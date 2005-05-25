Just can't get over how I was lectured on here about the "law" and this eventual sale has nothing to do with the "law". More that Roman actually likes Chelsea it turned out and also the hope that he'll eventually see that money in 1, 5 or 10+ years time. If he dug in his heels by the letter of the law this club would soon cease to exist. But since nobody wants that the UK government is basically going to turn a blind eye in the hope that a preferred bidder can be found shortly and then they'll figure it out from there.
The fact that they can't even afford a plane for the Middleborough game is probably why they were kicking up a stink about the fans more than the actual fans themselves.
What are you even talking about? The sale has nothing to do with our discussion. You were "lectured", because you were spouting unadulterated nonsense about the sanctions themselves rather than the sale. On your point here; special licenses are standard for asset freezes of controlled entities. To allow the terms to be changed to permit a sale (from which Abramovich won't benefit until after the freeze ends) is perfectly within the law, fairly normal and is a reasonable exercise of discretion.
Edit: I suppose this doesn't take into account that you say a fair amount on topics you have no knowledge of so someone else may have lectured you on the law of a sale which I am unaware of. If that is the case, ignore this.