Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25520 on: Today at 09:42:50 am
on a more prosaic bent, i've heard over the last week a number of chelsea fans talking about players wages with 'how much!?' and 'he's not worth that!' etc  :lmao

i can honestly say from mates to youtbe etc, i've never heard a chelsea fan talking about players wages (transfer fee, yes, wages, never)

amazing where the mind takes you when dirty money isn't tickling your balls
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25521 on: Today at 09:45:08 am
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm

Matt Scott on that Twitter thread spells it out in laymans terms how Chelsea is completely unsustainable being run as it is and also the sheer amount of money require to tackle current issues (small ground low matchday income)  as well as future problems (no sugar daddy and a desperate need to move into a bigger stadium).  Who would in their right mind buy them??

And yet they're seemingly still a better prospect than Everton.  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25522 on: Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25523 on: Today at 10:19:16 am
Fuck that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25524 on: Today at 10:20:43 am
Saw on bbc that Broughton has put together a bid.  If we are to accept that it Looks like they will make a successful sale to someone, maybe he would be a good fair option to convert Chelsea into a proper club, working within its means etc. Think financially normalising  Chelsea is the best we can hope for.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25525 on: Today at 10:24:59 am
Whoever buys them will have serious expectations management to do with the loadsamoney headhunters. They love(d) their Russian fistfuls of cash.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25526 on: Today at 10:25:51 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:35:49 am
Next Chelsea owner should put trophies before money, says Thomas Tuchel

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/18/next-chelsea-owner-should-put-trophies-before-money-says-thomas-tuchel

Can this guy just fuck off

I mean, what did you expect him to say? 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25527 on: Today at 10:27:43 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.

He spends a lot of money on the Dodgers every year but I'm not sure if he's injecting money or if they are run as a self sustaining business.  My guess is that all the money they spend is generated by the Dodgers as baseball owners are not generally known for injecting their own money into their teams. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25528 on: Today at 10:31:36 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:45:08 am
And yet they're seemingly still a better prospect than Everton.  ;D

Being based in London helps, top players will want to go somewhere attractive, in the UK, you might get those going to us because of Klopp, & the fanbase, nothing better than when Anfield is rocking, City for the money, maybe United, otherwise London fit's the bill perfectly, Chelsea's training ground is in deep Surrey, that makes it attractive place to live too
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25529 on: Today at 10:33:33 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
It's a good idea. We have to pay for all the games here to watch our team. I don't watch many games so what's the point? If it were to be legally possible, I'd only pay for our games.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25530 on: Today at 10:35:24 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:35:49 am
Next Chelsea owner should put trophies before money, says Thomas Tuchel

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/18/next-chelsea-owner-should-put-trophies-before-money-says-thomas-tuchel

Can this guy just fuck off
A chequebook manager wants money. And water is wet.

The same manager wasted £100m on Lukaku.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25531 on: Today at 10:37:00 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
I believe regional/local TV is where a lot of the TV money is in baseball given it's lacking on the national scene as opposed to the NFL or NBA.

I just pay for LFCTV and watch the games the following day given how crappy the time difference is between the UK and Australia.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25532 on: Today at 10:44:58 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 10:37:00 am
I believe regional/local TV is where a lot of the TV money is in baseball given it's lacking on the national scene as opposed to the NFL or NBA.

I just pay for LFCTV and watch the games the following day given how crappy the time difference is between the UK and Australia.
Yeah the four most followed teams ,Redsox,Yankees,Cubs and Dodgers are in the top four for TV revenues in Baseball.

No surprise to see quite a few US sports owners bidding for Chelsea, maybe PL is on the cusp for going full on streaming in some capacity, I'm guessing the numbers have looked good on Amazon Prime since they started doing it.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25533 on: Today at 10:48:04 am
FWIW, The Mail is saying that various properties are included in the sale -- buildings Abramovich bought on the Fulham Road when he was keen on expanding Stamford Bridge - hotels, mansion block included. May be what makes them an attractive package, if true. Don't know if the appeal lies in being able to expand a venue owned by someone else or the opportunity to develop in a prime residential area (although presumably less prime now that dirty Russian money isn't inflating the high-end London property market).
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25534 on: Today at 10:48:53 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:44:58 am
Yeah the four most followed teams ,Redsox,Yankees,Cubs and Dodgers are in the top four for TV revenues in Baseball.

No surprise to see quite a few US sports owners bidding for Chelsea, maybe PL is on the cusp for going full on streaming in some capacity, I'm guessing the numbers have looked good on Amazon Prime since they started doing it.
Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25535 on: Today at 11:11:03 am

Apparently only 4 bids made despite all the bluster. None of whom have a bottomless pit of cash. At best Chelsea will have Arsenal/Spurs levels of investment which essentially means they cant afford the current wage roll and will have to sell then rebuild with younger players and some old heads.

Ill take that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25536 on: Today at 11:12:53 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.
Yeah "personal" streaming rights have been on the topic since the 90's, but the Premier League/FA's been able to bury and squash that idea for a long time.
With the spate of American/foreign owners these days, I suspect it will surface again shortly.

Personally though- as much as it will boost the coffers, I don't want it to happen. The TV broadcasting deals are essential to the league and it's clubs as a whole. Even if it looks grimy and greasy to us- the way the FA/Leagues want to control this aspect of Football, it's for "the greater good".
Do that, and the TV money that so many clubs benefit from- and that keeps the culture of football "alive" within the communities to an extent, will be massively undermined and maimed. Football, in it's essence is a game for the people (or "The Masses"). This principal of "sharing" the proceeds of Football is core to that idea.

If that were to happen, the top teams- we included, will be super clubs and it will do more to destroy the hope of ever coming into, or near that circle.
Clubs like Bury etc... who's gonna know about them? Whose going to care to pay to watch them- unless you're a fan?
Strive to be profitable yes, but balance it out with what's for the good of Football, as a whole.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25537 on: Today at 11:15:12 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:16:43 am
Boehly shown his hand why he wants Chelsea according to The Athletic.

He wants PL clubs to have their own streaming rights on their own platforms and if he buys Chelsea he's going to be pushing for club streaming rights.

Ties along with what FSG have called for since they bought the club, the TV revenues would be astronomical if we had our own in house platform for our massive fanbase showing matches.

His Dodgers have a local (Greater LA) $325 million a year TV contract for 25 years.

At least one positive if that ever happens[& i can't see that happening anytime soon, if ever], that we can fuck likes of Tyler & Neville off from doing our matches, get more objective LFC friendly commentators in. ;)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25538 on: Today at 11:17:00 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:15:12 am
At least one positive if that ever happens[& i can't see that happening anytime soon, if ever], that we can fuck likes of Tyler & Neville off from doing our matches, get more objective LFC friendly commentators in. ;)
also the ability to pay for  and watch our games only. Cant be arsed watching the majority of others
