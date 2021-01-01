« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 654 655 656 657 658 [659]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2125189 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,090
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm »
Chelsea's performance was almost identical to their defeat at Goodison last season. Funnily enough Lampard was managing Chelsea that day.

I expected them to be a bit off it considering they played at United on Thursday night. Tuchel only making one change didn't help and he leaves Lukaku and co on the bench.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm »
Fucking pathetic from them today. I can't stand Spurs, but at this point I hope both they and Arsenal pass Chelsea for 3rd and 4th - if Chelsea keep this level of shite up, they're genuinely in a bit of danger. And that's after getting an injury time winner last weekend.

And, as others have said, you can absolutely guarantee Chelsea will be game-raising their tits off when they play us in the cup final. Their three best performances of the season have been against Liverpool.
Expect them to give it everything this time too, the pricks.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • BoRac
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm »
For Spurs to catch them, they'd almost certainly have to beat us next week, so I hope they don't. If they lose to us and still catch them, that would be great.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,057
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm »
Not sure what fine wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26324 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:24:38 pm
Fucking pathetic from them today. I can't stand Spurs, but at this point I hope both they and Arsenal pass Chelsea for 3rd and 4th - if Chelsea keep this level of shite up, they're genuinely in a bit of danger. And that's after getting an injury time winner last weekend.

And, as others have said, you can absolutely guarantee Chelsea will be game-raising their tits off when they play us in the cup final. Their three best performances of the season have been against Liverpool.
Expect them to give it everything this time too, the pricks.



Not as simple as that just to raise your game though.  They're playing themselves into some terrible form right now.  Compare that to us.  If we fly into that final in the form we're both in we'll take the cup home.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26325 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm »
Would be kind of hilarious of these lot dont make Top 4. With their recent form you could see it happening, they are lucky that the teams they have left to play are all playing like shit too
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26326 on: Today at 06:38:41 pm »
We ll catch them. Not sure spurs will
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26327 on: Today at 06:39:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:33:20 pm
Not sure what fine wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.


If Spurs and Arsenal weren't about to play each other (as well as Spurs playing us) I'd say there was a good chance they'd overtake Chelsea.  But I think they'll just about hold out.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Pages: 1 ... 654 655 656 657 658 [659]   Go Up
« previous next »
 