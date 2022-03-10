I hope its the Cubs owner. Itll be a leveraged buyout but more with a view to Chelsea being run like ourselves, as opposed to the type that almost doomed us back in the day and will certainly turn Burnley into a Championship side once more.



What due diligence theyve done is interesting, given they attempted to purchase the club - or enquired to that effect - 3 years ago. Will their research show clearly that the club doesnt really have a gigantic fanbase and what global appeal they have will significantly diminish if they spend even a couple of seasons outside of Europes elite? Then theres the well-wrought question of the ground, but no one seems to actually be answering whether they need a massive stadium, as presently they cant even fill the mid-size one theyve got.



Then theres the issue of what constitutes self-sustaining when the new owner actually gets hold of the entire operation and sees what that means. Whilst many would assume that outsiders can see through the veneer of legitimacy theyve worked hard to propagate, I dont know that it would be so simple. Look at their losses, the money they owe Abramovich. I think they shrink to a sub-Spurs style team, with the ability to spend some money but ultimately not pay the wages of the elite or go on shopping sprees without sales to fund it. Ultimately thats better for the game and the league.