I've been saying that Arse will get 3rd for a long while now. It may or may not happen, but Just to think that the media were making these bunch of cnuts into potential champions in the beginning of the season...



Chelsea are at least battling on 4 fronts though. They'll reach both domestic cup finals and potentially a CL semi or final, in addition the Club World Cup. Arsenal have had no Europe and out of cups by January, they've had that free run.Chelsea's league form under Tuchel hasn't been great though, although they've been great in the cups. They only got top 4 last season because Rodgers bottled the last games and managed to lose at home to Spurs last game from 2-1 up despite Chelsea losing at Villa.They had won 5 in a row before yesterday but the previous win against Newcastle was completely undeserved and they beat Norwich and Burnley before that.They can clock off a bit in the league and concentrate on cups because they're not in a title race and bar a collapse will get top 4. They only need about a point a game to be around the 70 point mark.