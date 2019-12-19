« previous next »
Author Topic: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12840 on: December 19, 2019, 12:51:57 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 09:17:02 AM
Fabinho will be back around early january no?


I wouldn't bet on it
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12841 on: December 19, 2019, 12:58:38 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 19, 2019, 10:48:18 AM
From today.


Size of Minamino's Adam's Apple. Massive that.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12842 on: December 19, 2019, 04:02:44 PM »
Virgil doing interviews today so hopefully hell be fit for Saturday
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12843 on: December 19, 2019, 04:10:33 PM »
We definitely need big man for the CWC final, hope he will be fit for it.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12844 on: December 19, 2019, 04:14:16 PM »
I guess it is a bit worrisome that Fab, Lovren and Matip are all unknown on recovery dates.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12845 on: December 19, 2019, 04:20:10 PM »
Bet Adrian could do a job at CB : D
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12846 on: December 19, 2019, 04:23:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on December 19, 2019, 04:14:16 PM
I guess it is a bit worrisome that Fab, Lovren and Matip are all unknown on recovery dates.
I doubt they're unknown by the club. They'll have a general idea. People are worried because Matip and Lovren have had injuries in the past that have taken longer to heal than first anticipated.

All physio room will be basing their unknown recovery date on is the lack of information given by Klopp or the club on the time frame of their injury. It's not like they have some off the record info that they're bad injuries that could take months, it's just that we're being vague after ones like Gomez that took much longer than we thought in the past
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12847 on: December 19, 2019, 04:29:23 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 19, 2019, 04:02:44 PM
Virgil doing interviews today so hopefully hell be fit for Saturday
from his hospital bed, hooked up to a drip, surrounded by lucozade, chicken soup and the all important flat 7up
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12848 on: December 19, 2019, 04:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
from his hospital bed, hooked up to a drip, surrounded by lucozade, chicken soup and the all important flat 7up

And moaning that his TV viewing card hasn't been topped up.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12849 on: December 19, 2019, 04:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
from his hospital bed, hooked up to a drip, surrounded by lucozade, chicken soup and the all important flat 7up

You saw the same photos as me then
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12850 on: December 19, 2019, 05:00:46 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
from his hospital bed, hooked up to a drip, surrounded by lucozade, chicken soup and the all important flat 7up

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12851 on: December 19, 2019, 07:24:00 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on December 19, 2019, 09:01:30 AM
I read that as 'Flying in Pterodactyly' at first :D

Yes, it's what I meant
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12852 on: December 19, 2019, 09:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
from his hospital bed, hooked up to a drip, surrounded by lucozade, chicken soup and the all important flat 7up

I know you are probably making a joke here, but dont do that  :no :no :no :no :no

Big Virg doesn't do flat 7ups.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12853 on: December 19, 2019, 09:29:08 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on December 19, 2019, 04:20:10 PM
Bet Adrian could do a job at CB : D

Push comes to shove Ali can play Centre half and Adrian can go in goal. I am 100% sure Ali at centre half could actually be the 2nd best centre back in the world.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12854 on: Yesterday at 02:34:58 AM »
In his chat on The Athletic today, James Pearce said the following concerning injuries:

Quote
Klopp has said early in the new year before Matip is back and mid to late January for Fabinho. There's been no timeframe given for Lovren with LFC saying it depends how he responds to treatment this week.

https://theathletic.com/1473694/2019/12/19/live-qa-discuss-the-arrival-of-minamino-and-klopps-defensive-headache-with-james-pearce-thu-19-dec-3pm-gmt-10am-et/
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12855 on: Yesterday at 08:55:36 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 19, 2019, 09:29:08 PM
Push comes to shove Ali can play Centre half and Adrian can go in goal. I am 100% sure Ali at centre half could actually be the 2nd best centre back in the world.
How much more difficult do you think it could be for him to fill in? I'd say he'd look comfortable and keep it solid there. We know Adrian looks good when he comes in.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12856 on: Yesterday at 12:10:36 PM »
Anyone here old enough to remember Igor Biscan playing as centre-back even though it wasn't due to injury issues and other options were available?
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12857 on: Yesterday at 12:11:40 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:10:36 PM
Anyone here old enough to remember Igor Biscan playing as centre-back even though it wasn't due to injury issues and other options were available?

