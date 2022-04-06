Mobility and touch.
Probably right. Touch above all Id guess. Amazing how it makes all the difference at the elite level, that little extra split-second it gives you. I was thinking about him compared to someone like Giroud, how in the abstract youd have Lukaku ahead on almost every metric, but if you were operating at the real elite level, say you needed an emergency covering striker to do a job an Earth v Mars deathmatch, youd pick Giroud over him every time imo.
Edit: dunno why Ive made that so elaborate, its a simple point really - its just about being a flat-track bully. Id prefer Lukaku if we were going into the last twenty minutes of a tight 0-0 at Norwich, but no way is he getting the nod if its the same scenario at Real Madrid.