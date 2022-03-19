« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2051973 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25560 on: March 19, 2022, 01:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March 19, 2022, 01:10:58 pm
Are you really arguing for siloing the clubs tv money, just because wed be one of the two top dogs?  What about the league we play in?  Its not hard to see what goes wrong with that arrangement - its what happened in Spain.

Looking at massive structural changes through a prism of what is to Liverpools immediate advantage really isnt sensible.  Drove me mad hearing reds arguing in advance for VAR because wed get more decisions.  Even it had worked out that way, its a terrible idea for fiddling with a whole sport.
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25561 on: March 19, 2022, 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 19, 2022, 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25562 on: March 19, 2022, 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 19, 2022, 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Can VPN get round This over here?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25563 on: March 19, 2022, 01:39:05 pm »
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25564 on: March 19, 2022, 01:39:14 pm »
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25565 on: March 19, 2022, 01:40:02 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March 17, 2022, 06:40:57 pm
If somebody turned the tank blue and replaced the "Z" with a Nike logo, then got it viral, they would soon be cutting ties with Chelsea.
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25566 on: March 19, 2022, 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 19, 2022, 01:37:49 pm
Can VPN get round This over here?
from what others have told me, it's very difficult to get DAZN via VPN.

to be honest I only tried it once when out of the country - never worked - and I'm not much of a VPN guy .... so I may be wrong.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25567 on: March 19, 2022, 01:43:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 19, 2022, 01:39:05 pm
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Same here in Nigeria. We get all the games (Cable+Online streaming) for £23. Quite pricy, isn't it?
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25568 on: March 19, 2022, 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on March 19, 2022, 10:48:53 am
Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.

NBCSN ceased to exist Jan 1st.

NBC owns the Premier League rights.

Matches are shown on NBC, Peacock tv streaming subscription. or the USA Network a cable/satellite channel.

So, no real change as NBCSN moved to USA Network. NBCSN was in an additional package one had to add to basic cable in order to get. USA Network is part of basic cable channels, so a savings in theory.
Offline Iska

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25569 on: March 19, 2022, 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 19, 2022, 01:29:36 pm
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25570 on: March 19, 2022, 02:25:13 pm »
Club streaming.

When discussing clubs allowed to stream their own matches what does this do to tv rights payments the club gets?
The Premier League license their broadcast rights to other parts of the globe. Does this mean no monies coming from that? And what about those broadcast companies overseas or Europe, will they be willing to give up their rights they've handsomely paid for.

Of course that's just the League, What about all three Cup competitions we're in? What about those broadcast rights? It's all a minefield.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25571 on: March 19, 2022, 02:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March 19, 2022, 02:09:34 pm
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Sportwashers have already wrecked it mate.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25572 on: March 19, 2022, 02:51:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 19, 2022, 01:39:14 pm
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.

They could get the absolute best owners possible and their fans will hate them because they're not Roman and they won't self-fund the Club. It's going to be amazing.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25573 on: March 19, 2022, 03:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on March 19, 2022, 01:40:02 pm
   :-X

Just like that, here we have it, Chelsea's new match-going transport sponsored by Nike.
Offline Iska

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25574 on: March 19, 2022, 03:38:30 pm »
That swoosh could be shopped into a Z pretty easily, just saying.
Offline thejbs

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25575 on: March 19, 2022, 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 19, 2022, 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.

Makes the assumption that everyone has fast and reliable broadband.
Offline red1977

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25576 on: March 19, 2022, 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 19, 2022, 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.

That model is too suitable for sports fans. Why cant it all be siloed off per game where fans have to pay per individual event? Or you can get a subscription to your clubs games only for a similar price subject to changes Not so good for fans but its good for those looking to rinse fans which it looks like what clubs are looking at.
Offline Machae

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25577 on: March 19, 2022, 05:21:29 pm »
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts
Offline andyrol

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25578 on: March 19, 2022, 05:25:02 pm »
Either '3' didn't mean what they said or they are hypocrites. They should release a statement condemning Chelsea and its owner and demanding they remove the logo.
Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25579 on: March 19, 2022, 05:31:40 pm »
See that people have already posted about their sponsors still showing. Why?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25580 on: March 19, 2022, 05:36:05 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on March 19, 2022, 05:25:02 pm
Either '3' didn't mean what they said or they are hypocrites. They should release a statement condemning Chelsea and its owner and demanding they remove the logo.

its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.
Offline Machae

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25581 on: March 19, 2022, 05:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 19, 2022, 05:36:05 pm
its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.

Neither are the sponsors. I mean if they were really concerned, they would have made them remove it legally
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25582 on: March 19, 2022, 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 19, 2022, 05:21:29 pm
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts
And the world champions badge.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25583 on: March 19, 2022, 06:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 19, 2022, 05:21:29 pm
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts

Can see it now that a sale will be announced as progressing shortly, and both will come out and say they are backing the sale process and will remain sponsors.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25584 on: March 19, 2022, 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 19, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Same here in Nigeria. We get all the games (Cable+Online streaming) for £23. Quite pricy, isn't it?

