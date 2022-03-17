« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25560 on: Today at 01:29:36 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:10:58 pm
Are you really arguing for siloing the clubs tv money, just because wed be one of the two top dogs?  What about the league we play in?  Its not hard to see what goes wrong with that arrangement - its what happened in Spain.

Looking at massive structural changes through a prism of what is to Liverpools immediate advantage really isnt sensible.  Drove me mad hearing reds arguing in advance for VAR because wed get more decisions.  Even it had worked out that way, its a terrible idea for fiddling with a whole sport.
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25561 on: Today at 01:36:16 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25562 on: Today at 01:37:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Can VPN get round This over here?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25563 on: Today at 01:39:05 pm
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25564 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25565 on: Today at 01:40:02 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March 17, 2022, 06:40:57 pm
If somebody turned the tank blue and replaced the "Z" with a Nike logo, then got it viral, they would soon be cutting ties with Chelsea.
   :-X
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25566 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Can VPN get round This over here?
from what others have told me, it's very difficult to get DAZN via VPN.

to be honest I only tried it once when out of the country - never worked - and I'm not much of a VPN guy .... so I may be wrong.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25567 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:39:05 pm
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Same here in Nigeria. We get all the games (Cable+Online streaming) for £23. Quite pricy, isn't it?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25568 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 10:48:53 am
Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.

NBCSN ceased to exist Jan 1st.

NBC owns the Premier League rights.

Matches are shown on NBC, Peacock tv streaming subscription. or the USA Network a cable/satellite channel.

So, no real change as NBCSN moved to USA Network. NBCSN was in an additional package one had to add to basic cable in order to get. USA Network is part of basic cable channels, so a savings in theory.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25569 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:36 pm
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25570 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm
Club streaming.

When discussing clubs allowed to stream their own matches what does this do to tv rights payments the club gets?
The Premier League license their broadcast rights to other parts of the globe. Does this mean no monies coming from that? And what about those broadcast companies overseas or Europe, will they be willing to give up their rights they've handsomely paid for.

Of course that's just the League, What about all three Cup competitions we're in? What about those broadcast rights? It's all a minefield.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25571 on: Today at 02:28:55 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:09:34 pm
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Sportwashers have already wrecked it mate.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25572 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:39:14 pm
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.

They could get the absolute best owners possible and their fans will hate them because they're not Roman and they won't self-fund the Club. It's going to be amazing.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25573 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:40:02 pm
   :-X

Just like that, here we have it, Chelsea's new match-going transport sponsored by Nike.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25574 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm
That swoosh could be shopped into a Z pretty easily, just saying.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25575 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.

Makes the assumption that everyone has fast and reliable broadband.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25576 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.

That model is too suitable for sports fans. Why cant it all be siloed off per game where fans have to pay per individual event? Or you can get a subscription to your clubs games only for a similar price subject to changes Not so good for fans but its good for those looking to rinse fans which includes clubs.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25577 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25578 on: Today at 05:25:02 pm
Either '3' didn't mean what they said or they are hypocrites. They should release a statement condemning Chelsea and its owner and demanding they remove the logo.
