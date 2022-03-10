Ive said all along - as much as it pains me to hand Utd additional titles, every team who came second to City or Chelsea should be granted an additional Championship and the records show why.



Nah you can't do this, because you can't guarantee that the clubs that finished 2nd in those seasons would have won had City or Chelsea not been around.Take 17/18 for instance. You would never convince me that we wouldn't have finished ahead of Man United (and Spurs) that season had the title been on the line. We only finished 6 points behind and threw away points against Everton, West Brom and Stoke focusing on our Champions League run, knowing that we had top 4 in hand but no chance of the title.