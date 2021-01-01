« previous next »
on a more prosaic bent, i've heard over the last week a number of chelsea fans talking about players wages with 'how much!?' and 'he's not worth that!' etc  :lmao

i can honestly say from mates to youtbe etc, i've never heard a chelsea fan talking about players wages (transfer fee, yes, wages, never)

amazing where the mind takes you when dirty money isn't tickling your balls
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm

Matt Scott on that Twitter thread spells it out in laymans terms how Chelsea is completely unsustainable being run as it is and also the sheer amount of money require to tackle current issues (small ground low matchday income)  as well as future problems (no sugar daddy and a desperate need to move into a bigger stadium).  Who would in their right mind buy them??

And yet they're seemingly still a better prospect than Everton.  ;D
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
Fuck that.
Saw on bbc that Broughton has put together a bid.  If we are to accept that it Looks like they will make a successful sale to someone, maybe he would be a good fair option to convert Chelsea into a proper club, working within its means etc. Think financially normalising  Chelsea is the best we can hope for.
Whoever buys them will have serious expectations management to do with the loadsamoney headhunters. They love(d) their Russian fistfuls of cash.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:35:49 am
Next Chelsea owner should put trophies before money, says Thomas Tuchel

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/18/next-chelsea-owner-should-put-trophies-before-money-says-thomas-tuchel

Can this guy just fuck off

I mean, what did you expect him to say? 
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.

He spends a lot of money on the Dodgers every year but I'm not sure if he's injecting money or if they are run as a self sustaining business.  My guess is that all the money they spend is generated by the Dodgers as baseball owners are not generally known for injecting their own money into their teams. 
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:45:08 am
And yet they're seemingly still a better prospect than Everton.  ;D

Being based in London helps, top players will want to go somewhere attractive, in the UK, you might get those going to us because of Klopp, & the fanbase, nothing better than when Anfield is rocking, City for the money, maybe United, otherwise London fit's the bill perfectly, Chelsea's training ground is in deep Surrey, that makes it attractive place to live too
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
It's a good idea. We have to pay for all the games here to watch our team. I don't watch many games so what's the point? If it were to be legally possible, I'd only pay for our games.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:35:49 am
Next Chelsea owner should put trophies before money, says Thomas Tuchel

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/18/next-chelsea-owner-should-put-trophies-before-money-says-thomas-tuchel

Can this guy just fuck off
A chequebook manager wants money. And water is wet.

The same manager wasted £100m on Lukaku.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
I believe regional/local TV is where a lot of the TV money is in baseball given it's lacking on the national scene as opposed to the NFL or NBA.

I just pay for LFCTV and watch the games the following day given how crappy the time difference is between the UK and Australia.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 10:37:00 am
I believe regional/local TV is where a lot of the TV money is in baseball given it's lacking on the national scene as opposed to the NFL or NBA.

I just pay for LFCTV and watch the games the following day given how crappy the time difference is between the UK and Australia.
Yeah the four most followed teams ,Redsox,Yankees,Cubs and Dodgers are in the top four for TV revenues in Baseball.

No surprise to see quite a few US sports owners bidding for Chelsea, maybe PL is on the cusp for going full on streaming in some capacity, I'm guessing the numbers have looked good on Amazon Prime since they started doing it.
FWIW, The Mail is saying that various properties are included in the sale -- buildings Abramovich bought on the Fulham Road when he was keen on expanding Stamford Bridge - hotels, mansion block included. May be what makes them an attractive package, if true. Don't know if the appeal lies in being able to expand a venue owned by someone else or the opportunity to develop in a prime residential area (although presumably less prime now that dirty Russian money isn't inflating the high-end London property market).
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:44:58 am
Yeah the four most followed teams ,Redsox,Yankees,Cubs and Dodgers are in the top four for TV revenues in Baseball.

No surprise to see quite a few US sports owners bidding for Chelsea, maybe PL is on the cusp for going full on streaming in some capacity, I'm guessing the numbers have looked good on Amazon Prime since they started doing it.
Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.
Apparently only 4 bids made despite all the bluster. None of whom have a bottomless pit of cash. At best Chelsea will have Arsenal/Spurs levels of investment which essentially means they cant afford the current wage roll and will have to sell then rebuild with younger players and some old heads.

