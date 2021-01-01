I get your point, and it is a valid one. However, the majority of the tv money the PL gets is because of 2 clubs, us and united. The distribution of the money should take this into account. If not then clubs selling their own rights will happen at some point. When you have despicable nation states with unlimited funds coming in and buying no mark clubs , spending billions. The proper clubs have to find a way to compete long term, that means maximising every revenue stream possible. Yes it may well mean some clubs struggling without the tv money but that is on the PL for having letting nation states own clubs and fucking up the game.



I agree. We're in a conundrum. The PL really effed up everyone, except their own pockets and these dispicable regimes.This has opened the door for so many evils and personally, I would like them to put an end to it- even if by crook, for the good of the game.They find so many slimy ways to get around problems and rules and we accept it- reluctantly, but we accept it- making us part of the problem.So, if they get rid- even in a corrupt, aggressive, slimy way, just this once- I'd be all for it.The idea of personal broadcasting rights just to be able to compete is a plaster for me.It introduces a fix for a problem that should not exist in the first place.Fix the cause, and you won't have to rely on measures such these, FFP and the like. Just more complications and unnecessary jobs created to monitor and attend to problems that should not exist.It's like the idea of the "Metro Police". The Police in general are so lazy and inept that municipal areas had to introduce their own police forces to police their cities more effectively, but it wouldn't be necessary if governments only made sure that Police were paid well enough and were well motivated. It's a plaster on an open wound.It doesn't address the underlying cause- only the problems that cause produces.They better fix it quick, cause if it spreads (as it had with PSG), it will be an nearly impossible to get rid of as more and more clubs become the playthings of regimes and "Conglomerates" with shady operations aound the world.As it stands, the Triads or the Mafia could easily buy a club and no one would be able to stop them- and then we would have to introduce even more intricate measures to solve the new problems that environment creates.I don't want that.I REALLY, AS GOD IS MY WITNESS, DO NOT WANT TO SEE BROADCASTING RIGHTS WITHIN CLUBS' HANDS.