of it....

So we might well not get
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12881 on: December 21, 2019, 09:49:59 AM »
Quote from: Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera on December 21, 2019, 08:07:42 AM
There's a clue in the title of the thread ;D

Apologies 😁
Offline Welshred

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12882 on: December 21, 2019, 09:50:01 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 21, 2019, 09:48:40 AM
FA Cup 3rd round replay has been put right in he middle of it....

So we might well not get

FA Cup 3rd round replay won't be played in February. The break is from the 1st to the 14th Feb.
Online dudleyred

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12883 on: December 21, 2019, 10:08:24 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 21, 2019, 09:48:40 AM
FA Cup 3rd round replay has been put right in he middle of it....

So we might well not get
Quote from: Welshred on December 21, 2019, 09:50:01 AM
FA Cup 3rd round replay won't be played in February. The break is from the 1st to the 14th Feb.

Just read about it. Youre right but its the 4th round. What a farce
Online duvva

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12884 on: December 21, 2019, 10:40:56 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 21, 2019, 10:08:24 AM
Just read about it. Youre right but its the 4th round. What a farce
Rogers has been rather scathing about this break as well. Saying they are just playing at it and hopefully next year theyll do it properly.

Offline Red Bird

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12885 on: December 21, 2019, 10:43:48 AM »
Quote from: duvva on December 21, 2019, 10:40:56 AM
Rogers has been rather scathing about this break as well. Saying they are just playing at it and hopefully next year theyll do it properly.


So it's not just Klopp "moaning."

Remember when it was just Benitez moaning about the league not looking after its participants in European competitions. Until Mourinho, Guardiola etc. also saidthe same thing.
Offline No666

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12886 on: December 21, 2019, 11:49:38 AM »
Isn't it remarkably short-sighted of them, in that it will just further increase the big clubs' indifference to the competition?
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12887 on: December 21, 2019, 12:17:54 PM »
Quote from: No666 on December 21, 2019, 11:49:38 AM
Isn't it remarkably short-sighted of them, in that it will just further increase the big clubs' indifference to the competition?
Exactly.....

Also contempt for the England team.  This will only benefit the England team.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12888 on: December 21, 2019, 08:35:34 PM »
Ox in a boot on the stage - at least its not the knee right?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12889 on: December 22, 2019, 08:30:04 PM »
Any update on Ox, or will he undergo a scan these next few days? Crazy to think that the Leicester game is just a little more than 3 days away.  ::)
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12890 on: December 22, 2019, 08:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 22, 2019, 08:30:04 PM
Any update on Ox, or will he undergo a scan these next few days? Crazy to think that the Leicester game is just a little more than 3 days away.  ::)
Hes been on a plane half the day.  Wont look at anything until tomorrow I would imagine.
Online Raaphael

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12891 on: December 22, 2019, 08:36:44 PM »
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12892 on: December 22, 2019, 08:42:48 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on December 22, 2019, 08:36:44 PM
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?

They all still play for the best side in the world.
Offline deFacto

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12893 on: December 22, 2019, 08:46:33 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on December 22, 2019, 08:36:44 PM
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?

Wijnaldum is fine, he was on the bench.

Fabinho and Matip are expected to be back next month.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12894 on: December 22, 2019, 08:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on December 22, 2019, 08:36:44 PM
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?
Expect Fabinho back after the winter break and possibly Matip too.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12895 on: December 22, 2019, 11:05:47 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on December 22, 2019, 08:36:44 PM
Status of Fabinho, Matip, Wijnaldum?

dunno, they blocked me on their social
Offline Crimson

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12896 on: December 22, 2019, 11:12:45 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 22, 2019, 08:42:48 PM
They all still play for the best side in the world.

 :scarf
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 12:07:52 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 20, 2019, 04:26:28 PM
Thanks for telling that. I never quite remember if it was Henchoz or Hyypia that was dropped for Biscan to play centre back.

