Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2044406 times)

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm »
A London based private equity firm have lodged a £2 billion bid , Aethel Partners.

I'm loving the fact it's Hedge Funders and Private Equity firms who are the main bidders.

Candy looks to be joining forces with the Swiss/American consortium as well.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm
A London based private equity firm have lodged a £2 billion bid , Aethel Partners.

I'm loving the fact it's Hedge Funders and Private Equity firms who are the main bidders.

Candy looks to be joining forces with the Swiss/American consortium as well.
Best case scenario for their fans is they get owners who run them as weve been ran. Unfortunately they have neither the history nor the domestic or global fanbase to stay at their current clip.

I think a high end Burnley situation more likely, where theres a lot of fan dissent from lack of investment after a few initial goodwill signings, they will allow the squad to rot then only make signings in frayed fashion after its too late.

On Nike, reading into it a touch, its difficult to end their agreement because they cant force franchisees or stocked retailers to withdraw Chelsea stock from their shelves. I mean they could refund and recall but thats not really plausible to see a business taking such a financial impact (Nike are one of those that could do it, ironically). What they should do really is state that this will be the last iteration of Nike supplied strips until the ownership situation is resolved and state they will fulfil current obligations but not provide any further kit or merchandise and will withdraw it from their own stores.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 05:00:41 pm »
If someone could do a gif with a Russian tank with their z symbol they have added in this invasion of Ukraine to identify themselves  with a steel provided by Roman Abramovich stamped on it in big letters  might make Nike and 3 think twice about their links to the Roman supporting Chelsea supporters, really its a surprise to me they havent tried to have their logos covered on Chelsea gear.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 01:47:37 am
Yeah, if anyone has the answer to Machae's question, I'd like to hear it too.

Pre-sanctions, I guess Abramovich was hoping for a sale price that would effectively include paying back what he's put into Chelsea, but since he can't get any of the money from a sale, he also can't get money back that Chelsea owes him.

I suppose the question would be if the sale process will still include taking over the debt to Abramovich. And we probably won't know the answer to that until we know more about the purchase offers.

Add me to this list as well please!  But surely a £2billion bid takes this into account and values the damaged club at about £500mill, about right considering the state it is in.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm »
Lukaku was such a waste of money. £100m!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 02:51:29 pm
Sadly no. Even if they did exist, they'd be kangarooboys not cowboys.

Surely they'd be doeboys?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm
Surely they'd be doeboys?

Flyerboy would be more fun, if the feminine form must be taken
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 01:47:37 am
Yeah, if anyone has the answer to Machae's question, I'd like to hear it too.

Pre-sanctions, I guess Abramovich was hoping for a sale price that would effectively include paying back what he's put into Chelsea, but since he can't get any of the money from a sale, he also can't get money back that Chelsea owes him.

I suppose the question would be if the sale process will still include taking over the debt to Abramovich. And we probably won't know the answer to that until we know more about the purchase offers.

There seems to be some misconception that the freeze prevents him from benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is not necessarily correct. (We've even had briefings that the Government's interest in the sale in so far as they are willing consider amending the license, is that the proceeds must go to a frozen account). As for how the debt is treated - its an asset that Abramovich owns (as a chose in action). It is frozen unless a license is granted to allow the debt to be discharged. That is possible, and indeed is probable but will depend on the terms of the sale. The debt could be written off, and factored in the sale price, or merely retained as an asset.

That's all relatively easy to answer. The interesting question (which I can't answer, though an accountant or FFP expert might be able to) is how writing off the debt would interact with the Premier League's rules. I realise that this is the nub of both your questions, but hopefully that's at least got us closer!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
There seems to be some misconception that the freeze prevents him from benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is not necessarily correct. (We've even had briefings that the Government's interest in the sale in so far as they are willing consider amending the license, is that the proceeds must go to a frozen account). As for how the debt is treated - its an asset that Abramovich owns (as a chose in action). It is frozen unless a license is granted to allow the debt to be discharged. That is possible, and indeed is probable but will depend on the terms of the sale. The debt could be written off, and factored in the sale price, or merely retained as an asset.

