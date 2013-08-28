« previous next »
Portland, Oregon

Henry Chinaski

Portland, Oregon
August 28, 2013, 07:10:19 PM
Anybody who has visited this city, or lives there? Any travel-tips? I'm curious about every aspect of this city.
Filler.

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 29, 2013, 12:10:29 AM
I want to go too... for the music mainly. Have a few friends in Portland... here they are:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/EQOqEkZPWjQ?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/EQOqEkZPWjQ?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US</a>

Mike and Paul, two of the most welcome people on earth to knock on my door... and again, as Paul and 'Gord' (filmed in Portland):

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/fuRKRFjm-HA?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/fuRKRFjm-HA?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US</a>

(I remember upoading this on here when it had 100 viewers... it's now 1.7m.)

Their drummer kipped over. He didn't vomit tho. Had a few others over from Portland too.. Last of the Juanitas - lovely bunch. I have this image in my head that everyone in Portland is lovely.

kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 29, 2013, 07:17:55 AM
Lived there for 4 years. One of the best places on the planet. It's relatively cheap to live there and they have great great beer, especially ipas and Outstanding food, and the rest of Oregon & the PNW is wonderful too.
And football, NBA and a thriving running culture and music scene like Filler mentions its just great.


Travel tips. Try and get to the coast and the Columbia Gorge and the high desert. See Timberline lodge (the overlook if you're a fan of the shining). The Willamette valley is nice wine (Pinot noir) country with a great abundance of berries and nuts and all the beef is grass fed.
It's fun to take the train to Seattle or Vancouver and the train East through Idaho to Whitefish in the Rockies is Epic.
It's easy and cheap ( I've had tickets for $30)  to see the Blazers and there's a direct flight from Amsterdam.
I could go on, it's boss.
Henry Chinaski

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 29, 2013, 11:50:24 PM
Thanks, fellas.
afc turkish

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 30, 2013, 12:23:33 AM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August 29, 2013, 11:50:24 PM
Thanks, fellas.

Deffo check out a Timbers/Sounders match, truly quality atmosphere in a country where you might not expect it...

http://www.mlssoccer.com/news/article/2013/08/26/video-seattle-sounders-emerald-city-supporters-set-portland-timbers-alight-a
Kochevnik

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 31, 2013, 08:30:28 AM
Lived in Portland for a couple of years right after getting married 10 years ago.

To be honest, it's an absolutely brilliant city.  The coast, which is amazing and beautiful, just an hour and a half drive away.  Drive down the coast from Cannon Beach, have a picnic lunch in one of the state parks or at a diner in Manzanita or somewhere like that, then ice cream at the Tillamook cheese factory in the afternoon.  Or go up the other direction, an hour or two gets you up into the Cascades and there is brilliant camping/hiking if you're into that sort of thing (and I am).  Do the Columbia Gorge for sure and see the waterfalls - there's loads to explore.

The city itself is full of hidden treasures, craft beer breweries, eclectic coffee shops, and the like.  Don't miss the Saturday market in the summer - absolutely crammed with Portland weirdness/beauty.

Great place.  I haven't been back for more than a quick visit in years, but I miss it.
Pheeny

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 31, 2013, 08:43:12 AM
Frog

Re: Portland, Oregon
September 2, 2013, 05:43:10 AM
Quote from: afc turkish on August 30, 2013, 12:23:33 AM
Deffo check out a Timbers/Sounders match, truly quality atmosphere in a country where you might not expect it...

http://www.mlssoccer.com/news/article/2013/08/26/video-seattle-sounders-emerald-city-supporters-set-portland-timbers-alight-a
Good luck getting a ticket.

I will be there because I get my ticket through the ECS.
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 10, 2013, 05:47:51 AM
Portland is featured in Condé Nast Traveller this month.
If you're into vintage clothes shops and 5 star hotels like  :P
4pool

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 11, 2013, 09:16:26 PM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August 28, 2013, 07:10:19 PM
Anybody who has visited this city, or lives there? Any travel-tips? I'm curious about every aspect of this city.

I'll be there for Christmas. Have family there. Lived there 20 years.

When are you going? What time of year?
exiledintheUSA

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 11, 2013, 09:18:16 PM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August 28, 2013, 07:10:19 PM
Anybody who has visited this city, or lives there? Any travel-tips? I'm curious about every aspect of this city.

Do alot of work in the Pac-NW and must say that both Oregon and Seattle are class.  Really like the way of life in Oregon and the people, the beer and the footy culture is class.
4pool

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 11, 2013, 10:14:12 PM
Traffic is a bitch though..lol
Number 7

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 12, 2013, 07:02:19 AM
Never been there but I've heard the Timbers sell out every home game. Is that true?
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 12, 2013, 09:52:06 AM
I've not been this season but I think that's right. The timbers supporters are fanatical about the team. And this season they were decent so I'm sure tickets were hard to come by.
Even under Spencer when they weren't doing so well folks would queue for hours to get a ticket.
And in my opinion there is no more authentic North American football experience than having a few drinks and walking up burnside to the match. In the right light it could be Walton Breck Road (only more plaid & beards)
elsewhere

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 16, 2013, 09:57:26 PM
Lovely place but I suggest you to visit SF and Seattle too if you will be in that area for a few weeks
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
May 31, 2014, 01:28:15 PM
Wallingtonian

Re: Portland, Oregon
May 31, 2014, 05:47:54 PM
I went there about 20 years ago and really liked it. It was the first American city where I went to Hooters for what it's worth and I do enjoy that particular chain.

