I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.
My annoyance is that he's become the lightning rod for all the thieving, scumbag Oligarchs.
Every last one of them made their money crookedly, in a corrupt and 'mafia state' system.
Yet some are pilloried whilst others have certain politicians and the media either excusing them as 'oh, these kleptocrats are alright' or just conveniently ignoring them.
Obviously helps if they have given political donations to certain parties...
I'm happy that some are getting some comeuppance, but it should be ALL
of them.