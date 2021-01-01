Fucking pathetic from them today. I can't stand Spurs, but at this point I hope both they and Arsenal pass Chelsea for 3rd and 4th - if Chelsea keep this level of shite up, they're genuinely in a bit of danger. And that's after getting an injury time winner last weekend.



And, as others have said, you can absolutely guarantee Chelsea will be game-raising their tits off when they play us in the cup final. Their three best performances of the season have been against Liverpool.

Expect them to give it everything this time too, the pricks.