When I was last in Oregon about 5 years ago and on a tight schedule, we had the option of a night there or stay in the state capital, Salem. Having been to Portland before, we opted for Salem. It was a big mistake as Salem is pretty dull and we missed a good opportunity to re-visit lovely Portland.

Anyway, I won't make the same mistake again next time I'm in Oregon!
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
July 10, 2014, 08:30:03 AM
When portland had a baseball team, of course they were the coolest team in the history of baseball.





Portland Mavericks movie:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RA76b5Hhvxg
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
July 10, 2014, 11:25:09 AM
my top 5 portland pubs

= 1.The Landmark Saloon
...bordello-worthy Victorian chintz wallpaper, bourbon-barrel tables, a burgundy velvet fainting couch and classic Pendleton blankets...




=1. The Low Brow. The Pearl's best (only) dive bar. PBR, Guiness and Whiskey. And Brian's boss tuneage





3. Kells. Breakfast, football, and Gerrard the boss is sound (for a man u fan)



4. Devils Point, stripperaoke: mixed crowd, very portland, if you only ever go to one strip club.
... belt out your favorite tune, while a lovely and talented lady interprets your vocal emotions though movement and dance

5. there's no end of brilliant brew pubs east and west but the Rogue was the one in my neighbourhood

kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
July 31, 2014, 05:36:30 AM
This is a design project with the objective of improving the design of everyday bicycles.

http://oregonmanifest.com/the-project/

...Weve partnered high-level design firms with American bicycle craftsmen to collaboratively develop the next-wave urban bike. Five teams from five cycling-centric cities are competing to concept, create and champion their unique vision of tomorrows bicycle for the everyday rider.

kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 13, 2015, 01:42:45 AM
A cracking little piece about road-trips in the PNW

The Weekender: An Outsiders Guide to the Pacific North West

LAKE DIABLO
CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT
RUBY BEACH & LAKE CRESCENT (The Olympic Peninsula)
WAHCLELLA FALLS
CAPE KIWANDA (Ocean cliffs)
BIG FOUR ICE CAVES
CRATER LAKE
BAGBY HOT SPRINGS


http://www.industrypdx.com/inspire/the-weekender/
Cusamano

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 13, 2015, 08:40:13 AM
Isnt Portland widely regarded as the birthplace of the Hipster
Pyro

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 13, 2015, 10:12:01 AM
Quote from: Cusamano on August 13, 2015, 08:40:13 AM
Isnt Portland widely regarded as the birthplace of the Hipster

One of my favourite metal bands, Agalloch, is from Portland and they have this weird hipster following. From what i've heard the band really hate it, too. :D
Max_powers

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 13, 2015, 10:55:38 AM
The whole PNW is full of hipsters. Its not a bad thing though since that means they do have some great pubs, beer, restaurants and shops.
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 7, 2015, 01:52:34 AM
 :champ :hally

Champions!! made up for the Timbers Army

RedSince86

Re: Portland, Oregon
December 7, 2015, 11:33:15 PM
Quote from: Cusamano on August 13, 2015, 08:40:13 AM
Isnt Portland widely regarded as the birthplace of the Hipster
Williamsburg Brooklyn.



I imagine that city will be buzzing right now, Portland has been pretty unlucky as a sport's city,they only had one sport's team with the Trailblazer for a long time.

Their NBA team had the #1 picks in the NBA and turned down Michael Jordan in the 84 and Kevin Durant in 07.  ;D

PNW looks an amazing place to live for outdoors stuff and with being a huge mountain bike fan it's probably the best region in the world for it around Squamish/Vancouver/Whistler in BC...Bellingham & Spokane in Washington and Bend in Oregon.
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
August 25, 2016, 08:21:05 AM
A new football bar in Portland (and certainly the best bog door in North America) - run by a blue, but one of the Grandparents is a staunch red  ;D



http://www.oregonlive.com/drinks/2016/08/portlands_best_new_soccer_bar.html
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
July 21, 2017, 01:13:11 AM
They loved the bog door so much it's the Sunday league kit now.

90s kop on the wall too

boots

Re: Portland, Oregon
July 21, 2017, 04:03:18 PM
Theres a store and pub called 'Wankers Corner' which is a must visit for a photo op. Plus they sell t-shirts. The owner is well aware its amusing to us brits as he recanted to me that he came from a long line of Wankers. Nice fella and great coffee.

http://wankerscorner.com/

My late father lived there and I visited Portland often. Its a terrific city, full of great bars and pubs. Top quality amber ales and porters and good music. I wandered into a cafe and they were playing Champion by Wigans Finest! Its a clued up city.

Tip - Fly to Vancouver and get the flight to Portland from there. Its quicker. Plus as its Vancouver, the airport is spotless and they have smoking rooms.

kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
June 19, 2018, 11:58:36 PM
Having my summer hols in Portland - it's boiling - they absolutely love the football here

Mersey Cider :D

afc turkish

Re: Portland, Oregon
June 20, 2018, 01:13:52 AM
Quote from: kavah on June 19, 2018, 11:58:36 PM
Having my summer hols in Portland - it's boiling - they absolutely love the football here

Mersey Cider :D



They take the Timbers, and the Thorns, very fucking seriously...
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
October 4, 2018, 03:06:31 PM
The only football pub in North America with it's own South American art work



The Toffee Club on Hawthorne

http://www.toffeeclubpdx.com/new-page/
kavah

Re: Portland, Oregon
Today at 01:34:22 PM
John Oliver at the Portland Everton pub  ;D

