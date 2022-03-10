« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2017907 times)

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25080 on: Yesterday at 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
how about the oil clubs form their own league then.  works for me.

Or better still the authorities disqualify them, we both know that ain't happening.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25081 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Carragher ripping into Chelsea . Nice to see
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25082 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »
The problem with all this Saudi state influence is that Abramovich technically had no links to the Russia state, until the political will changed and all of a sudden it was untenable. It has been glaringly obvious for all who have not turned a blind eye that it was the sole source of his power and wealth

Newcastle, City and for any new owner for Chelsea- it takes another political change and even more clubs are pulled in
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25083 on: Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm »
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25084 on: Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm »
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25085 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.
In Candyland, yeah.
In the real world? They'd fall over their feet trying to get the Saudis in.

Money, baby. People- especially in groups, have an extraordinary willingness to compromise for the sake of money. Their greed will convince them to such an extent, that they will have all the reasons for it, readily available.

Precedent is already set, so they won't be able to do anything abot it really. Their hands are already besmudged with oil.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25086 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm »
thought Neville was brilliant on MNF. takes a lot to admit you were wrong.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25087 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm
thought Neville was brilliant on MNF. takes a lot to admit you were wrong.

What did he say?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25088 on: Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm »
im confused. this saudi media group are owned by the saudi government who in turn pretty much own Newcastle United now?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25089 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.

He's putting pressure on the PL. Chelsea would certainly lose their halo if the Saudis took them over.

If time was allowed to pass then people would forget but the iron is hot at the moment and they need a quick sale
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25090 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
Sports washing works.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25091 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.

strip every trophy they won under him
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25092 on: Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
How it anti-Semitic?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25093 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
How it anti-Semitic?
Since Jeremy Corbyn was publicly crucified by the Tory media and some of his own party for standing up to a rogue state, that term is a get out of jail statement. crucified by the media and some of his own party for standing up to a rogue state, that term is a get out of jail statement.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25094 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »

'Carragher on the Chelsea situation and the hypocrisy of Chelsea's fans' - a 2 minute video, from MNF...

https://streamable.com/vl82ne



Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25095 on: Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm »
Ok so Chelsea arent going to be taken over by Saudi Arabia?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25096 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm
'Carragher on the Chelsea situation and the hypocrisy of Chelsea's fans' - a 2 minute video, from MNF...

https://streamable.com/vl82ne
Bloody hell.  No holding back there
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25097 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
45m
As an expert on Saudi Arabia has just put to me on the Saudia Media Group bid for Chelsea, due to the nature of the Saudi state: "it would be a massive conflict of interest and would totally undermine the integrity of the league"

Yeah, that's pretty much what i said in the previous page. I just don't see anything good coming out of this.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25098 on: Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm
Ok so Chelsea arent going to be taken over by Saudi Arabia?
It's unlikely.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25099 on: Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm »

'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>



... and here they are some time ago (2016/17?) apparently praising him...

'Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville on the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea' - a 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI</a>

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25100 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>

[/flash]

What a vile little bootlicker David Jones is.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25101 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm
What a vile little bootlicker David Jones is.

an absolute twat.

shame they got rid of Ed Chamberlain. seemed some bit decent.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25102 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25103 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
Please no, not this ESL thing again. Two wrongs do not make a right. A Super League would be disastrous for football, I can't believe that Liverpool fans would back this awful idea. Apart from anything else it would be the most boring thing ever and make fans even more remote from the game, than what they already are.

Well, if the Saudis and the likes keep buying Premier League clubs, the European Super League is inevitable, as is our participation in it ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25104 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
How it anti-Semitic?


As far as I am aware his parents were Jewish.
His maternal grandparents were both born in Ukraine.
His paternal grandparents were Belarusian Jews.

Abramovich holds both holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship.

So is it anti-Ukrainian or anti-Jew or anti-Russian or anti-Portugese?

It's none of this and it's very common for people to claim racism for as much as they can. They believe that somehow claiming racism taints the other side. There's absolutely zero evidence of racism here and it's clutching at straws and trying to con people into believing it. They would be better looking at the facts and seeing that the government are not after him because of his jewish background.

It's like saying "Abramovich is a jew and so he should be protected from being sanctioned as this would be racist or anti-semitic".

Racism is completely and utterly vile........but claiming racism when there's no evidence or reason is also bad and it happens far too often.

The onus is on them to explain what is anti-semitic about it.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25105 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>




Saw this earlier, absolutely fantastic punditry.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25106 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>



... and here they are some time ago (2016/17?) apparently praising him...

'Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville on the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea' - a 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI</a>

Hmm. Whatever way the wind blows it seems.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25107 on: Today at 01:49:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm
This looked for a time like it might be the first step towards ending sportswashing. That people were seeing if you get into bed with nasty people it might be good for a while, but fundamentally it will end very, very badly.
Thing is, these sanctions aren't about sportswashing. You can see why people would (understandably) like that to be true, but it isn't.

The sanctions on Abrahmovic are nothing to do with his sportswashing. His sportswashing is fine according to western governments. And they are nothing to do with the harm he has caused to Russian people and those who have been the victims of Russia, or to the Palestinians. All of those things are also fine as far as the western governments are concerned.

