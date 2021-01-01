« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 643 644 645 646 647 [648]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2085880 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,680
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25880 on: Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm »
Back to being Chelsea.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25881 on: Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm »
So called 'protests' against the potential owners is laughable. Obviously just a ruse to cover up the fact the Ricketts aren't as wealthy as other potential owners.

Just a really pathetic fan base.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,279
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25882 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 pm »
This is a fate worse than relegation for them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,766
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25883 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm
Arsenal can get within two points if they win their game... thats mad considering earlier in the season.
I've been saying that Arse will get 3rd for a long while now. It may or may not happen, but Just to think that the media were making these bunch of cnuts into potential champions in the beginning of the season...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25884 on: Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm »
Don't know the commentator was but after Brentford's fourth he said something like "they'll easily make 4th place to qualify for next year's CL, they're bound to want to defend their title"!!!

Thick as fuck commentary.

They're already defending their title you fucking muppet.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25885 on: Yesterday at 05:52:51 pm »
Have their fans started racially abusing their black players on social media yet?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25886 on: Yesterday at 06:13:45 pm »
Now their fans know what it is like without stolen Russian money.
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • Meow
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25887 on: Yesterday at 06:59:24 pm »
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25888 on: Yesterday at 07:44:00 pm »
Fantastic defensive performance from them.

There's no defender more overrated right now than Rudiger.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,766
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25889 on: Yesterday at 07:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:44:00 pm
Fantastic defensive performance from them.

There's no defender more overrated right now than Rudiger.
Maguire says hello.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,680
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25890 on: Yesterday at 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:46:45 pm
Maguire says hello.

It's a terrible thing to be considered shite by one and all, and still be overrated. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25891 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
It would be nice if Arsenal and Tottenham finish ahead of these bastards and the Mancs ...
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25892 on: Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:46:45 pm
Maguire says hello.

Nobody rates him outside of UK media and his national team members.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25893 on: Yesterday at 08:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 06:59:24 pm

Great celebration that, really put the fear into Brentford. 
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,766
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25894 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Nobody rates him outside of UK media and his national team members.
Yet, somehow he's still overrated.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25895 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm »
I saw MOTD and while that was a good goal by Rudiger, running to your coach to celebrate is one of the most cheesy things of football. I dont even liked it when our players do it.

Adebayor and Tim
Bruno Fernandez and Ole

They are all cheesy and normally that public affection indicates the boss is going to be sacked and you are not responsible for it.

Great for Rudiger to score one but let in 4 that were all due to his own clumsiness. Keep it up son.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25896 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm
I've been saying that Arse will get 3rd for a long while now. It may or may not happen, but Just to think that the media were making these bunch of cnuts into potential champions in the beginning of the season...

Chelsea are at least battling on 4 fronts though. They'll reach both domestic cup finals and potentially a CL semi or final, in addition the Club World Cup. Arsenal have had no Europe and out of cups by January, they've had that free run.

Chelsea's league form under Tuchel hasn't been great though, although they've been great in the cups. They only got top 4 last season because Rodgers bottled the last games and managed to lose at home to Spurs last game from 2-1 up despite Chelsea losing at Villa.

They had won 5 in a row before yesterday but the previous win against Newcastle was completely undeserved and they beat Norwich and Burnley before that.

They can clock off a bit in the league and concentrate on cups because they're not in a title race and bar a collapse will get top 4. They only need about a point a game to be around the 70 point mark.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,717
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25897 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
Don't know the commentator was but after Brentford's fourth he said something like "they'll easily make 4th place to qualify for next year's CL, they're bound to want to defend their title"!!!

Thick as fuck commentary.

They're already defending their title you fucking muppet.

That guy was an idiot. If you were listening to just him (and not watching the match) you'd think Chelsea were cruising the game. Only seemed to praise Chelsea, and looked to criticise Brentford whenever he could. Probably an ex-Chelsea player?
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25898 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:21:11 pm
I saw MOTD and while that was a good goal by Rudiger, running to your coach to celebrate is one of the most cheesy things of football. I dont even liked it when our players do it.

Adebayor and Tim
Bruno Fernandez and Ole

They are all cheesy and normally that public affection indicates the boss is going to be sacked and you are not responsible for it.

Great for Rudiger to score one but let in 4 that were all due to his own clumsiness. Keep it up son.

I've no issue with it, Lallana and Mane spring to mind
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25899 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm »
Lots of damage control for Thiago Silva and Rudiger after their disastrous performance yesterday in a back four.

They wouldn't make the bench in our system.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,308
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25900 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:44:00 pm
Fantastic defensive performance from them.

There's no defender more overrated right now than Rudiger.

Was terrible in a back 4, went to 3 at the back and looks decent cos he can be aggressive and roam with a covering player.  Back to 4 at the back and they are awful again.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25901 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
Loving this extremely genuine absolutely real moral outcry against the Ricketts. This is like the mancs last year on their holy crusade against the Glazers, where all they had to do was buy a few shiny toys and the scarfs went right back in the cupboard.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25902 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:58:51 pm
Lots of damage control for Thiago Silva and Rudiger after their disastrous performance yesterday in a back four.

They wouldn't make the bench in our system.
Play Thiago Silva to start in a back 4 with Loutus-Cheek as the DM along with the fact that Silva started in Bolivia at 11k for a full game then travelled back.
There a reason Fabinho didnt start yesterday
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25903 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:27:22 pm
Chelsea are at least battling on 4 fronts though. They'll reach both domestic cup finals and potentially a CL semi or final, in addition the Club World Cup. Arsenal have had no Europe and out of cups by January, they've had that free run.

Chelsea's league form under Tuchel hasn't been great though, although they've been great in the cups. They only got top 4 last season because Rodgers bottled the last games and managed to lose at home to Spurs last game from 2-1 up despite Chelsea losing at Villa.

They had won 5 in a row before yesterday but the previous win against Newcastle was completely undeserved and they beat Norwich and Burnley before that.

They can clock off a bit in the league and concentrate on cups because they're not in a title race and bar a collapse will get top 4. They only need about a point a game to be around the 70 point mark.

They have tough league fixtures, though ...

Real Madrid (H) CL
Southampton (A)
Real Madrid (A) CL
Leeds (A) Postponed
Crystal Palace (N) FA Cup
Arsenal (H)
West Ham (H)
Man City (A) CL ?
Everton (A)
Man City (H) CL ?
Wolves (H)
Man Utd (A) Postponed ?
FA Cup final ?
Watford (H)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25904 on: Today at 08:32:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:31:57 pm
That guy was an idiot. If you were listening to just him (and not watching the match) you'd think Chelsea were cruising the game. Only seemed to praise Chelsea, and looked to criticise Brentford whenever he could. Probably an ex-Chelsea player?

I think it was Tony Cascarino but couldn't swear by it and yes he is an ex Chelsea gobshite.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 643 644 645 646 647 [648]   Go Up
« previous next »
 