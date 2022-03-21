Yeah, I don't think he has a say who it's sold to. Ultimately the Govt has taken it out of his control, and save for them allowing for a special license for it to be sold (presumably because it's out of his control) it would likely be in administration before too long.



This isn't right. The Government has a substantial interest in the sale (in that they must permit it for it to happen), but they cannot mandate the sale, nor dictate who the preferred bidder is (outside of not allowing the sale if Abramovich's preferred bidder would align with the Government's foreign policy objectives - note there are significant public law restrictions on the Government's ability to "choose" the bidder.)The Government does not have control of Chelsea. A special license is to do anything (specified by the that license) which is currently not permitted by the freeze (which is virtually everything). Once the special license to sell is granted, Abramovich has full control of the sale. (Arguably the Government would not grant the license if the preferred bidder is someone which would not align with the purpose of the freeze, but it is hard to imagine who that would be of the known bidders)