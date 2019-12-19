I was reading Klopp's comments earlier this month again. He says we have 5 central defenders and that if we brought in another we'd have 6 and that's too many.



I disagree. Fabinho should not be counted because he is just so good in midfield... in the same way Fernandinho should've stayed in midfield for Man City.

So then we got 4 options: Pure Virgil, Lovren, Matip and Gomez.



From those 4 Lovren and Matip tend to have 2 spells a season of being out for a month, sometimes at the same time.

Gomez has had long term injuries too - longer absences for us. Very long.



Is it not reasonable to think we need a more reliable option?

Gomez was very poor earlier this season but with some games, he seems to be slowly coming right again, and hopefully show us how good he can be with Pure Virgil as our best duo. But even if we bring in another option, Gomez can still get game time when resting either Robbo or Trent.



As for Lovren and Matip, I'm sorry if people don't see it but they always getting opportunities since once of them is always out at some point and then they come in. If we bring in someone that can play consistently alongside Virgil and create a master partnership without getting injured then it's not for us to say 'Hey, oh my God we just f**ked up the future of Lovren and Matip' cos let's face it these two have just not been able to hold onto the position down long enough anyway and so they deserve waiting their turn to get back in.



With Liverpool playing in so many competitions, do we keep saying hey let's lose in the League Cup and FA Cup or do we say, 'Great, we got more depth now and let's have a go at winning some domestic Cups too? We're a big club and able to go for them all."



What do you prefer?



People will say the club knows what they're doing, well, as I hinted weeks ago, this is the same club that was happy to start this season without Lovren, and Fabinho being our 4th choice. And pulled out of the Lovren deal only cos the financial package wasn't on our terms. We are fortunate we're not in a worse situation that we already in due to that. This is coming at a point where we are primed to challenge/lead the Premier League table and have enough money saved up and won due to last seasons glory, to build on what we got...