Ill take that.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
Yeah "personal" streaming rights have been on the topic since the 90's, but the Premier League/FA's been able to bury and squash that idea for a long time.
With the spate of American/foreign owners these days, I suspect it will surface again shortly.

Personally though- as much as it will boost the coffers, I don't want it to happen. The TV broadcasting deals are essential to the league and it's clubs as a whole. Even if it looks grimy and greasy to us- the way the FA/Leagues want to control this aspect of Football, it's for "the greater good".
Do that, and the TV money that so many clubs benefit from- and that keeps the culture of football "alive" within the communities to an extent, will be massively undermined and maimed. Football, in it's essence is a game for the people (or "The Masses"). This principal of "sharing" the proceeds of Football is core to that idea.
It's "Community", "Common", "Commune", "Communal", "Communist" etc.. so part of the "money" need to reflect that.
"For the good of the People".

If that were to happen, the top teams- we included, will be super clubs and it will do more to destroy the hope of ever coming into, or near that circle.
Clubs like Bury, Oldham, Derby, Bristol, Luton, Tranmere etc- if they ever reach the heights of the Prem or even the Championship... who's gonna know about them? Whose going to care to pay to watch them- unless you're a fan?
Strive to be profitable yes, but balance it out with what's for the good of Football, as a whole.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.

At least one positive if that ever happens[& i can't see that happening anytime soon, if ever], that we can fuck likes of Tyler & Neville off from doing our matches, get more objective LFC friendly commentators in. ;)
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:15:12 am
At least one positive if that ever happens[& i can't see that happening anytime soon, if ever], that we can fuck likes of Tyler & Neville off from doing our matches, get more objective LFC friendly commentators in. ;)
also the ability to pay for  and watch our games only. Cant be arsed watching the majority of others
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:12:53 am
Yeah "personal" streaming rights have been on the topic since the 90's, but the Premier League/FA's been able to bury and squash that idea for a long time.
With the spate of American/foreign owners these days, I suspect it will surface again shortly.

Personally though- as much as it will boost the coffers, I don't want it to happen. The TV broadcasting deals are essential to the league and it's clubs as a whole. Even if it looks grimy and greasy to us- the way the FA/Leagues want to control this aspect of Football, it's for "the greater good".
Do that, and the TV money that so many clubs benefit from- and that keeps the culture of football "alive" within the communities to an extent, will be gone. Football, in it's essence is a game for the people (or "The Masses"). This principal of "sharing" the proceeds of Football is core to that idea.

If that were to happen, the top teams- we included, will be super clubs and it will do more to destroy the hope of ever coming into, or near that circle.
Clubs like Bury etc... who'se gonna know about them? Whose going to care to pay to watch them- unless you're a fan?
I get your point, and it is a valid one. However, the majority of the tv money the PL gets is because of 2 clubs, us and united. The distribution of the money should take this into account. If not then clubs selling their own rights will happen at some point. When you have despicable nation states with unlimited funds coming in and buying no mark clubs , spending billions. The proper clubs have to find a way to compete long term, that means maximising every revenue stream possible.  Yes it may well mean some clubs struggling without the tv money but that is on the PL for having letting nation states own clubs and fucking up the game.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:28:51 am
I get your point, and it is a valid one. However, the majority of the tv money the PL gets is because of 2 clubs, us and united. The distribution of the money should take this into account. If not then clubs selling their own rights will happen at some point. When you have despicable nation states with unlimited funds coming in and buying no mark clubs , spending billions. The proper clubs have to find a way to compete long term, that means maximising every revenue stream possible.  Yes it may well mean some clubs struggling without the tv money but that is on the PL for having letting nation states own clubs and fucking up the game.