In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US. 
Offline Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25585 on: March 19, 2022, 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 19, 2022, 05:36:05 pm
its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.

Apparently, its due to the sanctions meaning they cant access funds to have new kits with no logos.  The government have only allowed them to access funds to pay players and staff etc.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/why-chelsea-still-have-three-shirts-b2036918.html
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25586 on: March 19, 2022, 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 19, 2022, 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US.
Yikes!
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25587 on: March 19, 2022, 11:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 19, 2022, 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US.
If they implemented PPV for football here in Australia I feel these are the prices we'd be charged.

We essentially have a subscription service for the Premier League. It's $14.99AUD a month or $149.99AUD for the entire season.
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25588 on: March 19, 2022, 11:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 19, 2022, 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US. 

Ahhh, the old Setanta days...lol.

I went to the pub and they charged everyone a fiver to watch. Much cheaper that way. Iirc, the pub was charged $1,000 per month by Setanta to show the matches.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25589 on: March 19, 2022, 11:24:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 19, 2022, 10:34:55 pm
Yikes!

Quote from: Jack_Bauer on March 19, 2022, 11:18:52 pm
If they implemented PPV for football here in Australia I feel these are the prices we'd be charged.

We essentially have a subscription service for the Premier League. It's $14.99AUD a month or $149.99AUD for the entire season.

Needless to say, I wasn't able to watch many games.  Of course, this was before Setanta got the rights.  After that games were widely available and it's only gotten easier to watch for us. 
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25590 on: March 19, 2022, 11:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 19, 2022, 11:24:36 pm
Needless to say, I wasn't able to watch many games.  Of course, this was before Setanta got the rights.  After that games were widely available and it's only gotten easier to watch for us.
Up until this season this service had Champions League as well so you were covered for the League and Europe though it doesn't have the domestic cups. But I just pay the $65 a year for LFCTV and get all of our games since it's all I want to watch anyway.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25591 on: Yesterday at 06:13:01 am »
Good thing they got Lukaku for days like FA Cup match against Middlesbrough
Online 12C

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25592 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 19, 2022, 11:48:40 am
Absolutely the case with the new Braves stadium built in Atlanta...

Abu Dhabi are well ahead of the game. The property they have acquired and developed in East Manchester is extensive. Ancoats has a lot of new build belonging to them -for rent!
Online rob1966

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25593 on: Yesterday at 09:16:40 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:24:15 am
Abu Dhabi are well ahead of the game. The property they have acquired and developed in East Manchester is extensive. Ancoats has a lot of new build belonging to them -for rent!

None of them affordable either
Offline Stubbins

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25594 on: Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm »
I was drawn to a letter in todays Times Sports Section, in response to an article last week by David Walsh.

It's interesting to read David Walsh's column where he says he doesn't look back at Chelsea's trophies under Roman Abramovich and think less of what they achieved. This is a surprise given that he made his name with the institutionalised doping practised by Lance Armstrong and co in cycling. I thought he was an advocate of ''fair play''. So actual doping is bad but financial doping is ok? Make your mind up David.

Its by someone called Michael Edwards.
Online Paul1611

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25595 on: Today at 10:09:02 am »
From the mail...  can any of our experts offer an opinion on this?


Chelsea's Premier League rivals are questioning whether owner Roman Abramovich can act on his promise to write off the club's £1.5bn debt without breaking profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea have been clear that he can but some clubs want the issue investigated, which could ultimately lead to a points deduction or the debt having to be repaid, complicating an already-complex transaction. The Premier League board would ultimately make the decision whether to charge the club.

The Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules are its version of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, though far more generous.

Premier League clubs can make losses of £105m over three years if the owners guarantee £90m worth of secure funding. But anything greater than that is subject to disciplinary action, which can results in a points penalty.

Leading football QC Nick De Marco, who acted for Newcastle United in the Saudi takeover, believes that the Premier League may have to take action, just as the English Football League did when QPR's owners tried to write off a much smaller debt to get round the Football League's Financial Fair Play rules. QPR ended paying a £20m in fines and legal costs.

Under current Premier League rules, the owners are only allowed to put in £90m over three years and anything in excess of that is treated as a debt. So, if Chelsea's owner had written off the £1.5bn debt it would likely then become a £1.5bn debt for Profit and Sustainability accounting purposes.

De Marco said: 'It may not be treated as debt for the purposes of an annual return under UEFA's Financial Fair Play or the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. And large parts of the debt was entered into before Premier League or UEFA rules existed.

'If a club normally had a debt of £1.5bn it would obviously be in significant breach of those rules, and likely be subject to a substantial points deduction.

'However, what is the accounting treatment of writing off that debt? This was a direct issue in the QPR Financial Fair Play case.

'It was a different set of rules [EFL] and circumstances but when QPR were charged, the owners said: "We will write off the £60m shareholders debt. And that will then improve the accounts, so the club wont be in breach." The Football League looked at that and had expert accounting advice which said that if you do that, thats treated as an equity contribution by the owner. In other words, the owner putting in £60m in that year.   

