« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2093401 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25920 on: April 6, 2022, 11:47:31 pm »
some response by Tuchel when asked if they still have a change in the second leg. just said No.


reckon he is on the way out.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25921 on: April 7, 2022, 12:15:46 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2022, 11:47:31 pm
some response by Tuchel when asked if they still have a change in the second leg. just said No.


reckon he is on the way out.
Probably knows things are going to be changing once the new ownership comes in and he's not going to have an open chequebook at his disposal.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25922 on: April 7, 2022, 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April  7, 2022, 12:15:46 am
Probably knows things are going to be changing once the new ownership comes in and he's not going to have an open chequebook at his disposal.

No, surely not - this mercenary who's "handled himself well" after working for two bloodsoaked owners would surely not jump ship at this time.

Wonder where he'll go and try to hold Klopp's jockstrap next, the weirdo. Spurs?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25923 on: April 7, 2022, 12:40:44 am »
Back to PSG
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,077
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25924 on: April 7, 2022, 02:14:22 am »
I am guessing the best CD and RB pair didn't have such a good outing?
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25925 on: April 7, 2022, 04:42:36 am »
They spent 160mill on Lukaku and Werner, then never use them. Prime example of the Roman era, just wasting money knowing that he will spend more to cover it up. Well that gravy train has now left the station, and they will need to watch every penny they spend from now on.

Looks like the players and coach have checked out last two matches as well - such a shame 😉
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,550
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25926 on: April 7, 2022, 05:02:06 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on April  6, 2022, 09:37:56 pm
You don't even have to "think" though mate- it was self-evident. They WERE making them champions by touting them, roundly, for the title.
It was between Chelsea and City.
United were 3rd and Liverpool were 4th. I spent a lot of time going to a lot of news websites to see pundits' predictions and I think I saw one or two, really, predicting a higher than 4th finsh for Liverpool. The rest were almost unanimous in the following order:

1st.  City or Chelsea
2nd. City or Chelsea (and sometimes United)
3rd.  United
4th.  Liverpool (and sometimes Arsenal)

The reasoning was that Chelsea had an exciting manager and just signed a solitary striker.
City was City.
United just signed Ronaldo, so obviously they were going to win the league.

Liverpool... well Liverpool had made no signings. We had an experienced, title winning squad and manager, but Tuchel was better.
Chelsea with a solitary real striker- Lukaku, City with no strikers, and Manchester United with Ole at the wheel Ronaldo were going to win the league.

You mean this:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58141017
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,305
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25927 on: April 7, 2022, 09:30:47 am »
Lukaku was supposed to make Chelsea the finished article. What happened?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25928 on: April 7, 2022, 09:33:13 am »
After the weekend is it too soon to again point fingers and laugh at those posters who were convinced these were going all the way to the title in September/October? :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25929 on: April 7, 2022, 09:58:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  6, 2022, 11:24:08 pm
Palace are doing these in the semis

This is a good shout actually. Palace have improved all season, have momentum, nothing really to play for in the league.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25930 on: April 7, 2022, 10:39:13 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April  7, 2022, 12:27:46 am
No, surely not - this mercenary who's "handled himself well" after working for two bloodsoaked owners would surely not jump ship at this time.

Wonder where he'll go and try to hold Klopp's jockstrap next, the weirdo. Spurs?
He'll complete the oil trifecta...Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,840
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25931 on: April 7, 2022, 10:47:22 am »
I thought the most embarrassing thing for Chelsea was that Madrid stuck on a full time golf pro for the last 5 minutes.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,346
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25932 on: April 7, 2022, 10:54:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on April  7, 2022, 09:30:47 am
Lukaku was supposed to make Chelsea the finished article. What happened?

They forgot that his reaction speed is terrible and he is nowhere near world class level.

Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2022, 11:47:31 pm
some response by Tuchel when asked if they still have a change in the second leg. just said No.


reckon he is on the way out.

The expected Tuchel meltdown is arriving. Lovely.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25933 on: April 7, 2022, 11:00:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on April  7, 2022, 10:54:43 am
They forgot that his reaction speed is terrible and he is nowhere near world class level.

The expected Tuchel meltdown is arriving. Lovely.
He has thrown his toys out of the pram because he knows that he can't blow £100m on the likes of Lukaku anymore.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25934 on: April 7, 2022, 11:58:01 am »
Just want to point out in here that the whole sanctions thing on Chelsea has been an absolute fucking joke. This Government, 3 and anyone else who released a statement to make themselves look good at the time should be ashamed of themselves because they've done fuck all and are happy to still be in bed with a war criminals plaything
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,341
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25935 on: April 7, 2022, 12:15:24 pm »
They'll probably send Lukaku back on loan to Everton. He'll tear it up in the Championship, then Everton will pay £150m for him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25936 on: April 7, 2022, 12:16:07 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on April  7, 2022, 09:30:47 am
Lukaku was supposed to make Chelsea the finished article. What happened?

They ARE finished now. So that's true.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25937 on: April 7, 2022, 12:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on April  7, 2022, 10:39:13 am
He'll complete the oil trifecta...Newcastle.