Is anyone here old enough to remember something that happened 14/15 years ago...?

Did you think he played in the 60s or something? The wardrobe malfunction wasnt because of the tiny shorts
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12858 on: Yesterday at 12:12:10 PM »
Old? Biscan wasn't that long ago, sheesh! ;)
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12859 on: Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:10:36 PM
Anyone here old enough to remember Igor Biscan playing as centre-back even though it wasn't due to injury issues and other options were available?

Hyypia was dropped one game for that to happen!
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12860 on: Yesterday at 12:29:31 PM »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on December 19, 2019, 12:58:38 PM
Size of Minamino's Adam's Apple. Massive that.

Why is Minamino carrying around Lallana's apple anyway. Strange
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12861 on: Yesterday at 12:31:13 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 19, 2019, 09:29:08 PM
Push comes to shove Ali can play Centre half and Adrian can go in goal. I am 100% sure Ali at centre half could actually be the 2nd best centre back in the world.

Alisson spends most matches at a centreback position anyway.

He even has a red card now to remind him not to handle there. He ll be fine at centreback now, lesson learnt.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12862 on: Yesterday at 12:32:20 PM »
With a fixture pileup and important games in numerous fronts, does anyone think we'll just sweat it out on our CB's, or any chance of Nat Phillips being recalled from Stuttgart, or perhaps Ki-Jana stepping up into the first team?

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12863 on: Yesterday at 04:26:28 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Hyypia was dropped one game for that to happen!

Thanks for telling that. I never quite remember if it was Henchoz or Hyypia that was dropped for Biscan to play centre back.

First game in and got everyone excited but soon Ged realised it wasn't such a great idea.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12864 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 PM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 12:32:20 PM
With a fixture pileup and important games in numerous fronts, does anyone think we'll just sweat it out on our CB's, or any chance of Nat Phillips being recalled from Stuttgart, or perhaps Ki-Jana stepping up into the first team?
Probably the latter. Played really well against Wolves last season with Fabinho as his centre back partner.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12865 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM »
Quote from: penwhen on Yesterday at 02:34:58 AM
In his chat on The Athletic today, James Pearce said the following concerning injuries:

https://theathletic.com/1473694/2019/12/19/live-qa-discuss-the-arrival-of-minamino-and-klopps-defensive-headache-with-james-pearce-thu-19-dec-3pm-gmt-10am-et/


Late January for Fabinho? I thought he was only scheduled to be out for a month.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12866 on: Yesterday at 05:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM
Late January for Fabinho? I thought he was only scheduled to be out for a month.

Never. It was always 6-8 weeks.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12867 on: Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM »
I was reading Klopp's comments earlier this month again. He says we have 5 central defenders and that if we brought in another we'd have 6 and that's too many.

I disagree. Fabinho should not be counted because he is just so good in midfield... in the same way Fernandinho should've stayed in midfield for Man City.
So then we got 4 options: Pure Virgil, Lovren, Matip and Gomez.

From those 4 Lovren and Matip tend to have 2 spells a season of being out for a month, sometimes at the same time.
Gomez has had long term injuries too - longer absences for us. Very long.

Is it not reasonable to think we need a more reliable option?
Gomez was very poor earlier this season but with some games, he seems to be slowly coming right again, and hopefully show us how good he can be with Pure Virgil as our best duo. But even if we  bring in another option, Gomez can still get game time when resting either Robbo or Trent.

As for Lovren and Matip, I'm sorry if people don't see it but they always getting opportunities since once of them is always out at some point and then they come in. If we bring in someone that can play consistently alongside Virgil and create a master partnership without getting injured then it's not for us to say 'Hey, oh my God we just f**ked up the future of Lovren and Matip' cos let's face it these two have just not been able to hold onto the position down long enough anyway and so they deserve waiting their turn to get back in.

