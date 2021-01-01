Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.



He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.



Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.



His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.



Yeah "personal" streaming rights have been on the topic since the 90's, but the Premier League/FA's been able to bury and squash that idea for a long time.With the spate of American/foreign owners these days, I suspect it will surface again shortly.Personally though- as much as it will boost the coffers, I don't want it to happen. The TV broadcasting deals are essential to the league and it's clubs as a whole. Even if it looks grimy and greasy to us- the way the FA/Leagues want to control this aspect of Football, it's for "the greater good".Do that, and the TV money that so many clubs benefit from- and that keeps the culture of football "alive" within the communities to an extent, will be massively undermined and maimed. Football, in it's essence is a game for the people (or "The Masses"). This principal of "sharing" the proceeds of Football is core to that idea.If that were to happen, the top teams- we included, will be super clubs and it will do more to destroy the hope of ever coming into, or near that circle.Clubs like Bury etc... who's gonna know about them? Whose going to care to pay to watch them- unless you're a fan?Strive to be profitable yes, but balance it out with what's for the good of Football, as a whole.