Bit too early for him to go to Newcastle, Gargamel & Ped will be fighting over that job in a few years when they've already spent a billion and have the players in place for it to become a proper challenge
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25938 on: April 7, 2022, 06:01:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2022, 11:47:31 pm
some response by Tuchel when asked if they still have a change in the second leg. just said No.


reckon he is on the way out.
I just saw that as a very clumsy attempt to light a fire under his team. 

he's such an annoying entitled whinging little prick,  can't see any of that squad being the least bit motivated by that crap.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,689
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25939 on: April 7, 2022, 06:03:59 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on April  7, 2022, 09:30:47 am
Lukaku was supposed to make Chelsea the finished article. What happened?

He found his level in Italy.

Chelsea is a graveyard for big money strikers though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,304
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25940 on: April 7, 2022, 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2022, 06:03:59 pm
He found his level in Italy.

And a better diet.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25941 on: April 7, 2022, 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2022, 06:03:59 pm
He found his level in Italy.

He's simply not an elite level striker.  He's very good when he's the main man playing a level below the top.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,689
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25942 on: April 7, 2022, 07:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April  7, 2022, 07:14:01 pm
He's simply not an elite level striker.  He's very good when he's the main man playing a level below the top.

He accounts for 3 of the top 20 transfer fees of all time which is baffling.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25943 on: April 7, 2022, 08:12:16 pm »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25944 on: April 7, 2022, 08:44:37 pm »
What happened to Mendy? He saved them so many points, suddenly he's so shit now
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25945 on: Yesterday at 12:19:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2022, 06:03:59 pm
He found his level in Italy.

Chelsea is a graveyard for big money strikers though.
Says a lot his best season in England was with the Bitters.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25946 on: Yesterday at 12:38:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2022, 07:47:43 pm
He accounts for 3 of the top 20 transfer fees of all time which is baffling.

Amazing
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25947 on: Yesterday at 12:44:57 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  7, 2022, 08:44:37 pm
What happened to Mendy? He saved them so many points, suddenly he's so shit now

Purple patch, regression to the mean, etc.

Lesson learned for their fans: Don't ever put this guy in the same category as Alisson ever again.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25948 on: Yesterday at 07:00:50 am »
could there have been a worse game for lukaku to come on? benzema gave a masterclass (we'll forget the sitter) and 100 million dollar baby gets shoved on

thanks boss  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,969
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25949 on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 am »
Lukakus status is amazing.  I dont think Ive ever seen someone who looks so much like he should be an elite player, while so obviously not having what it takes to be a genuine elite player.  I cant even say for sure what that thing is - but its like theyve got Graeme Hick or Colin Montgomerie up front, as soon as the actual big boys are involved its painful to watch.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,028
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25950 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm »
I see Nick Candy and his missus have been pictured today with Trump and Frottage.

He seems a good fit for a Chelsea owner.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25951 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:03:09 am
Lukakus status is amazing.  I dont think Ive ever seen someone who looks so much like he should be an elite player, while so obviously not having what it takes to be a genuine elite player.  I cant even say for sure what that thing is - but its like theyve got Graeme Hick or Colin Montgomerie up front, as soon as the actual big boys are involved its painful to watch.
Mobility and touch.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,969
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25952 on: Yesterday at 10:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
Mobility and touch.
Probably right.  Touch above all Id guess.  Amazing how it makes all the difference at the elite level, that little extra split-second it gives you.  I was thinking about him compared to someone like Giroud, how in the abstract youd have Lukaku ahead on almost every metric, but if you were operating at the real elite level, say you needed an emergency covering striker to do a job an Earth v Mars deathmatch, youd pick Giroud over him every time imo.

Edit: dunno why Ive made that so elaborate, its a simple point really - its just about being a flat-track bully.  Id prefer Lukaku if we were going into the last twenty minutes of a tight 0-0 at Norwich, but no way is he getting the nod if its the same scenario at Real Madrid.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm by Iska »
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25953 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:44:57 am
Purple patch, regression to the mean, etc.

Lesson learned for their fans: Don't ever put this guy in the same category as Alisson ever again.

he made one mistake?  i think he is an excellent keeper. not as good as Alisson but very good nonetheless.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25954 on: Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm »
Lukaku is a powerhouse and a decent finisher.  he had no interest in leaving Inter and probably resents that he had to join chelsea. he made his feelings pretty clear.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25955 on: Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm »
He's a very good manager at a toxic club. Again.

I like him but wouldn't necessarily ever want him here.

He strikes me as a manager that is very good at some of the things needed to be a great manager but is missing perhaps a few elements.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25956 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm
He's a very good manager at a toxic club. Again.

I like him but wouldn't necessarily ever want him here.

He strikes me as a manager that is very good at some of the things needed to be a great manager but is missing perhaps a few elements.

perhaps the human relations aspect? He strikes me as a man that can't have good relationships with his players.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25957 on: Today at 02:27:28 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm
Lukaku is a powerhouse and a decent finisher.  he had no interest in leaving Inter and probably resents that he had to join chelsea. he made his feelings pretty clear.

He didnt really have to go did he?  I mean, couldnt he have just said no?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25958 on: Today at 05:00:17 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:27:28 am
He didnt really have to go did he?  I mean, couldnt he have just said no?
Inter desperately needed the money, they were never going to reject Chelsea's offer. I'm certain that made it clear to Lukaku he had to accept. It's a pity for him because he seemed to be settled and enjoying the league. I think he's better than what's been seen at Chelsea, but he's the kind of the player that needs a team built around him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649]   Go Up
« previous next »
 