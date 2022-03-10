« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2076618 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25800 on: March 27, 2022, 10:48:26 am »
Do you think if they didn't have us then fsg would be interested?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,474
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25801 on: March 27, 2022, 10:55:13 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 26, 2022, 10:47:36 am
Shocking that they've made it about us.  So unlike the Mancs.  ::)

Something like 99.9% of their 'fans' are cockneys

If you've ever been to Old Trafford, it's wall to wall Londoners
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25802 on: March 27, 2022, 12:37:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2022, 08:27:53 pm
£4B on a club & you wouldn't even own the ground or name  :lmao :lmao :wellin

The buyer owns the leasehold of the stadium I think? Theres a fan group who own the freehold but ultimately a leasehold ownership is still ownership and makes little difference unless youre planning on trying to sell the freehold to someone.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25803 on: March 27, 2022, 01:38:39 pm »
These are Spurs level onwards starting at 23-24 season.

The fume from Chelsea fans on phone ins and the likes of Cundy, Nevin and Cascarino bemoaning these new owners not spending like the Russian Thief is going to be the most Schadenfreude ever.

I'm going to be loving their demise to the club i remember so fondly at School of them being a nothing club.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25804 on: March 27, 2022, 06:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 27, 2022, 12:37:03 pm
The buyer owns the leasehold of the stadium I think? Theres a fan group who own the freehold but ultimately a leasehold ownership is still ownership and makes little difference unless youre planning on trying to sell the freehold to someone.


If they move stadium (not rebuild) then they would lose the right to call themselves Chelsea.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25805 on: March 27, 2022, 08:12:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2022, 06:13:46 pm

If they move stadium (not rebuild) then they would lose the right to call themselves Chelsea.

If 75% of the CPO vote in favour, they can move and use the name. Though they've voted against moving in the past, I can't imagine them holding onto the name and basically killing their club if given no other option.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25806 on: March 27, 2022, 10:51:13 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 27, 2022, 08:12:00 pm
If 75% of the CPO vote in favour, they can move and use the name. Though they've voted against moving in the past, I can't imagine them holding onto the name and basically killing their club if given no other option.
The Wimbledon story will be repeated, it seems.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25807 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2022, 06:13:46 pm

If they move stadium (not rebuild) then they would lose the right to call themselves Chelsea.

Yeah I get that (although that right can always be re-granted to them), but ultimately, if I was a prospective buyer Id think that having a ready made excuse to not have to invest hundreds of millions into a central London football stadium wouldnt exactly prevent me from wanting to invest, quite the opposite when you see how it has gone with Spurs recently.

Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,586
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25808 on: Yesterday at 12:47:40 pm »
So what stage are we at now?

Which buyer is the most insane with their money
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline LFC_NCL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25809 on: Yesterday at 05:30:08 pm »
roman poisoned?? wtf
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,145
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25810 on: Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:47:40 pm
So what stage are we at now?

The poisoned stage



The Times@thetimes
BREAKING: The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reported to have suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv this month
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25811 on: Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm »
Attempt to garner sympathy so he won't be forced to sell. Wouldn't put it past the crook
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25812 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
Speedy recovery, Roman ...

 :lmao

Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,586
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25813 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm
Attempt to garner sympathy so he won't be forced to sell. Wouldn't put it past the crook

Literally my first thought

Hes (relatively) ruined by all this. I was waiting for the Desperate measures
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25814 on: Yesterday at 06:11:52 pm »
You will all be surprised to hear, I am sure, that the one Chelsea supporter I know is acting persecuted and making excuses for Roman non-stop.

It is just such an unspeakably vile club.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25815 on: Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm »
Whilst I would not put it beyond Abramovich to be behind this himself I would also think that basically all oligarchs currently not steadfastly at Putin's side in Moscow, but instead getting their superyachts and own arses to some exotic resort or Dubai or wherever, live dangerously these days. Putin would not blink trying to get rid of witnesses of his past, all the deals and whatnot in order to erase as many traces of his doings as possible.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25816 on: Yesterday at 06:45:03 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm
Whilst I would not put it beyond Abramovich to be behind this himself I would also think that basically all oligarchs currently not steadfastly at Putin's side in Moscow, but instead getting their superyachts and own arses to some exotic resort or Dubai or wherever, live dangerously these days. Putin would not blink trying to get rid of witnesses of his past, all the deals and whatnot in order to erase as many traces of his doings as possible.

He's never facing jutice, except before god. Why would he care what Roman has on him now? Might be a warning not to try and overthrow him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25817 on: Yesterday at 07:25:18 pm »
Is the Bulgarian umbrella in good working order? KGB, uh... FSB pardon me, might do a better job with that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25818 on: Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 27, 2022, 10:48:26 am
Do you think if they didn't have us then fsg would be interested?
No because they aren't sustainable.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,001
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25819 on: Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm »
Did I hear correctly that Abramovich was involved in peace talk negotiations with some of the Ukraine people?