The sanctions are only in place because he is closely linked to the wrong side in one geopolitical flashpoint. The sanctions are absolutely deserved but they are not for the reasons some people seem to think.

Sportswashing as a concept will continue. Billionaires and oligarchs causing untold harm to countless people will also continue. Our governments will continue to befriend, support, help and enable appalling people around the world. Alas.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25108 on: Today at 02:00:30 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
Launching at people.  :D

Nobody has launched into anything, kiddo. Why are you obsessed with the terms pessimism and optimism? It's honestly impossible to have a normal conversation with you without being labeled one of the two. Have you ever heard of realism? You should try it.
Lol

"Realism" from you?

Not sure I'll see better comedy anywhere today ;D

Quote
It's just wishful thinking and very unrealistic to think that one of the biggest clubs in England - and indeed the world - was just going to be allowed to sink like a stone.
Correct. The reason to think, no, to KNOW, that CFC were not going to be left to sink like a stone is that the government expressly stated that and made it clear that they were going to protect CFC because of its important role in gootball and the community.

Again there's been wishful thinking going around that somewhow Chelsea are being sanctioned and punished for all those years of being super-rich and lording it over the rest of us. They aren't. It's their owner who is being targeted, and the measures in place are all to stop him benefitting from his asset, not to destroy the asset itself.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25109 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
That's fairly good and on point from Carragher and Neville. They didn't appear to be this vocal or passionate about it though until he's been ousted. Now he's out, they're all damning him and saying how it should never have been allowed. Lets see if they do something similar now with Man City and Newcastle, or they wait until their owners are in the headlights.
I dunno. There's some really good people in the media who are highlighting the Saudis and Aba Dhabi but they don't have as much of a platform. People who have the eyes and ears of the millions of viewers at peak times seem to be all about how they knew this all along and saying its wrong now after the event.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25110 on: Today at 06:53:47 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
https://twitter.com/avasantina/status/1503139248807067654?s=21

The guy in the baseball cap

State of them fellas. Yer man in the cap, the whole worlds has always been against them, even the refs. The government have nothing and are just making assumptions.
And Boris has lost himself a vote there. The old fella reckons that we don't hear about Boris' parties anymore now because of the war and Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25111 on: Today at 07:04:46 am »
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
What did he say?

He said Manchester is full of shit
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25112 on: Today at 07:17:07 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 06:53:47 am
State of them fellas. Yer man in the cap, the whole worlds has always been against them, even the refs. The government have nothing and are just making assumptions.
And Boris has lost himself a vote there. The old fella reckons that we don't hear about Boris' parties anymore now because of the war and Chelsea.

The horror of being pushed to edge of society and being forced to wear Ralph Lauren. Read the room folks.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25113 on: Today at 07:28:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:17:07 am
The horror of being pushed to edge of society and being forced to wear Ralph Lauren. Read the room folks.

:D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25114 on: Today at 07:31:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm
Well, if the Saudis and the likes keep buying Premier League clubs, the European Super League is inevitable, as is our participation in it ...

Then my time in football is finally finished.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25115 on: Today at 07:38:20 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
https://twitter.com/avasantina/status/1503139248807067654?s=21

The guy in the baseball cap

Again, I ask what is all this suffering theyre having to endure?  The players and staff are still getting paid.  The team havent failed to fulfill a fixture, the fans are yet to actually miss out on any games. The authorities are doing everything they can to get a quick sale through so that none of those issues change. I dont see how this has even affected them yet. Were not in a transfer window or anything.

All thats happened is theyve had a bit of bad press as a club, and the fans have compounded it by acting like dicks by chanting Abramovichs name and waving Russian flags about.  Thats it. Thats what all the whining is about.

They need to be careful they seem to have a bit of a victim mentality and are full of self pity at the minute, and we know how much they hate that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25116 on: Today at 07:52:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:17:07 am
The horror of being pushed to edge of society and being forced to wear Ralph Lauren. Read the room folks.

Yeah was bizzare that dude.
Flexing his Ralph Lauren. So Juvenile.
He didnt get to see me flexing my primark.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25117 on: Today at 07:53:42 am »
So everyone is pretending this is all stuff 'we didn't know about' for 20 years?

:D

This world is turning into Monty Pythons Flying Circus.

I've read tons of stuff over the years that relate to this and other dodgy dealings - not just in football.

But then you begin to question your own sanity? I thought we all knew this? We all knew this anyway didn't we?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25118 on: Today at 08:04:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:53:42 am
So everyone is pretending this is all stuff 'we didn't know about' for 20 years?

:D

This world is turning into Monty Pythons Flying Circus.

I've read tons of stuff over the years that relate to this and other dodgy dealings - not just in football.

But then you begin to question your own sanity? I thought we all knew this? We all knew this anyway didn't we?

That's the bit that annoys me. All these people now having a go. They went down to Stamford Bridge for their free hospitality and their freedom to go about the place and speak to the hoi polloi and lap it all up. They knew full well what was going on and how it was all funded but they chose to ignore it, Now its in the worlds eyes, they're calling shame on the club and denouncing their actions, and in the background making their plans to go to the Ethiad and St James' and do it all again. There's definitely no hypocrites in football eh.

