Yeah. If they get an fsg type that can improve them everywhere they'll be a threat. Was it £70m a year Roman was pumping in the last few years?

Expand the income streams and manage them better will easily make up that shortfall. Obviously my £70m figure might be bollox.

If someone not linked to Putin comes in, I don't see the government making it a hard sale. They aren't interested in harming Chelsea, they just want to squeeze those that might stop the war.



Don't think this is easy or even possible. I'd say they're already maxing their revenue potential, given they still don't have the global supporter base on the same scale as the other 'old money' giants. If the financial doping stops, they'll lose quite a few gloryhunter types as well. The interest simply isn't their for them to earn on the same level as us or Man United.And while they've been a bit of a circus in terms of firing managers, I actually don't think they're run that badly off the pitch. Some of their recruitment is decent and while I don't really like it, their use of the academy as a factory that can generate funds when they need it was smart. The loss of a sugar daddy owner will make these things harder to manage if anything too. Not that they're in any way geniuses and perhaps it could be done better, but I don't think it's necessarily as easy to run them better as some would have it.