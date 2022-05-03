To be honest, Spanish players joining Barcelona is hardly a surprise. Chelsea will have to offload some of their high earners, and they do have James and Chilwell for the positions next season, so this is probably happening with mutual consent ...



They actually want to keep Azpi. Them two leaving would mean that theyd have to have to sign 3-4 defenders and Silva is 37. Jurys still out as to how much the new owners will make available for transfers.