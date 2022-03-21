« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2058339 times)

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25680 on: Today at 10:45:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:20 am
Matt Law - Stating the favourites.

Also i said "probably" simply because of the corruption that's in our game and how money talks. I wouldn't rule them out still.

You didn't mate you said

Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm
It's because everyone knows the Saudi Group are being selected and will fly through the premier league owners test. Despite conflict of interest and human rights violations.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25681 on: Today at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:25 am
You didn't mate you said

Again was said partly in jest due to not trusting the government or the league to do the right thing. I still have zero confidence that they will stay away from Saudi groups even after what's happened.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25682 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 11:42:27 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:34:48 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/21/business/russia-roman-abramovich-concord.html

Romans tangled web stretches everywhere.

The Guardian has a whole section of Abramovich -
https://www.theguardian.com/world/roman-abramovich

This one is very interesting - From poor orphan to billionaire oligarch: how Abramovich made his money
Ascent to Chelsea owner was forged in transformation of Russia after fall of the iron curtain
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/21/roman-abramovich-billionaire-oligarch-money-russia-chelsea
aslo discussion about his steel business Evraz and
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 11:42:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:27:57 am
On that note, I wish you well. :D
Now Im feeling like there needs to be an Introducing the Hardline banner for TAA.  No idea what it means, but as a phrase it sounds cool as.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 09:02:27 am
CK - How can he benefit from this if he has been removed as a director of the club by the Premier League.  He should now have no say in any club matters, no?

It is still his asset, irrespective of governance (the premier league do not have the power to change ownership). He owns it and only he can decide whether to sell it or not. The Government cannot make him sell it (at least under the existing law). Whilst selling would require a special license to permit the sale, the Government may only permit that sale or not. (Its a fine distinction, but a crucial one). Any proceeds from the sale will go to him, not the Government, however, it must go to a frozen account (or directly to charity if he wasn't BS-ing). Frozen merely means he cannot use or deal with that money, but it still legally belongs to him. Once/if the freeze is ended he will be able to use that money.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:44:43 am
I love how journalist are "suddenly" waking up to Abramovich not being a good person now. Like this hasn't been happening for 20 years.


My annoyance is that he's become the lightning rod for all the thieving, scumbag Oligarchs.

Every last one of them made their money crookedly, in a corrupt and 'mafia state' system.

Yet some are pilloried whilst others have certain politicians and the media either excusing them as 'oh, these kleptocrats are alright' or just conveniently ignoring them.

Obviously helps if they have given political donations to certain parties...

I'm happy that some are getting some comeuppance, but it should be ALL of them.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25688 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:41 pm

My annoyance is that he's become the lightning rod for all the thieving, scumbag Oligarchs.

Every last one of them made their money crookedly, in a corrupt and 'mafia state' system.

Yet some are pilloried whilst others have certain politicians and the media either excusing them as 'oh, these kleptocrats are alright' or just conveniently ignoring them.

Obviously helps if they have given political donations to certain parties...

I'm happy that some are getting some comeuppance, but it should be ALL of them.



In fairness it should be the politicians as well... and theres the rub.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25689 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
What is with this hand wringing about the Cubs owner? A club with some of the most raciest supporters is having issues with a racist? And not even the one buying them, but his father. Give me a break. They are just afraid they will be as "successful" as the Cubs. As a Cardinals fan I am licking my lips. One outstanding season in decades.  ;D
