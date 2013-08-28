Lived in Portland for a couple of years right after getting married 10 years ago.



To be honest, it's an absolutely brilliant city. The coast, which is amazing and beautiful, just an hour and a half drive away. Drive down the coast from Cannon Beach, have a picnic lunch in one of the state parks or at a diner in Manzanita or somewhere like that, then ice cream at the Tillamook cheese factory in the afternoon. Or go up the other direction, an hour or two gets you up into the Cascades and there is brilliant camping/hiking if you're into that sort of thing (and I am). Do the Columbia Gorge for sure and see the waterfalls - there's loads to explore.



The city itself is full of hidden treasures, craft beer breweries, eclectic coffee shops, and the like. Don't miss the Saturday market in the summer - absolutely crammed with Portland weirdness/beauty.



Great place. I haven't been back for more than a quick visit in years, but I miss it.