That's all relatively easy to answer. The interesting question (which I can't answer, though an account or FFP expert might be able to) is how writing off the debt would interact with the Premier League's rules. I realise that this is the nub of both your questions, but hopefully that's at least got us closer!

Under normal rules, the write off of amounts due to the owner would be recognised as other (potentially execptional) income on the P&L in the period and would not be subject to CT (lots of very long and boring legislation behind this).

My understanding is that this would be outside the scope of FFP/Prem rules and would not be counted in any calc of profits etc as it is not an operating income
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 06:38:11 pm »
Went to the Shed End forum, which was a mistake.  Not surprisingly, the vast majority of them want the Saudi's to take them over so they can continue overspending.

They were also saying the Ricketts bid (the family that owns the Cubs) was doomed and they didn't want them because of some racist tweets that the father of the family made.  Thought that was a bit ironic considering the fanbase. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 05:00:41 pm
If someone could do a gif with a Russian tank with their z symbol they have added in this invasion of Ukraine to identify themselves  with a steel provided by Roman Abramovich stamped on it in big letters  might make Nike and 3 think twice about their links to the Roman supporting Chelsea supporters, really its a surprise to me they havent tried to have their logos covered on Chelsea gear.

If somebody turned the tank blue and replaced the "Z" with a Nike logo, then got it viral, they would soon be cutting ties with Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Lukaku was such a waste of money. £100m!
;D

Lukaku upset and appalled as Chelsea stars plot escape

https://www.football365.com/news/lukaku-upset-appalled-chelsea-stars-plot-escape-contract-abramovich
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm »
On Nike, didn't Chelsea get out of their Adidas agreement to go to Nike? So there is a way then.

Which makes the outrage at 3 dropping them more hypocritical, seeing as they did the same to Adidas.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 06:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:38:11 pm
Went to the Shed End forum, which was a mistake.  Not surprisingly, the vast majority of them want the Saudi's to take them over so they can continue overspending.

They were also saying the Ricketts bid (the family that owns the Cubs) was doomed and they didn't want them because of some racist tweets that the father of the family made.  Thought that was a bit ironic considering the fanbase.
 

Old man Ricketts sounds like the perfect owner for them if he was involved in the takeover. anti-islam,birther type.The main issue seems to be the Cubs owners following the Fenway Sports Group mantra which wouldn't sit well with the posh cocker-ney's.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
There seems to be some misconception that the freeze prevents him from benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is not necessarily correct. (We've even had briefings that the Government's interest in the sale in so far as they are willing consider amending the license, is that the proceeds must go to a frozen account). As for how the debt is treated - its an asset that Abramovich owns (as a chose in action). It is frozen unless a license is granted to allow the debt to be discharged. That is possible, and indeed is probable but will depend on the terms of the sale. The debt could be written off, and factored in the sale price, or merely retained as an asset.

That's all relatively easy to answer. The interesting question (which I can't answer, though an accountant or FFP expert might be able to) is how writing off the debt would interact with the Premier League's rules. I realise that this is the nub of both your questions, but hopefully that's at least got us closer!
Thanks Cowboy. We'll wait and see what the terms of the sale are.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
Under normal rules, the write off of amounts due to the owner would be recognised as other (potentially execptional) income on the P&L in the period and would not be subject to CT (lots of very long and boring legislation behind this).

My understanding is that this would be outside the scope of FFP/Prem rules and would not be counted in any calc of profits etc as it is not an operating income
Sorry if I'm misunderstanding, Ian, but are you saying that writing off a debt to an owner isn't covered by FFP? In other words, if the Saudis gave Newcastle a billion pounds to buy players with, and then wrote off the debt, FFP wouldn't apply?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25497 on: Today at 07:38:55 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
Sorry if I'm misunderstanding, Ian, but are you saying that writing off a debt to an owner isn't covered by FFP? In other words, if the Saudis gave Newcastle a billion pounds to buy players with, and then wrote off the debt, FFP wouldn't apply?

