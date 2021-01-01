« previous next »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26000 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
It made it that bit sweeter that Chelsea were on the verge of an historic night but then... got knocked out.  They undoubtedly messed up as they had everything in their favour to beat Real over the legs.  I expect Man City - assuming they get through tonight - will make light work of Real.

Chelsea will also have the novel experience of a defeat in Europe having an impact on their finances and summer transfer budget.  No oligarch to stump up the difference this time.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26001 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: mccred on Today at 09:43:06 am
Because most people find Chelsea and Ingerlands Brave Racist John Terry pretty irrelevant. You don't lose a league over 38 games due to one mistake. Losing 3-1 to a shite Hull city & results like that is why league titles are lost.
Penalty shoot outs when the last penalty taker just needs to score to win the European Cup are lost because of one fucking slip. Mutant right wing twats sing the Demba Ba song the loudest without any irony at at all. Thick c*nts.
Never ceases to amaze me that.
Pretty much sums this country up though. One thing is brought up continuously, whilst a similar arguably worse incident is glossed over as though it never happened.

Bit like the Government trying to rake up any old shite against the opposition, but quite happy to tell everyone to move on when they're in the wrong.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26002 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Finally, their reign as European Champions will soon be over. The thought of a club as classless and tinpot as theirs winning the CL twice makes me feel sick. They never had any right being where they were. Hopefully they'll never win one again.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26003 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:09:23 am
Finally, their reign as European Champions will soon be over. The thought of a club as classless and tinpot as theirs winning the CL twice makes me feel sick. They never had any right being where they were. Hopefully they'll never win one again.
It's be hilarious if they become a no-mark midtable with the odd relegation battle. Their plastic fans will flee.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26004 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:03:19 am
It's ironic how these went on for years about Gerrard's slip when there was barely a pip about Terry's.

i think its because people prefered to remember him getting smacked in the face and decked
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26005 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Surprised at how easy a time Chelsea are getting after blowing a winning position. They had Real on toast and let them back in. Couldn't see us or City doing same. Modric' pass is a thing of beauty for the equaliser but general defending after going ahead is really poor. Rudiger's slip being touted as unlucky? Why was he so far from the one player he should be right on top of? Strange how some players seem immune from criticism from people who are happy to throw Trent under a bus. Anyways, can't see this Real team bothering City if they come through tonight, so if we are going to win no.7 it's going to be them in the final I reckon.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26006 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:38 am
It's be hilarious if they become a no-mark midtable with the odd relegation battle. Their plastic fans will flee.

We can only hope.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26007 on: Today at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:03:54 am
Never ceases to amaze me that.
Pretty much sums this country up though. One thing is brought up continuously, whilst a similar arguably worse incident is glossed over as though it never happened.


Gerrard picked himself up and got on with it.  No flicker of emotion at full time, or at the end of season. In fact he was consoling and Suarez a few days later. He wasnt feeling sorry for himself. At least not publicly.

John Terry however was blubbing the whole way through the remainder of the shootout (great for team morale and confidence), throughout the post match congratulations/commiserations, whilst picking up his medal, during the trophy presentation, the post match interviews, in the dressing room and presumably on the plane on the way home.

The reason its brought up continuously is because Gerrard can handle it and hes not bothered by it. If anyone mentioned Terrys slip to him hed probably start crying, get into his car, drive off and park in a disabled bay to make himself feel better.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26008 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:42:37 am
Gerrard picked himself up and got on with it.  No flicker of emotion at full time, or at the end of season. In fact he was consoling and Suarez a few days later. He wasnt feeling sorry for himself. At least not publicly.

John Terry however was blubbing the whole way through the remainder of the shootout (great for team morale and confidence), throughout the post match congratulations/commiserations, whilst picking up his medal, during the trophy presentation, the post match interviews, in the dressing room and presumably on the plane on the way home.

The reason its brought up continuously is because Gerrard can handle it and hes not bothered by it. If anyone mentioned Terrys slip to him hed probably start crying, get into his car, drive off and park in a disabled bay to make himself feel better.
And yet we had the press and pundits harping on about "brave" John Terry for the majority of his career. Feet of clay.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26009 on: Today at 12:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:09:23 am
Finally, their reign as European Champions will soon be over. The thought of a club as classless and tinpot as theirs winning the CL twice makes me feel sick. They never had any right being where they were. Hopefully they'll never win one again.
The fact their name is engraved on that magnificent trophy twice makes me feel sick. They stain the game and taint the record books they feature in and the trophies their awful name is engraved on.