'Under current Premier League rules, the owners are only allowed to put in £90m over three years and anything in excess of that is treated as a debt. So, if Chelseas owner had written off the £1.5bn debt it would likely then become a £1.5bn debt for Profit and Sustainability accounting purposes.

Things are made more complicated by the government sanctions, which are likely to mean Roman Abramovich can neither write off the debt or be paid it. Unless the government relaxes the sanctions, anyone who buys Chelsea isnt allowed to pay back the debt to Roman Abramovich.

'But if that means that Chelsea gets an unfair advantage under the Profit and Sustainability rules because of government sanctions, its still an unfair advantage.

The fact that the debt can't be paid back is a defence Chelsea might run in any charge were forthcoming. Maybe the Premier League will say you have to pay the £1.5bn back but it's legally impossible to pay it to Abramovich so you're going to have to set up a charity or foundation or pay it that way, so that neither Abramovich nor the club get the benefit.

'An alternative scenario is any new owner inherits the £1.5bn debt knowing it cannot be required to be paid back now, but without any certainly as to whether it may be later - for example if sanctions are lifted. Such uncertainty is likely to make the sale of Chelsea far more difficult.'
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25596 on: Today at 10:32:09 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 10:09:02 am
From the mail...  can any of our experts offer an opinion on this?


Chelsea's Premier League rivals are questioning whether owner Roman Abramovich can act on his promise to write off the club's £1.5bn debt without breaking profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea have been clear that he can but some clubs want the issue investigated, which could ultimately lead to a points deduction or the debt having to be repaid, complicating an already-complex transaction. The Premier League board would ultimately make the decision whether to charge the club.

The Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules are its version of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, though far more generous.

Premier League clubs can make losses of £105m over three years if the owners guarantee £90m worth of secure funding. But anything greater than that is subject to disciplinary action, which can results in a points penalty.

Leading football QC Nick De Marco, who acted for Newcastle United in the Saudi takeover, believes that the Premier League may have to take action, just as the English Football League did when QPR's owners tried to write off a much smaller debt to get round the Football League's Financial Fair Play rules. QPR ended paying a £20m in fines and legal costs.

Under current Premier League rules, the owners are only allowed to put in £90m over three years and anything in excess of that is treated as a debt. So, if Chelsea's owner had written off the £1.5bn debt it would likely then become a £1.5bn debt for Profit and Sustainability accounting purposes.

De Marco said: 'It may not be treated as debt for the purposes of an annual return under UEFA's Financial Fair Play or the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. And large parts of the debt was entered into before Premier League or UEFA rules existed.

'If a club normally had a debt of £1.5bn it would obviously be in significant breach of those rules, and likely be subject to a substantial points deduction.

'However, what is the accounting treatment of writing off that debt? This was a direct issue in the QPR Financial Fair Play case.

'It was a different set of rules [EFL] and circumstances but when QPR were charged, the owners said: "We will write off the £60m shareholders debt. And that will then improve the accounts, so the club wont be in breach." The Football League looked at that and had expert accounting advice which said that if you do that, thats treated as an equity contribution by the owner. In other words, the owner putting in £60m in that year.   

'Under current Premier League rules, the owners are only allowed to put in £90m over three years and anything in excess of that is treated as a debt. So, if Chelseas owner had written off the £1.5bn debt it would likely then become a £1.5bn debt for Profit and Sustainability accounting purposes.

Things are made more complicated by the government sanctions, which are likely to mean Roman Abramovich can neither write off the debt or be paid it. Unless the government relaxes the sanctions, anyone who buys Chelsea isnt allowed to pay back the debt to Roman Abramovich.

'But if that means that Chelsea gets an unfair advantage under the Profit and Sustainability rules because of government sanctions, its still an unfair advantage.

The fact that the debt can't be paid back is a defence Chelsea might run in any charge were forthcoming. Maybe the Premier League will say you have to pay the £1.5bn back but it's legally impossible to pay it to Abramovich so you're going to have to set up a charity or foundation or pay it that way, so that neither Abramovich nor the club get the benefit.

'An alternative scenario is any new owner inherits the £1.5bn debt knowing it cannot be required to be paid back now, but without any certainly as to whether it may be later - for example if sanctions are lifted. Such uncertainty is likely to make the sale of Chelsea far more difficult.'
I wasn't aware of the league's rules. Normally, it doesn't matter because it's equity but I'll try to come back with a detailed analysis tonight.
Online PaulF

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25597 on: Today at 10:39:25 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 19, 2022, 01:39:05 pm
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that

Hi, Disney+ ???
And did you say £4 a YEAR?  That plus a VPN has got to be well worth a go?
Online Red Berry

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25598 on: Today at 10:49:47 am »
Thing is, what kind of punishment can the Premier League even levy at Chelsea if the debt is written off? It's one and a half billion quid. What punishment is equal to them escaping a debt like that?

A £20m fine? That would sting, but compared to what they're getting away with it's nothing they couldn't stomach, even on their reduced means.

You'd have to relegate them two divisions and slap a five year transfer ban on them for an equitable punishment. I get the feeling that's probably not an option.
