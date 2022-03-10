« previous next »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25320 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Ive said all along - as much as it pains me to hand Utd additional titles, every team who came second to City or Chelsea should be granted an additional Championship and the records show why.

Coming second on 97 points feels worthy or more than whatever paltry total United came second with last season. Although I take the point.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25321 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:21 pm
Let me tell you about the setup here. You cant use the private jet, because its sanctioned.
The megabus can get you to Paris in 30 hours for only £7 though.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25322 on: Today at 04:15:38 pm »
Chelsea's new owner revealed
2022/03/10

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25323 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
With that Middlesborough statement its almost like the club trolled itself  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25324 on: Today at 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Ive said all along - as much as it pains me to hand Utd additional titles, every team who came second to City or Chelsea should be granted an additional Championship and the records show why.

Just null and void those seasons.
After all, everyone was affected by their cheating. Its what Gary Neville would want, surely?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25325 on: Today at 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:50:42 pm
"Lynn, just been to Inter Milan to buy Romelu Lukaku.  I'm never gonna use him...never gonna use him"

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:58:08 pm
Im going nowhere Lynn. Literally...Im on the Kings Road.

;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25326 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:15:38 pm
Chelsea's new owner revealed
Rohammad al bramovich?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25327 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:17:13 pm
I mean our lads had to take the coach to Spain for a CL game during the ash cloud fiasco, Middlesbrough is hardly the same thing.

It was in the 1970s before Thatcher.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25328 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:45:40 pm
If they leave now then I'll give them each a cup of tea and a sandwich in Sheffield tomorrow on their way up. I'm kind like that.


Hope they stop at trowel services (Notts) It's 5 mins from my house I'll take them a flask of coffee and a few rich tea biscuits.
Don't know if I could refrain from pissing myself laughing at them though.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25329 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:19:09 pm
It boggles the mind at how much of a bunch irretrievable wankers you have to be to make this government's, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's government, collective mouths fall open at your obnoxiousness.  Incredible job making this lot seem sensible by comparison.

That  government statement is a massive surprise. Necessary, but a surprise nonetheless
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25330 on: Today at 04:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:20:18 pm
It was in the 1970s before Thatcher.

Buckaroo.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25331 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:57 pm
Why don't Chelsea just do a lottery of season ticket holders and hand out free away tickets to the winners?

If they can't make money off the tickets then they could at least get some away support that way.

PS: fcking cnuts.
How would that be fair to the home supporters who are having to pay for their tickets?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25332 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Ive said all along - as much as it pains me to hand Utd additional titles, every team who came second to City or Chelsea should be granted an additional Championship and the records show why.

Nah you can't do this, because you can't guarantee that the clubs that finished 2nd in those seasons would have won had City or Chelsea not been around.

Take 17/18 for instance. You would never convince me that we wouldn't have finished ahead of Man United (and Spurs) that season had the title been on the line. We only finished 6 points behind and threw away points against Everton, West Brom and Stoke focusing on our Champions League run, knowing that we had top 4 in hand but no chance of the title.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25333 on: Today at 04:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:53:26 pm
Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms his team CANNOT fly to Middlesbrough and face a gruelling 10-hour round-trip coach journey.


I think the big question that RAWK can probably help with, given the level of expertise on this topic: Do they stop at motorway services in Nottingham, or power on to Sheffield instead?

Wetherby services has a Greggs. Should keep them going until they get to Toddington services which also has a Greggs.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25334 on: Today at 04:45:04 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:20:14 pm
Rohammad al bramovich?

weird al Yankovic  - one for the oldies
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25335 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:24:12 pm
Gibson doesn't mess about. He's took on Derby all season, let alone these twats.


He is one of the best owners in all of sport.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25336 on: Today at 05:01:38 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:41:35 pm
Carra stirred the pot good ;D ;D

Not been arsed for 20 years though.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25337 on: Today at 05:02:07 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 04:45:04 pm
weird al Yankovic  - one for the oldies

:)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25338 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 04:45:04 pm
weird al Yankovic  - one for the oldies

Tiny Tim in his Tiptoe through the Tulips phase.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25339 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:36:35 pm
How would that be fair to the home supporters who are having to pay for their tickets?

They're not allowed to sell any tickets right now are they?  Only Chelsea season ticket holders can attend home matches, as those tickets are already bought and paid for.

It makes sense to me that if you're going to take away supporters to matches, you may as well take them from the season-ticket pool. Unless they just want to hand them out on a first come, first served basis.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25340 on: Today at 05:05:27 pm »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25341 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:04:49 pm
safer to stick with pish so we don't unwittingly break any sanctions?

And non returnable bottles. Dont want them claiming the deposit back either.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25342 on: Today at 05:07:44 pm »
Too fucking right. Imagine your club being rightfully sanctioned because your owner is a fucking criminal (and was before he bought you) and you thinking you're hard done by so need fans of an innocent club to be fucked over.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25343 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:19:08 pm
What about the hypocrisy of the pundits Jamie? Praising the sports-washer any chance you get up until now. I'd keep quiet if I was you.

Carragher was gushing over the winning mentality at the club only the other week.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25344 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:03:22 pm
They're not allowed to sell any tickets right now are they?  Only Chelsea season ticket holders can attend home matches, as those tickets are already bought and paid for.

It makes sense to me that if you're going to take away supporters to matches, you may as well take them from the season-ticket pool. Unless they just want to hand them out on a first come, first served basis.
I was referring to the Boro fans who have paid for their tickets, I dont think it would be fair to allow Chelsea fans in for free.
As for league games Im not entirely sure how its going to work, are clubs allowed have away fans at Stamford bridge?
Personally Im all for them having to play in stadiums full of opposition fans and none of their own.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25345 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Carra is and always will be a fucking prick
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25346 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:05:27 pm

In other words The FA have told us to shut the fuck up and withdraw our request
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25347 on: Today at 05:14:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:10:33 pm
I was referring to the Boro fans who have paid for their tickets, I dont think it would be fair to allow Chelsea fans in for free.
As for league games Im not entirely sure how its going to work, are clubs allowed have away fans at Stamford bridge?
Personally Im all for them having to play in stadiums full of opposition fans and none of their own.

I said earlier, allow Boro to sell them the away tickets but the money goes to Boro - as others said, they could then donate this to Ukraine.

Could do the same at the Bridge, allow home and away sales, with the money to go to the Ukraine fund rather than the clubs.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25348 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:12:10 pm
In other words The FA have told us to shut the fuck up and withdraw our request

Or we've greased the wheels at The FA and tickets will be available shortly.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25349 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:14:03 pm
I said earlier, allow Boro to sell them the away tickets but the money goes to Boro - as others said, they could then donate this to Ukraine.

Could do the same at the Bridge, allow home and away sales, with the money to go to the Ukraine fund rather than the clubs.
As I say, Im not entirely sure what the current rules are about having away fans at Chelsea. To be honest, I think they should receive a separate ban for their fans singing pro Russian chants.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25350 on: Today at 05:19:12 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:16:28 pm
Or we've greased the wheels at The FA and tickets will be available shortly.
More likely.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25351 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:05:27 pm


Sorry for stamping our feet and having a temper tantrum that would have put a 5 year old to shame would have been a more appropriate statement.

A bit of contrition wouldnt go amiss at some point in this saga, instead of constantly playing the victim.
