Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25440 on: Yesterday at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:07:53 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1504152600752574467

Man, don't do that to us - I thought it was going to be something like 'Chelsea are expelled from the Champions League with immediate effect due to yesterdays' EU sanctions' (or similar). :)

Not...

'BREAKING: We understand Chelsea will NOT be able to sell tickets for ANY future Champions League games this season while Roman Abramovich owns the club and EU sanctions are in force.'
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25441 on: Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:19:23 pm
Again, you are merely highlighting your own ignorance - but when you don't know something you just assume something random and spout rubbish. If you don't know something, have a wee bit of humility, rather than just assume whatever is your head is correct just because you thought of it. This is the only comical thing about it. Dunning Kruger effect in action.

Briefly, as it seems you won't read or understand a detailed response:

- both the entity and the sanctioned individual may apply for licenses to vary the asset freeze restrictions. This is provided for in the legislation. Notably a license permits something, but does not compel it. Abramovich may elect to sell or not sell at his own discretion should the license be granted. It is likely that any negotiations, for the sake of convenience, will include HMG in that the OFSI has the power to grant the license should a satisfactory bid be made. There is nothing in the law which prevents negotiating a non-binding agreement. Put simply the process is: Abramovich negotiates the sale with HMG supervision, Abramovich applies for license to permit sale, sale occurs.
- The proceeds of the sale would go into a frozen account as per the terms of the sale (or to charity if you believe anything Abramovich says - I do not). Abramovich would be entitled to the funds once the freeze ends.
- Exercises of discretion are not making things up as they go along. This is the whole public law point being made that seems to have sailed over your head by a country mile. Where there is discretion for the OFSI to grant a license, or amend an existing one it must be done reasonably in light of the policy aim. Nearly all of public law is about exercises of discretion - just because there is discretion does not allow the public body to do what it wants. To my understanding the license would be in the first instance argued as a maintenance license - in so far as the sale is necessary to continue to maintain the entity. If that is refused on the grounds of remoteness, an extraordinary license would be applied for. This would be harder to obtain.

I can provide examples from the previous statutory regimes (which do not substantively change the law - rather where the challenge goes); C v HMT [2016] EWHC 2039 being an interesting one from my time in the Treasury. Briefly perusing Mitchell, Taylor and Talbot on Proceeds of Crime suggests there are many more instances of freezing entities which are not in administration.

For the sake of others, unless you have anything on these points to say which isn't just made up, I won't reply again

You're right, no point discussing further. No answer on who is actually in charge of the sale when legally it can't be Roman, no answer on what prior clubs were seized and sold without being in administration and no disputing that losing bidders will probably take legal action. You're just pointing at legal doctrine which makes the imposition of political will possible, not the the rule of law is being followed as there is no law for this specific set of circumstances. As a lawyer I'm assuming you understand what discretion means? Something something having the freedom to decide something or other.

I also wonder what this says for clubs like Bury, Wimbledon and the like that were forced into administration and worse. Just unlucky to not be owned by a Russian gangster and have powerful political patrons as fans? Sucks for them.

Anyway, good chat.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25442 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25443 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:38:57 pm
Im sure cubs fans are fuming, all of a sudden their stingy owners can afford this!

Oh,  I would enjoy this sale. Chelsea will become top 10 club in the PL again, but maybe not top 4 nearly as often as the past 20 years. The Ricketts are bad owners for winning. They'll accept mediocrity at Chelsea as long as they turn a good profit. A new stadium will never happen. I hope their bid wins. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25444 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Oh,  I would enjoy this sale. Chelsea will become top 10 club in the PL again, but maybe not top 4 nearly as often as the past 20 years. The Ricketts are bad owners for winning. They'll accept mediocrity at Chelsea as long as they turn a good profit. A new stadium will never happen. I hope their bid wins. 

It seems that you are correct on that one ...