It's amazing how things can pan out. Their sports wash was so successful it had almost gained widespread respectability. I remember even on RAWK not so long back there were posters who didn't really see them in the same category as Abu Dhabi anymore. To me, that highlighted just how successful Abramovich's sports washing programme had been. Only for his psychopathic mate invading a peaceful neighbour and murdering women and children, he'd have got away with it too.

Chelsea were always repulsive. Then they became something even worse.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26010 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:21:41 am
Surprised at how easy a time Chelsea are getting after blowing a winning position. They had Real on toast and let them back in. Couldn't see us or City doing same. Modric' pass is a thing of beauty for the equaliser but general defending after going ahead is really poor. Rudiger's slip being touted as unlucky? Why was he so far from the one player he should be right on top of? Strange how some players seem immune from criticism from people who are happy to throw Trent under a bus. Anyways, can't see this Real team bothering City if they come through tonight, so if we are going to win no.7 it's going to be them in the final I reckon.

It was a pretty shitty game really, good goals but the defending from both was shocking.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26011 on: Today at 01:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
If Tuchel is smart, he should try to get sacked in the summer. His stock is still high, he can probably walk into the any job he wants. Bayern, United, Juve, Leipzig, and PSG(probably unlikely) will all be looking for managers.

At Chelsea don't see how things get any better

Bayern aren't sacking Nagelsmann and there's no chance Tuchel will go back to PSG or go to Leipzig.  No reason for him to go to Italy and be irrelevant in the CL but Utd really should do everything they can to get him.  They're a terribly run club so they won't, though, which is great. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26012 on: Today at 01:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
If Tuchel is smart, he should try to get sacked in the summer. His stock is still high, he can probably walk into the any job he wants. Bayern, United, Juve, Leipzig, and PSG(probably unlikely) will all be looking for managers.

At Chelsea don't see how things get any better

If he were smart he'd realise it's not worth wasting another year of his life at Chelsea and just resign rather than hanging on for a payoff. There'll be other paydays.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26013 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm
Reece James is so overrated. Lost the ball and was jogging back.

Reece james is being anointed as the best RB in the world now(even though he doesn't play RB) he did keep  a world class LW fairly quiet, he also has 11 goal involvements in 19 PL games
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26014 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:21:41 am
Surprised at how easy a time Chelsea are getting after blowing a winning position. They had Real on toast and let them back in. Couldn't see us or City doing same. Modric' pass is a thing of beauty for the equaliser but general defending after going ahead is really poor. Rudiger's slip being touted as unlucky? Why was he so far from the one player he should be right on top of? Strange how some players seem immune from criticism from people who are happy to throw Trent under a bus. Anyways, can't see this Real team bothering City if they come through tonight, so if we are going to win no.7 it's going to be them in the final I reckon.

Read the Times earlier at my in-laws and Henry Winter had the somber tone of a man covering a Royal death. Heroic Chelsea, a comeback for the ages and being cruelly denied. Can maybe blame the narrative on him writing most of it when he assumed they were going through but all a bit weird. And very funny.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26015 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:35:17 pm
Read the Times earlier at my in-laws and Henry Winter had the somber tone of a man covering a Royal death. Heroic Chelsea, a comeback for the ages and being cruelly denied. Can maybe blame the narrative on him writing most of it when he assumed they were going through but all a bit weird. And very funny.
I said it last night and a couple have mentioned it today, but absolutely nothing about them getting into a winning position with 10 to go.

Also, while I think they played quite well, they had some extraordinary bounces of the ball go in their favour when attacking which led to goals / chances.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26016 on: Today at 02:39:59 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:29:39 pm
Reece james is being anointed as the best RB in the world now(even though he doesn't play RB) he did keep  a world class LW fairly quiet, he also has 11 goal involvements in 19 PL games

Which world class LW are you talking about? You can't be talking about Vinicius Junior, because he's not world class.....and also set up their winning goal from Reece James position as he was huffing and puffing trying to get back.
