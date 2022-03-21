« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25680 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:41:20 am
Matt Law - Stating the favourites.

Also i said "probably" simply because of the corruption that's in our game and how money talks. I wouldn't rule them out still.

You didn't mate you said

Quote from: clinical on March 21, 2022, 01:30:54 pm
It's because everyone knows the Saudi Group are being selected and will fly through the premier league owners test. Despite conflict of interest and human rights violations.
Logged


Offline clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25681 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:45:25 am
You didn't mate you said

Again was said partly in jest due to not trusting the government or the league to do the right thing. I still have zero confidence that they will stay away from Saudi groups even after what's happened.
Logged



Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25682 on: Yesterday at 11:34:48 am »
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25683 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:34:48 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/21/business/russia-roman-abramovich-concord.html

Romans tangled web stretches everywhere.

The Guardian has a whole section of Abramovich -
https://www.theguardian.com/world/roman-abramovich

This one is very interesting - From poor orphan to billionaire oligarch: how Abramovich made his money
Ascent to Chelsea owner was forged in transformation of Russia after fall of the iron curtain
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/21/roman-abramovich-billionaire-oligarch-money-russia-chelsea
aslo discussion about his steel business Evraz and
Logged

Offline Iska

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25684 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:27:57 am
On that note, I wish you well. :D
Now Im feeling like there needs to be an Introducing the Hardline banner for TAA.  No idea what it means, but as a phrase it sounds cool as.
Logged

Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25685 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 am »
I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25686 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
CK - How can he benefit from this if he has been removed as a director of the club by the Premier League.  He should now have no say in any club matters, no?

It is still his asset, irrespective of governance (the premier league do not have the power to change ownership). He owns it and only he can decide whether to sell it or not. The Government cannot make him sell it (at least under the existing law). Whilst selling would require a special license to permit the sale, the Government may only permit that sale or not. (Its a fine distinction, but a crucial one). Any proceeds from the sale will go to him, not the Government, however, it must go to a frozen account (or directly to charity if he wasn't BS-ing). Frozen merely means he cannot use or deal with that money, but it still legally belongs to him. Once/if the freeze is ended he will be able to use that money.
Logged



Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25687 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:44:43 am
I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.


My annoyance is that he's become the lightning rod for all the thieving, scumbag Oligarchs.

Every last one of them made their money crookedly, in a corrupt and 'mafia state' system.

Yet some are pilloried whilst others have certain politicians and the media either excusing them as 'oh, these kleptocrats are alright' or just conveniently ignoring them.

Obviously helps if they have given political donations to certain parties...

I'm happy that some are getting some comeuppance, but it should be ALL of them.

Logged


Online The Test

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25688 on: Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm

My annoyance is that he's become the lightning rod for all the thieving, scumbag Oligarchs.

Every last one of them made their money crookedly, in a corrupt and 'mafia state' system.

Yet some are pilloried whilst others have certain politicians and the media either excusing them as 'oh, these kleptocrats are alright' or just conveniently ignoring them.

Obviously helps if they have given political donations to certain parties...

I'm happy that some are getting some comeuppance, but it should be ALL of them.



In fairness it should be the politicians as well... and theres the rub.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25689 on: Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm »
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25690 on: Yesterday at 03:59:09 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D


I suspect they look at the Glazers and think 'leveraged buy-out'

But I think that option will happen whichever group buys them. Sure, they'll have the money ready now to buy them and show to the selling agent and Govt that they're using their own cash but, as soon as the dust settles, they'll begin the process of leveraging the club as an asset.
Logged


Offline Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25691 on: Yesterday at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
In fairness it should be the politicians as well... and theres the rub.

I'd add most so-called journalists to the list myself. I love a long list.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25692 on: Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:44:43 am
I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.

They're always known it but have chose to ignore it and enjoy the hospitality at Stamford Bridge. If they have such upstanding morals now all of a sudden, they should be getting tore into certain other football clubs owners. Dickheads
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25693 on: Yesterday at 04:26:40 pm »
It was briefed originally that the firm handling the sale, Raine, would be in charge of the process and no one else. Now it's being said it will be the UK government with Roman's representatives giving their concurrence in charge. Bidders are now lobbying MP's, pretty sure some MP's have acknowledged this. Quite the circus, all to make sure that Roman gets top dollar which he'll some day get access to.