Quote
The family owns the vast majority of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, which sold equity in 2014 to raise $150 million for renovations to its Wrigley Field stadium.

https://www.forbes.com/profile/ricketts/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25445 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm »
Craig, Lobo, I now know how you feel. I'll never let a bad word be said against you again. Aside from totally new points raised (it has to be a club now which is frozen? that's reaching!) I've answered every single one of those in the post you responded to. Guess I was right about you not understanding it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25446 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm »
What are Tom and George up to these days? I'd welcome a bid from our favourite lovable Americans

Come on fellas, it's time to get back in the game
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25447 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1504167465349271552

Chelsea to play infront of an empty Stamford Bridge in the next rounds of the CL.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25448 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:14:06 pm
Yeah I was thinking that too, they were the ones who courted him to the bid.

Cubs fans hate the Ricketts, they ended the 114 year title drought and just neglected and gutted the title winning team, they are back to being the Cubs everyone knows, lovable losers.

I hope their bid wins.
His son who is on the Cubs board is who currently the Finance Chair of the RNC
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todd_Ricketts
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25449 on: Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm »
I heard tonight that the Chicago Cubs had bought Chelsea.Im a tad disappointed that they havent.

Id have faith that they would run the club fairly, and as much as I hate saying it, this is what we expect from all of the owners. Lets see a level playing field where the clubs are run within FFP. Its time that the cheats are kicked out.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25450 on: Yesterday at 07:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1504167465349271552

Chelsea to play infront of an empty Stamford Bridge in the next rounds of the CL.

So they'll be right at home?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25451 on: Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1504167465349271552

Chelsea to play infront of an empty Stamford Bridge in the next rounds of the CL.
Why wouldn't they allow away fans who take all of the proceeds?

Anyway, it doesn't matter, it's likely to be one game in question.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25452 on: Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
His son who is on the Cubs board is who currently the Finance Chair of the RNC
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todd_Ricketts
I think that's also the position that Tom Hicks son had as well.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25453 on: Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1504167465349271552

Chelsea to play infront of an empty Stamford Bridge in the next rounds of the CL.
For sporting integrity they should draw city.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25454 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm
It seems that you are correct on that one ...

https://www.forbes.com/profile/ricketts/
This 2nd coming of the Cancers?...
I'm reading "leverage", "Consortium", "stingy", "selling equity to raise [money]", "respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community", disillusioned American "franchise" supporters etc...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25455 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm »

'Chelsea FC fans chanting Roman Abramovich clash with riot police in Lille ahead of Champions League game' (with video):-

www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/chelsea-fc-fans-riot-police-clashe-lille-champions-league-roman-abramovich-b988585.html
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25456 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm »
why have these c*nts still got 3 on their kits?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25457 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
'Chelsea FC fans chanting Roman Abramovich clash with riot police in Lille ahead of Champions League game' (with video):-

www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/chelsea-fc-fans-riot-police-clashe-lille-champions-league-roman-abramovich-b988585.html
They really are the worst, most horrible supporters ever. I really hope they sink to where Millwall are now
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25458 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm
why have these c*nts still got 3 on their kits?
They cant pay for new kits, I believe.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25459 on: Today at 12:03:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:00:52 am
They cant pay for new kits, I believe.

Convenient for virtue signalling phone company, Three eh?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25460 on: Today at 01:47:37 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 15, 2022, 06:39:25 pm
So if/when this sale goes through, what happens to the debt. Surely they can't just write it off, wouldn't that break the rules and have give them a competitive advantage by wiping the slate clean. Basically they've been allowed to build their infrastructure and launder all their money illegally
Yeah, if anyone has the answer to Machae's question, I'd like to hear it too.

Pre-sanctions, I guess Abramovich was hoping for a sale price that would effectively include paying back what he's put into Chelsea, but since he can't get any of the money from a sale, he also can't get money back that Chelsea owes him.