First game in and got everyone excited but soon Ged realised it wasn't such a great idea.
actually funny enough i remember Biscan having a stormer in the derby in 2003 at centre back. Rooney never got near the ball all game and we won 3-0 (Owen 2 and Kewell)
Offline liverbnz

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 09:32:59 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 08:46:33 PM
Wijnaldum is fine, he was on the bench.

Fabinho and Matip are expected to be back next month.
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 08:46:33 PM
Wijnaldum is fine, he was on the bench.

Fabinho and Matip are expected to be back next month.
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 08:46:33 PM
Wijnaldum is fine, he was on the bench.

Fabinho and Matip are expected to be back next month.

I dont expect Fabinho back next month. All that Klopp said was that he definitely wouldnt play the Xmas fixtures which people have assumed means hell be back straight after that. He was in a walking boot a few weeks back too.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 PM »
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 09:32:59 PM
I dont expect Fabinho back next month. All that Klopp said was that he definitely wouldnt play the Xmas fixtures which people have assumed means hell be back straight after that. He was in a walking boot a few weeks back too.
I dont expect either back until after the winter break
Offline kavah

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 05:50:19 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 09:44:10 PM
I dont expect either back until after the winter break

That's Norwich - 16th Feb - right?
Seems a good time for a warm weather break and hopefully get the injured lads up and running
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 09:35:08 AM »
Klopp has confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered ligament damage to his ankle. He is definitely out for the rest of 2019 and then they will see how quickly it settles.
Online phonic

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 09:40:36 AM »
At least we can be thankful that we've been so lucky with injuries this season...
Offline Nick110581

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12903 on: Today at 09:48:14 AM »
Big loss for this period especially with three tough matches then the derby.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12904 on: Today at 09:55:04 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:35:08 AM
Klopp has confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered ligament damage to his ankle. He is definitely out for the rest of 2019 and then they will see how quickly it settles.
Out for the rest of 2019 sounds more severe than it actually is ;D

Considering how worried I was when he went down slamming the ground, this news isnt too bad. Usually looking at about 5-6 weeks for ankle ligaments arent you?
Offline redbanky

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12905 on: Today at 09:59:08 AM »
"Klopp says Lovren, Matip and Fabinho "in a really good way" but not ready to face Leicester."

That's a bit of relief. Hopefully, we see them after New Years.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 09:59:37 AM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:04 AM
Out for the rest of 2019 sounds more severe than it actually is ;D

Considering how worried I was when he went down slamming the ground, this news isnt too bad. Usually looking at about 5-6 weeks for ankle ligaments arent you?
He wasnt clear...

He said they still didnt know (which Im not totally sure I believe to be honest).

But it looks like its certainly 2 weeks at the very least.   Im taking hope form him being able to dance really quite well even with the boot on!
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 10:00:31 AM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:04 AM
Out for the rest of 2019 sounds more severe than it actually is ;D

Considering how worried I was when he went down slamming the ground, this news isnt too bad. Usually looking at about 5-6 weeks for ankle ligaments arent you?

Its bad and its the worse kind of damage you could do to your ankle. Just got to let it heal naturally with some physio. 3 months more like before he kicks a ball again.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 10:01:27 AM »
Matip and Lovren not back this year either....
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 10:02:22 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:00:31 AM
Its bad and its the worse kind of damage you could do to your ankle. Just got to let it heal naturally with some physio. 3 months more like before he kicks a ball again.
Well thats what Fabinho has done clearly...

But surely it depends on the ligament youve done and the extent of the damage?

Offline plucking affattedgoose

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 10:09:23 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:00:31 AM
Its bad and its the worse kind of damage you could do to your ankle. Just got to let it heal naturally with some physio. 3 months more like before he kicks a ball again.

This guy knows
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Current injury
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 10:28:35 AM »
Online Mister men

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 11:15:30 AM »
Quote from: phonic on Today at 09:40:36 AM
At least we can be thankful that we've been so lucky with injuries this season...

 :wellin I actually heard a few pundits say this recently.
Online spider-neil

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 11:22:41 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:15:30 AM
:wellin I actually heard a few pundits say this recently.

Liverpool injuries don't count unless it's to VVD or any of the front three.
