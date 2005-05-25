« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25400 on: Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
UEFA need to grow a pair of nuts and kick Chelsea out of the European cup. How they are allowed to still compete is unbelievable
Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25401 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
Just can't get over how I was lectured on here about the "law" and this eventual sale has nothing to do with the "law". More that Roman actually likes Chelsea it turned out and also the hope that he'll eventually see that money in 1, 5 or 10+ years time. If he dug in his heels by the letter of the law this club would soon cease to exist. But since nobody wants that the UK government is basically going to turn a blind eye in the hope that a preferred bidder can be found shortly and then they'll figure it out from there.

The fact that they can't even afford a plane for the Middleborough game is probably why they were kicking up a stink about the fans more than the actual fans themselves.
oojason

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25402 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm

Nice move (with a little trolling) from Boro:-


'Additional Chelsea Tickets Available':-

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/additional-chelsea-tickets-available

'We have an additional 3,200 tickets available to Boro fans for Saturdays Emirates FA Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea at the Riverside (5.15pm).
These tickets have been returned to the club by Chelsea due to government sanctions.'

Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25403 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Nice move (with a little trolling) from Boro:-


'Additional Chelsea Tickets Available':-

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/additional-chelsea-tickets-available

'We have an additional 3,200 tickets available to Boro fans for Saturdays Emirates FA Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea at the Riverside (5.15pm).
These tickets have been returned to the club by Chelsea due to government sanctions.'

Hahaha
JC the Messiah

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25404 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Nice move (with a little trolling) from Boro:-


'Additional Chelsea Tickets Available':-

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/additional-chelsea-tickets-available

'We have an additional 3,200 tickets available to Boro fans for Saturdays Emirates FA Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea at the Riverside (5.15pm).
These tickets have been returned to the club by Chelsea due to government sanctions.'



That's excellent.
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25405 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
How are they allowed to compete in the Champions League with Abramovich now sanctioned by the EU?
farawayred

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25406 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
How are they allowed to compete in the Champions League with Abramovich now sanctioned by the EU?
Oh, please let them! Let them draw and eliminate City in the QF (they are one of the teams capable of that), and ban them afterwards. Win-win situation.
4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25407 on: Today at 02:32:03 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:25:03 pm
They dont get any of the gate... theyve been sanctioned.

I think you'll find that Chelsea will get their share after the sanctions end. A bit like future tv revenue or whatever. Whether the Government, Boro, or the FA hold onto it is unclear
a little break

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25408 on: Today at 03:30:45 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:37:50 pm
so now the press all of a sudden after 20 years of silence, talking about his corrupt deals, as if they found out yesterday.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60736185

Every trophy they won with this dirty money should be stripped off them and voided.
67CherryRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25409 on: Today at 06:51:23 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
How are they allowed to compete in the Champions League with Abramovich now sanctioned by the EU?
They're still allowed to compete in the Premier League and FA Cup despite being sanctioned so it's not like UEFA are doing anything different.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25410 on: Today at 07:53:36 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
Just can't get over how I was lectured on here about the "law" and this eventual sale has nothing to do with the "law". More that Roman actually likes Chelsea it turned out and also the hope that he'll eventually see that money in 1, 5 or 10+ years time. If he dug in his heels by the letter of the law this club would soon cease to exist. But since nobody wants that the UK government is basically going to turn a blind eye in the hope that a preferred bidder can be found shortly and then they'll figure it out from there.

The fact that they can't even afford a plane for the Middleborough game is probably why they were kicking up a stink about the fans more than the actual fans themselves.


What are you even talking about? The sale has nothing to do with our discussion. You were "lectured", because you were spouting unadulterated nonsense about the sanctions themselves rather than the sale. On your point here; special licenses are standard for asset freezes of controlled entities. To allow the terms to be changed to permit a sale (from which Abramovich won't benefit until after the freeze ends) is perfectly within the law, fairly normal and is a reasonable exercise of discretion.

Edit: I suppose this doesn't take into account that you say a fair amount on topics you have no knowledge of so someone else may have lectured you on the law of a sale which I am unaware of. If that is the case, ignore this.
PaulF

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25411 on: Today at 08:27:08 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Oh, please let them! Let them draw and eliminate City in the QF (they are one of the teams capable of that), and ban them afterwards. Win-win situation.
Except that if Chelsea are booted out by the CL after beating peps lot, you can be sure that rather than give their semi final opponents a bye, they'll let city face them.
Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25412 on: Today at 10:03:01 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:32:03 am
I think you'll find that Chelsea will get their share after the sanctions end. A bit like future tv revenue or whatever. Whether the Government, Boro, or the FA hold onto it is unclear

Nope. As part of the licence terms, they wont receive FA Cup receipts while sanctioned and/or until theyre sold. Why on earth would Middlesbrough hold on to the money for them. Did you just make that up or do you have some information I havent read - genuine question as Id like to know if all the articles Ive read are wrong.

https://www.scmp.com/sport/football/article/3170233/chelsea-navigate-financially-perilous-future-after-uk-government
