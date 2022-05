It’s a shame these will be in the CL they would be in complete free fall otherwise. There is no way hedge fund types who have paid 4 billion for them are going to now splash the cash the way Chelsea fans are used to.



They might still be. They basically need to reshape their defence as it seems their 4 main people may be leaving. Their attack also needs a rework. Even the midfield is getting a bit older and slower now.And they don't have as much money now.They have a fair bit of work to do to keep their spot (because Arsenal and Tottenham are catching up, and United could be in the mix again) but not a lot to spend it seems