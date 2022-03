Also - 'NEW: UK Govt condemns @ChelseaFCstatement in extremely strong terms' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503720111538319360







It boggles the mind at how much of a bunch irretrievable wankers you have to be to make this government's, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's government, collective mouths fall open at your obnoxiousness. Incredible job making this lot seem sensible by comparison.It felt like we were almost reaching a point in the last day or so where some people in the media were maybe even getting to the point where they thought it had perhaps gone a bit too far, and that maybe the license ought to be looked at and eased in certain areas. I think any sympathy they may have garnered has well and truly gone with this stunt. Especially with the "sporting integrity" line.