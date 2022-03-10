New York Jets CEO Woody Johnson, who made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League, expressed mixed feelings about the outcome.



"Not getting Chelsea is disappointing, but the numbers have gotten so enormous that on one hand I'm disappointed and on the other hand, financially, I think it's going to be a huge challenge," Johnson told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.



Johnson bid $2.6 billion, according to reports out of the United Kingdom. His interest in Chelsea first came to light March 7, and it was revealed four days ago that his bid was unsuccessful. Johnson said he became a Chelsea fan while serving as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 2017 to 2021.