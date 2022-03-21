CK - How can he benefit from this if he has been removed as a director of the club by the Premier League. He should now have no say in any club matters, no?



It is still his asset, irrespective of governance (the premier league do not have the power to change ownership). He owns it and only he can decide whether to sell it or not. The Government cannot make him sell it (at least under the existing law). Whilst selling would require a special license to permit the sale, the Government may only permit that sale or not. (Its a fine distinction, but a crucial one). Any proceeds from the sale will go to him, not the Government, however, it must go to a frozen account (or directly to charity if he wasn't BS-ing). Frozen merely means he cannot use or deal with that money, but it still legally belongs to him. Once/if the freeze is ended he will be able to use that money.