With Liverpool playing in so many competitions, do we keep saying hey let's lose in the League Cup and FA Cup or do we say, 'Great, we got more depth now and let's have a go at winning some domestic Cups too? We're a big club and able to go for them all."

What do you prefer?

People will say the club knows what they're doing, well, as I hinted weeks ago, this is the same club that was happy to start this season without Lovren, and Fabinho being our 4th choice. And pulled out of the Lovren deal only cos the financial package wasn't on our terms. We are fortunate we're not in a worse situation that we already in due to that. This is coming at a point where we are primed to challenge/lead the Premier League table and have enough money saved up and won due to last seasons glory, to build on what we got...
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12868 on: Yesterday at 09:09:34 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM
I was reading Klopp's comments earlier this month again. He says we have 5 central defenders and that if we brought in another we'd have 6 and that's too many.

I disagree. Fabinho should not be counted because he is just so good in midfield... in the same way Fernandinho should've stayed in midfield for Man City.
So then we got 4 options: Pure Virgil, Lovren, Matip and Gomez.

From those 4 Lovren and Matip tend to have 2 spells a season of being out for a month, sometimes at the same time.
Gomez has had long term injuries too - longer absences for us. Very long.

Is it not reasonable to think we need a more reliable option?
Gomez was very poor earlier this season but with some games, he seems to be slowly coming right again, and hopefully show us how good he can be with Pure Virgil as our best duo. But even if we  bring in another option, Gomez can still get game time when resting either Robbo or Trent.

As for Lovren and Matip, I'm sorry if people don't see it but they always getting opportunities since once of them is always out at some point and then they come in. If we bring in someone that can play consistently alongside Virgil and create a master partnership without getting injured then it's not for us to say 'Hey, oh my God we just f**ked up the future of Lovren and Matip' cos let's face it these two have just not been able to hold onto the position down long enough anyway and so they deserve waiting their turn to get back in.

With Liverpool playing in so many competitions, do we keep saying hey let's lose in the League Cup and FA Cup or do we say, 'Great, we got more depth now and let's have a go at winning some domestic Cups too? We're a big club and able to go for them all."

What do you prefer?

It is tough because of the way we play. Normally one of your full backs are big enough to cover at centre back. That isn't going to happen though when your fullbacks are so fundamental to the way you attack though. Gomez is probably the optimal example of someone who could play full back and centre back in our system. However he still wouldn't be good enough to play week in week out at full back and then cover for the centre backs.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12869 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM
I was reading Klopp's comments earlier this month again. He says we have 5 central defenders and that if we brought in another we'd have 6 and that's too many.

I disagree. Fabinho should not be counted because he is just so good in midfield... in the same way Fernandinho should've stayed in midfield for Man City.
So then we got 4 options: Pure Virgil, Lovren, Matip and Gomez.

From those 4 Lovren and Matip tend to have 2 spells a season of being out for a month, sometimes at the same time.
Gomez has had long term injuries too - longer absences for us. Very long.

Is it not reasonable to think we need a more reliable option?
Gomez was very poor earlier this season but with some games, he seems to be slowly coming right again, and hopefully show us how good he can be with Pure Virgil as our best duo. But even if we  bring in another option, Gomez can still get game time when resting either Robbo or Trent.

As for Lovren and Matip, I'm sorry if people don't see it but they always getting opportunities since once of them is always out at some point and then they come in. If we bring in someone that can play consistently alongside Virgil and create a master partnership without getting injured then it's not for us to say 'Hey, oh my God we just f**ked up the future of Lovren and Matip' cos let's face it these two have just not been able to hold onto the position down long enough anyway and so they deserve waiting their turn to get back in.

With Liverpool playing in so many competitions, do we keep saying hey let's lose in the League Cup and FA Cup or do we say, 'Great, we got more depth now and let's have a go at winning some domestic Cups too? We're a big club and able to go for them all."