I've been saying this for ages, the lack of respect shown to us by other clubs is a disgrace. They fucking live off the back of us, they should at least be grateful for the fact that they are rich BECAUSE we exist and the more successful we are, then the more they earn, but the fucknuggets don't get that.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:35:02 am
I've been saying this for ages, the lack of respect shown to us by other clubs is a disgrace. They fucking live off the back of us, they should at least be grateful for the fact that they are rich BECAUSE we exist and the more successful we are, then the more they earn, but the fucknuggets don't get that.
If clubs can be propped up by dirty money why can't we maximize our TV revenue? If the first one is acceptable, why can't the second be?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:48:04 am
FWIW, The Mail is saying that various properties are included in the sale -- buildings Abramovich bought on the Fulham Road when he was keen on expanding Stamford Bridge - hotels, mansion block included. May be what makes them an attractive package, if true. Don't know if the appeal lies in being able to expand a venue owned by someone else or the opportunity to develop in a prime residential area (although presumably less prime now that dirty Russian money isn't inflating the high-end London property market).

Real estate is fast becoming an important factor for owners of US sports teams.  Especially in baseball, most of the revenue that teams make is maxed out so they are looking into developing real estate around ballparks for additional income.  I believe the Red Sox own a lot of property surrounding Fenway Park.  I also think the new stadium that the LA Rams owner, Stan Kroenke built, includes a ton of development in the surrounding area.  He privately financed the stadium which costs between 5-6 Billion dollars so he's definitely making that money back somewhere. 
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:28:51 am
I get your point, and it is a valid one. However, the majority of the tv money the PL gets is because of 2 clubs, us and united. The distribution of the money should take this into account. If not then clubs selling their own rights will happen at some point. When you have despicable nation states with unlimited funds coming in and buying no mark clubs , spending billions. The proper clubs have to find a way to compete long term, that means maximising every revenue stream possible.  Yes it may well mean some clubs struggling without the tv money but that is on the PL for having letting nation states own clubs and fucking up the game.
I agree. We're in a conundrum. The PL really effed up everyone, except their own pockets and these dispicable regimes.
This has opened the door for so many evils and personally, I would like them to put an end to it- even if by crook, for the good of the game.
They find so many slimy ways to get around problems and rules and we accept it- reluctantly, but we accept it- making us part of the problem.
So, if they get rid- even in a corrupt, aggressive, slimy way, just this once- I'd be all for it.

The idea of personal broadcasting rights just to be able to compete is a plaster for me.
It introduces a fix for a problem that should not exist in the first place.
Fix the cause, and you won't have to rely on measures such these, FFP and the like. Just more complications and unnecessary jobs created to monitor and attend to problems that should not exist.
It's like the idea of the "Metro Police". The Police in general are so lazy and inept that municipal areas had to introduce their own police forces to police their cities more effectively, but it wouldn't be necessary if governments only made sure that Police were paid well enough and were well motivated. It's a plaster on an open wound.
It doesn't address the underlying cause- only the problems that cause produces.

They better fix it quick, cause if it spreads (as it had with PSG), it will be an nearly impossible to get rid of as more and more clubs become the playthings of regimes and "Conglomerates" with shady operations aound the world.
As it stands, the Triads or the Mafia could easily buy a club and no one would be able to stop them- and then we would have to introduce even more intricate measures to solve the new problems that environment creates.
I don't want that.

I REALLY, AS GOD IS MY WITNESS, DO NOT WANT TO SEE BROADCASTING RIGHTS WITHIN CLUBS' HANDS.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:40:55 am
Real estate is fast becoming an important factor for owners of US sports teams.  Especially in baseball, most of the revenue that teams make is maxed out so they are looking into developing real estate around ballparks for additional income.  I believe the Red Sox own a lot of property surrounding Fenway Park.  I also think the new stadium that the LA Rams owner, Stan Kroenke built, includes a ton of development in the surrounding area.  He privately financed the stadium which costs between 5-6 Billion dollars so he's definitely making that money back somewhere. 

Absolutely the case with the new Braves stadium built in Atlanta...
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:33 am
It's a good idea. We have to pay for all the games here to watch our team. I don't watch many games so what's the point? If it were to be legally possible, I'd only pay for our games.

