Don't disagree with anything you say El Lobo; the point I was inarticulately trying to make, was that without any sporting sanction, this abomination of a football club will still be operating at the upper end of the sport. Maybe around the Arsenal and Spurs level rather than City, but that's a far cry from the general tone of this thread when sanctions were imposed on RA. RIP Chelsea was the median position, and I think we can all agree that what we end up with will be a far cry from that, unless the sporting authorities instigate a retrospective action (which we doubt they will). Almost a model for how the super rich can walk away from their plaything without burdening them with punitive debts. On that basis, I see it as a win for them rather than using the Parma model for example.