How would he be in such a position for this to happen?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25820 on: Yesterday at 08:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm
Did I hear correctly that Abramovich was involved in peace talk negotiations with some of the Ukraine people?

How would he be in such a position for this to happen?
That's what Abramovich claimed a couple of weeks back in a press statement, no actual proof exists of him doing so. Clearly someone isn't happy with him, if he really was poisoned.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25821 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm
Did I hear correctly that Abramovich was involved in peace talk negotiations with some of the Ukraine people?

How would he be in such a position for this to happen?


Hes half Ukrainian, hes also Jewish as is Zelensky and donates a lot of his (stollen) money to religious and cultural good causes some of which are in Ukraine to wash away his sins, plus hes obviously loaded and that always opens doors.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25822 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm
Hes half Ukrainian, hes also Jewish as is Zelensky and donates a lot of his (stollen) money to religious and cultural good causes some of which are in Ukraine to wash away his sins, plus hes obviously loaded and that always opens doors.
Close relationship to Putin also helps.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,009
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25823 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm
Did I hear correctly that Abramovich was involved in peace talk negotiations with some of the Ukraine people?

How would he be in such a position for this to happen?

I suppose it has something to do with his origin. His mother was Ukrainian. And he used to be involved in politics. He was one of the people that brought Putin onto the scene ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,001
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25824 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:38:25 pm
That's what Abramovich claimed a couple of weeks back in a press statement, no actual proof exists of him doing so. Clearly someone isn't happy with him, if he really was poisoned.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm
Hes half Ukrainian, hes also Jewish as is Zelensky and donates a lot of his (stollen) money to religious and cultural good causes some of which are in Ukraine to wash away his sins, plus hes obviously loaded and that always opens doors.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm
I suppose it has something to do with his origin. His mother was Ukrainian. And he used to be involved in politics. He was one of the people that brought Putin onto the scene ...
Cheers lads. That and trying to protect his blood money that he pumped into Chelsea
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25825 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:45:03 pm
He's never facing jutice, except before god. Why would he care what Roman has on him now? Might be a warning not to try and overthrow him.


There is no God.

And I thought I heard on the radio earlier that the other guy said that it wasn't poison.

If any group of people on the planet deserved a dose then it'd be the Oligarchs,so I would shed no tears and give precisely zero fucks if any of them were removed from earth.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,896
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25826 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm »
Man invented God as an excuse to be a dickhead.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,479
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25827 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm »
New York Jets CEO Woody Johnson, who made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League, expressed mixed feelings about the outcome.

"Not getting Chelsea is disappointing, but the numbers have gotten so enormous that on one hand I'm disappointed and on the other hand, financially, I think it's going to be a huge challenge," Johnson told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Johnson bid $2.6 billion, according to reports out of the United Kingdom. His interest in Chelsea first came to light March 7, and it was revealed four days ago that his bid was unsuccessful. Johnson said he became a Chelsea fan while serving as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 2017 to 2021.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,127
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25828 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm
New York Jets CEO Woody Johnson, who made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League, expressed mixed feelings about the outcome.

"Not getting Chelsea is disappointing, but the numbers have gotten so enormous that on one hand I'm disappointed and on the other hand, financially, I think it's going to be a huge challenge," Johnson told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Johnson bid $2.6 billion, according to reports out of the United Kingdom. His interest in Chelsea first came to light March 7, and it was revealed four days ago that his bid was unsuccessful. Johnson said he became a Chelsea fan while serving as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 2017 to 2021.

Fucking hell, that would have been comedy had he won the bid to buy them, given the way the Jets are run, dysfunctional is a polite word to describe the Jets.  ;D
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25829 on: Today at 02:01:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Fucking hell, that would have been comedy had he won the bid to buy them, given the way the Jets are run, dysfunctional is a polite word to describe the Jets.  ;D


A real shame he didn't win it as well. Would be the final push I need to stop following the useless bastards! ha
Logged

Online Redshadow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • Wir schaffen es diesmal mit Herrn Klopp
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25830 on: Today at 05:45:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:25:18 pm
Is the Bulgarian umbrella in good working order? KGB, uh... FSB pardon me, might do a better job with that.
They don't want to kill him. He still owns a considerable (hidden) wealth that can be acquired by Putin and co. Killing him will make the wealth disappear into west banking system.
Logged
Whatever an education is, it should make you a unique individual, not a conformist; it should furnish you with an original spirit to tackle big challenges; it should allow you to find values to road map through life; it should make you spiritually rich, a person who loves whatever you are doing, wherever you are.
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Up
« previous next »
 