Yeah. Why pay Sky, Amazon or BT and put up with their shitty commentary and half baked analysis when we can pay the club to watch the club's games? LFC gets a big financial boost and we don't have to put up with Tyler and fucking Neville!
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:24 am
Yeah. Why pay Sky, Amazon or BT and put up with their shitty commentary and half baked analysis when we can pay the club to watch the club's games? LFC gets a big financial boost and we don't have to put up with Tyler and fucking Neville!
And it'd be cheaper too. I'd rather listen to pro-LFC commentary like Aldo screaming his head off than listen to Sky's straight-jacket commentary. Imagine the likes of Neville trying to be objective when watching us romp the league?

Also, most of the other teams are boring anyway and I wouldn't pay to watch them if I had a choice.

I'd willingly part with my cash if I know that it's directly benefiting my club.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:24 am
Yeah. Why pay Sky, Amazon or BT and put up with their shitty commentary and half baked analysis when we can pay the club to watch the club's games? LFC gets a big financial boost and we don't have to put up with Tyler and fucking Neville!

What happens if you fancy watching a game that doesnt involve Liverpool?. Going to get expensive if you have to pay for every game you want to watch.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:26:53 pm
What happens if you fancy watching a game that doesnt involve Liverpool?. Going to get expensive if you have to pay for every game you want to watch.
You simply pay for it. The games themselves will be cheaper individually.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:26:53 pm
What happens if you fancy watching a game that doesnt involve Liverpool?. Going to get expensive if you have to pay for every game you want to watch.
I think getting to see all of our games live would make up for it and it would still likely be cheaper than sky/bt/amazon and we still don't get to see them all.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:26:53 pm
What happens if you fancy watching a game that doesnt involve Liverpool?. Going to get expensive if you have to pay for every game you want to watch.
I'm guessing the major networks would get the big games so they are shown nationwide, and they would be blackout on those games the in house services with the clubs involved.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:26:53 pm
What happens if you fancy watching a game that doesnt involve Liverpool?. Going to get expensive if you have to pay for every game you want to watch.

I doubt very much something like this will mean the death of streams :thumbup

Also, it won't mean the end of TV deals or watching the match down the pub. It just means those other teams will get less money because the audience will have shifted a bit.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:34:26 pm
I doubt very much something like this will mean the death of streams :thumbup

Also, it won't mean the end of TV deals or watching the match down the pub. It just means those other teams will get less money because the audience will have shifted a bit.
That might change things though, having to pay club stream plus sky/amazon/bt would just be even more expensive. I think the SPL have a model like this though barley any of their games are actually on tv anyway.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:36:52 pm
That might change things though, having to pay club stream plus sky/amazon/bt would just be even more expensive. I think the SPL have a model like this though barley any of their games are actually on tv anyway.
A lower demand will lead to a fall in PayTV prices. Sky and BT will be cheaper.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:06 pm
A lower demand will lead to a fall in PayTV prices. Sky and BT will be cheaper.
If the big games are on their networks will it really lead to much fall in demand?
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:40:59 pm
If the big games are on their networks will it really lead to much fall in demand?
People will simply stop paying if they feel their prices are excessive and illegal streaming will be more widespread. That'll force them to reduce their prices.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:33 am
It's a good idea. We have to pay for all the games here to watch our team. I don't watch many games so what's the point? If it were to be legally possible, I'd only pay for our games.

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:17:00 am
also the ability to pay for  and watch our games only. Cant be arsed watching the majority of others

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:24 am
Yeah. Why pay Sky, Amazon or BT and put up with their shitty commentary and half baked analysis when we can pay the club to watch the club's games? LFC gets a big financial boost and we don't have to put up with Tyler and fucking Neville!

I hope that we never reach this point - it'd surely just increase the already chasmic financial divides that exist within the game already.

I'd prefer much more even distribution of the broadcasting income, actually - the clubs with the largest supporter/fan-bases already generate much greater commercial revenue anyway. Those clubs are generally also the most successful/competitive - handing them their own management of their tv rights would just be doubling down on all of those inherent advantages.
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:53:06 pm
I hope that we never reach this point - it'd surely just increase the already chasmic financial divides that exist within the game already.

I'd prefer much more even distribution of the broadcasting income, actually - the clubs with the largest supporter/fan-bases already generate much greater commercial revenue anyway. Those clubs are generally also the most successful/competitive - handing them their own management of their tv rights would just be doubling down on all of those inherent advantages.
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.
