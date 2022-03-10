Whilst I would not put it beyond Abramovich to be behind this himself I would also think that basically all oligarchs currently not steadfastly at Putin's side in Moscow, but instead getting their superyachts and own arses to some exotic resort or Dubai or wherever, live dangerously these days. Putin would not blink trying to get rid of witnesses of his past, all the deals and whatnot in order to erase as many traces of his doings as possible.