Wonder if it's the same attorney's, accountants and financial advisors that enabled Usmanov to off-load his properties before the ban hammer came down....
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25694 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm
They're always known it but have chose to ignore it and enjoy the hospitality at Stamford Bridge. If they have such upstanding morals now all of a sudden, they should be getting tore into certain other football clubs owners. Dickheads


I, and many people, knew he was a crook many years ago. It was common knowledge, but this is football, it is a cesspit.
Logged


Offline Machae

  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25695 on: Yesterday at 04:39:48 pm »
I think for journalists it was difficult as everytime they (Catherine Belton anyway) tried to write an article, they were hounded by lawyers. Its on YouTube - https://youtu.be/2Z90XFW5pu4

Politicians (Tories) are the real hypocrites
Logged

Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25696 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:39:48 pm
I think for journalists it was difficult as everytime they (Catherine Belton anyway) tried to write an article, they were hounded by lawyers. Its on YouTube - https://youtu.be/2Z90XFW5pu4

Politicians (Tories) are the real hypocrites

I agree with that. There was some who questioned it, but what we should be looking at are the lawyers as well who have protected and in some cases bullied and prevented the truth from being brought out before. It's exactly the same with the states that own clubs as well, with their teams of people on social media hounding people who do write articles and ordinary people who tweet about ownership issues.
Logged


Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25697 on: Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D

At the same time they're pining for the Saudis. They obviously don't think the Ricketts will pour enough money in as FSG balance the books and the Glazers have took money out of United.
Logged


Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25698 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm
At the same time they're pining for the Saudis. They obviously don't think the Ricketts will pour enough money in as FSG balance the books and the Glazers have took money out of United.

Exactly. If this was some oil state that had said something about Jews in the past you would not be hearing a peep from them.
Logged

Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25699 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D

Saw the story about the Chelsea fan group objecting because the Ricketts bloke made a racist comment, when their fan base is one of the most racist around.
What they are actually worried about is that they wont have unlimited funds to sustain their success. The thought of having to compete with the rest of the league terrifies them. They want a blood soaked despot to ride to the rescue, bone saws optional.

Logged


Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25700 on: Today at 10:27:56 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 03:46:26 pm
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D

Funny how they've issues with the prospective owner because of strong links to someone who made racist comments, but no issue with an oligarch with strong links to a guy who has invaded a country, killed thousands and quite probably have committed war crimes.

Also, I'm pretty sure plenty of Chelsea fans would share Joe Ricketts despicable islamophobia.








« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:58 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25701 on: Today at 10:32:39 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:35:09 am
Saw the story about the Chelsea fan group objecting because the Ricketts bloke made a racist comment, when their fan base is one of the most racist around.
What they are actually worried about is that they wont have unlimited funds to sustain their success. The thought of having to compete with the rest of the league terrifies them. They want a blood soaked despot to ride to the rescue, bone saws optional.
The bulk of that fanbase doesn't know anything other than the easy ride they got with Roman and the idea of being on a level playing field with the majority of the league if completely foreign to them. Most of them will conveniently become City fans if the club is sold to anyone other than the Saudi group who i'd bet is who most of their "fans" would want.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25702 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:27:56 am
Funny how they've issues with the prospective owner because of strong links to someone who made racist comments, but no issue with an oligarch with strong links to a guy who has invaded a country, killed thousands and quite probably have committed war crimes.

Also, I'm pretty sure plenty of Chelsea fans would share Joe Ricketts despicable islamophobia.
The irony of that image is likely completely lost of them as well.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25703 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
Chelsea say no to racist owners, unless they are multi billionaires
Logged

Online thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25704 on: Today at 02:36:57 pm »
Sorry if these are dumb questions.  I've half-followed the story so these have probably been well explained somewhere...

Who currently owns Chelsea?
Who decides which bid to accept?
Who do the proceeds of the sale go to?
Logged

Online Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25705 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:36:57 pm
Sorry if these are dumb questions.  I've half-followed the story so these have probably been well explained somewhere...

Who currently owns Chelsea?
Who decides which bid to accept?
Who do the proceeds of the sale go to?

Roman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich
An escrow account that will be unfrozen when sanctions are lifted
Logged