So this is where the issue lies - the rules around FFP are intended to prevent that initial injection of money.

So my understanding is that the vast proportion of Abramovich's money that was put in occurred before FFP came in to being - what this means though is that if it is written off then Chelsea can't also claim huge profits for FFP purposes and get by spending loads and using the write off to hide it.

In theory (obviously we have seen flagrant disregard for FFP) if the owners of Newcastle dumped in a billion this would flag as being an injection of cash that is not allowed under the rules of FFP.

So the writing off of it doesn't break any rules, but also doesn't give any advantages. The injection of cash does break the rules though, if done at a level above what is allowed for by FFP.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25498 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
The Government and premier league would be a laughingstock if they chose the Saudis given no lessons learnt and also they own Newcastle too.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25499 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »

'Missing from Chelsea takeover discussions is idea of a new model, with fans at centre, even from fans themselves. Sense that only a billionaire can sustain club. If Roman giving it away, why is that the case? PL broadcast revenues enormous. But fans prefer sugar daddy success.'

^ from https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1504754070552301597
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25500 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:08:27 pm
'Missing from Chelsea takeover discussions is idea of a new model, with fans at centre, even from fans themselves. Sense that only a billionaire can sustain club. If Roman giving it away, why is that the case? PL broadcast revenues enormous. But fans prefer sugar daddy success.'

^ from https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1504754070552301597


Matt Scott on that Twitter thread spells it out in laymans terms how Chelsea is completely unsustainable being run as it is and also the sheer amount of money require to tackle current issues (small ground low matchday income)  as well as future problems (no sugar daddy and a desperate need to move into a bigger stadium).  Who would in their right mind buy them??
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25501 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 12:33:58 pm

Matt Scott on that Twitter thread spells it out in laymans terms how Chelsea is completely unsustainable being run as it is and also the sheer amount of money require to tackle current issues (small ground low matchday income)  as well as future problems (no sugar daddy and a desperate need to move into a bigger stadium).  Who would in their right mind buy them??

Liam Twomey and Matt Slater from The Athletic said similar, pretty much whenever Chelsea have a cash shortfall theyve got Roman to cut a check and add it to the tab.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25502 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:41:57 pm
Liam Twomey and Matt Slater from The Athletic said similar, pretty much whenever Chelsea have a cash shortfall theyve got Roman to cut a check and add it to the tab.

Which of course the PL said "cool - no problems here."
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25503 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm »
I keep asking and cant find a satisfactory answer - why do they need a bigger ground when they dont consistently sell out the stadium they have? They havent since the second Mourinho spell.

Or is it a case of ownership of their own stadium giving them greater income?

Because their fanbase will surely shrink if they stop operating in their current fashion, so where are these extra 20,000 fans coming from to fill a 60k seater?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25504 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:40:24 pm
I keep asking and cant find a satisfactory answer - why do they need a bigger ground when they dont consistently sell out the stadium they have? They havent since the second Mourinho spell.

Or is it a case of ownership of their own stadium giving them greater income?

Because their fanbase will surely shrink if they stop operating in their current fashion, so where are these extra 20,000 fans coming from to fill a 60k seater?

I would guess some of it is because they want a lot more hospitality options and executive boxes.  I suppose theres the prestige factor too. They have the smallest ground of the big 6. 

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25505 on: Today at 04:25:15 pm »
Yes being in that area of London they would make a big dent in the matchday revenues of others through corporates.  The %age matchday revenue from this sector would I suspect be ridiculously high.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25506 on: Today at 04:47:32 pm »
Shower of c*nts.....just felt like re confirming.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25507 on: Today at 05:03:51 pm »
How could a vehicle of the Saudi dictatorship own Chelsea, when they already own Newcastle?

I know the PL are a bunch of crooked scum who'd sell their granny to a soylent green factory for a backhander, and would likely make legal contortions to try to claim they were two separate and totally unconnected entities, but surely there'd be enough of a backlash to prevent this.