What do you prefer?

People will say the club knows what they're doing, well, as I hinted weeks ago, this is the same club that was happy to start this season without Lovren, and Fabinho being our 4th choice. And pulled out of the Lovren deal only cos the financial package wasn't on our terms. We are fortunate we're not in a worse situation that we already in due to that. This is coming at a point where we are primed to challenge/lead the Premier League table and have enough money saved up and won due to last seasons glory, to build on what we got...

to be honest, judging off the fact we would have let Lovren go in the summer it does seem as though Klopp genuinely feels either Hoever/VDB is able to step up to 4th choice within the next 12 months, so while right now we do look a little bit exposed, ultimately from a longer term strategy I think the current CBs are fine.

Plus in terms of sprints, I guess the CB position is probably the least physically demanding position.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12870 on: Yesterday at 09:14:57 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 09:11:28 PM
to be honest, judging off the fact we would have let Lovren go in the summer it does seem as though Klopp genuinely feels either Hoever/VDB is able to step up to 4th choice within the next 12 months, so while right now we do look a little bit exposed, ultimately from a longer term strategy I think the current CBs are fine.

Plus in terms of sprints, I guess the CB position is probably the least physically demanding position.

Good point. But until those two come along, how about find another Fabinho type that can play wingback and central defence? Another Emre Can type. Emre can do it too. But i know, you won't let that girl back after she cheated on you.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12871 on: Yesterday at 09:18:54 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 09:14:57 PM
Good point. But how about find another Fabinho type that can play wingback and central defence? Another Emre Can type. Emre can do it too. But i know, you won't let that girl back after she cheated on you.

I doubt either Fabinho or Can could play wingback in our system though.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12872 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 PM »
I doubt either Fabinho or Can could play wingback in our system though.

True, but they'd be makeshift options... which at this point we are really stretched. Sure, we can play Virgil and Gomez every game... but let's hope that doesn't push either of them so hard that one of them goes next.

Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12873 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:56:26 PM
Never. It was always 6-8 weeks.

Is it, everywhere I've read said 4-6 weeks, definitely until new year anyway. Another month out then, such a shame. Hopefully gives us a chance to see more of Ox and Keita
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12874 on: Yesterday at 10:51:53 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 09:17:02 AM
Fabinho will be back around early january no?

But yeah two injuries does make it look thin
Not a chance of early January.  Its an 8 week injury and he did it on the 27th Nov.

Hes then got to get match fit.

February is possible

Anyone who thinks 4-6 weeks when hes still wearing a boot after nearly 4 isnt thinking straight.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12875 on: Today at 12:32:06 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 12:32:20 PM
With a fixture pileup and important games in numerous fronts, does anyone think we'll just sweat it out on our CB's, or any chance of Nat Phillips being recalled from Stuttgart, or perhaps Ki-Jana stepping up into the first team?



I was thinking the same, but not sure if we are able to recall him
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12876 on: Today at 01:11:48 AM »
Id like to see us bring in Conor Coady as cover - has really developed, is a leader and local so would be a great fit imho
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread
« Reply #12877 on: Today at 01:44:43 AM »
Problem Klopp has is anyone good enough isnt going to want to sit on the bench/not play when all are fit. Hence, its hard to find someone of appropriate quality that will be happy after 4/6weeks, that wont block the development opportunities of someone younger either.

Yes I agree we are skinny. But i understand the massive dilemma for Klopp and the reluctance for quality players joining when in Liverpools situation.

What about a loan situation? And is that likely in the jan window.
Re: Current injury updates? not a transfer speculation thread

No no no loan. It has never worked for us.

The last player who could walk in to our club and started contributing from day 1 is VVD. Even a player as talented as Fabinho cost £50m and half a season to bed in.

The way we play has no short term fixes and I believe we just have to live with 2 for CB for now and pray for Matips and Lovrens recovery.
