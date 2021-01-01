Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
643
644
645
646
647
[
648
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3" (Read 2082915 times)
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,675
The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
«
Reply #25880 on:
Today
at 05:04:32 pm »
Back to being Chelsea.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Print
Pages:
1
...
643
644
645
646
647
[
648
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.97]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2