I suppose the question would be if the sale process will still include taking over the debt to Abramovich. And we probably won't know the answer to that until we know more about the purchase offers.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25461 on: Today at 01:54:38 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
'Chelsea FC fans chanting Roman Abramovich clash with riot police in Lille ahead of Champions League game' (with video):-

www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/chelsea-fc-fans-riot-police-clashe-lille-champions-league-roman-abramovich-b988585.html

Imagine sympathizing with this club on any level. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25462 on: Today at 02:10:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:03:01 am
Nope. As part of the licence terms, they wont receive FA Cup receipts while sanctioned and/or until theyre sold. Why on earth would Middlesbrough hold on to the money for them. Did you just make that up or do you have some information I havent read - genuine question as Id like to know if all the articles Ive read are wrong.

https://www.scmp.com/sport/football/article/3170233/chelsea-navigate-financially-perilous-future-after-uk-government

I didn't read it. Everyone's favorite ex-Palace owner Simon Jordan was discussing it. He broke down the figures 45-45-10 split. So Chelsea will be owed their 45% share. They are sanctioned, No money can go to the club. BUT, they are still owed the money. So where does Boro send their 45% to because they've collected the money? He suggested an option was to have Boro hold it until the sale then transfer it to Chelsea. Or the FA hold it. Or the Government hold it ( not sure if the Gov has set up an account where money due Chelsea is deposited and ring fenced.)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25463 on: Today at 09:33:07 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:00:52 am
They cant pay for new kits, I believe.
Do clubs actually pay for their kits? Is that not what these huge kit deals are for
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25464 on: Today at 09:35:06 am »
I hope its the Cubs owner. Itll be a leveraged buyout but more with a view to Chelsea being run like ourselves, as opposed to the type that almost doomed us back in the day and will certainly turn Burnley into a Championship side once more.

What due diligence theyve done is interesting, given they attempted to purchase the club - or enquired to that effect - 3 years ago. Will their research show clearly that the club doesnt really have a gigantic fanbase and what global appeal they have will significantly diminish if they spend even a couple of seasons outside of Europes elite? Then theres the well-wrought question of the ground, but no one seems to actually be answering whether they need a massive stadium, as presently they cant even fill the mid-size one theyve got.

Then theres the issue of what constitutes self-sustaining when the new owner actually gets hold of the entire operation and sees what that means. Whilst many would assume that outsiders can see through the veneer of legitimacy theyve worked hard to propagate, I dont know that it would be so simple. Look at their losses, the money they owe Abramovich. I think they shrink to a sub-Spurs style team, with the ability to spend some money but ultimately not pay the wages of the elite or go on shopping sprees without sales to fund it. Ultimately thats better for the game and the league.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25465 on: Today at 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:33:07 am
Do clubs actually pay for their kits? Is that not what these huge kit deals are for

I'd think that with the sanctions, they cannot be "given" anything, regardless of whether its part of a sponsorship deal, so Nike are barred from supplying new kits, as its a breach of sanctions?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25466 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 07:53:36 am

What are you even talking about? The sale has nothing to do with our discussion. You were "lectured", because you were spouting unadulterated nonsense about the sanctions themselves rather than the sale. On your point here; special licenses are standard for asset freezes of controlled entities. To allow the terms to be changed to permit a sale (from which Abramovich won't benefit until after the freeze ends) is perfectly within the law, fairly normal and is a reasonable exercise of discretion.

Edit: I suppose this doesn't take into account that you say a fair amount on topics you have no knowledge of so someone else may have lectured you on the law of a sale which I am unaware of. If that is the case, ignore this.

Are Kangaroo cowboys actually a thing?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25467 on: Today at 10:05:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:00:52 am
They cant pay for new kits, I believe.

Didn't West Ham have a shirt sponsor go bust a few years ago and they immediately covered up the name on their shirt? XL or something wasn't it?



Don't tell me Chelsea can't afford to do this if West Ham can.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25468 on: Today at 10:14:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:05:33 am
Didn't West Ham have a shirt sponsor go bust a few years ago and they immediately covered up the name on their shirt? XL or something wasn't it?



Don't tell me Chelsea can't afford to do this if West Ham can.
Maybe the players wives could darn over it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25469 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:54:38 am
Imagine sympathizing with this club on any level.

And Tuchel getting all prissy about govt criticisms of the hooligan fans chanting Abramovichs name.
All he had to do was say there is no place for such behaviour in our fanbase.
Hes still getting paid though
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25470 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
Chelsea fans continue to show any prospective new owners exactly what they are buying into.
Come on Hicks and Gillette, you know it makes sense!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25471 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
Nike would be happy if they got onto these.

