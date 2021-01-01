« previous next »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24720 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:26:49 am
If they sell all the trophies they bought , is that enough to get the bus moving?
Dunno. The price of gas these days...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24721 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:25:27 am
"Burn after reading'
"This tape will self destruct in 5 seconds."
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24722 on: Today at 12:39:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:28:23 am
Tunchel post Norwich game interview.   ;D


Shut the Tunchel
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24723 on: Today at 01:14:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:28:23 am
Tunchel post Norwich game interview.   ;D


I wonder when his bland rhetoric answers will run out
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24724 on: Today at 01:40:15 am »
https://twitter.com/telefootball/status/1502395551295361027?s=21

I was starting to get worried hed ride it out and not sell at all after the dust settles And sanctions lifted

Flogging it to the highest bidder in a fire sale and theyre all happy about it 😂
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24725 on: Today at 01:51:11 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:40:15 am
https://twitter.com/telefootball/status/1502395551295361027?s=21

I was starting to get worried hed ride it out and not sell at all after the dust settles And sanctions lifted

Flogging it to the highest bidder in a fire sale and theyre all happy about it 😂

How can he sell a frozen asset?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24726 on: Today at 01:53:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:51:11 am
How can he sell a frozen asset?

Deal struck with government
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24727 on: Today at 02:00:21 am »
This administration talk etc was fanciful at best

The government have been handing out special licences and delays to abramovic sanction since it started

The best we could hope was the Russian gangster buying trophies was dumped out And its happening quick smart and he wont have time to pick out another trophy buyer or hand it off to his son and it all just continue
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24728 on: Today at 02:12:01 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:00:21 am
This administration talk etc was fanciful at best

The government have been handing out special licences and delays to abramovic sanction since it started

The best we could hope was the Russian gangster buying trophies was dumped out And its happening quick smart and he wont have time to pick out another trophy buyer or hand it off to his son and it all just continue

To be honest, they are still very much in danger ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-sale-roman-abramovich-sanctions-26448662

The sale will have to be done quickly, and Abramovich won't get a penny of it ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24729 on: Today at 02:19:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:12:01 am
To be honest, they are still very much in danger ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-sale-roman-abramovich-sanctions-26448662

The sale will have to be done quickly, and Abramovich won't get a penny of it ...

Yep, they want a statue up of him

That wonderful Russian Putin mated Russian tank making oligarch

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24730 on: Today at 02:19:45 am »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24731 on: Today at 02:33:55 am »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24732 on: Today at 03:29:03 am »
Forgive me if this has been done earlier but I havent been able to read each page

-

In the voice of your favourite boxing introducer

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN IN ATTENDANCE (IF YOU ALREADY HAVE A TICKET) AND THE MILLIONS (OR A FEW THOUSAND AFTER THIS MESS IS SORTED) AROUND THE WORD

IN THE BLUE CORNER THE PREVIOUS CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND.

THEY ARE THE UNDISPUTED

CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE

AND CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD

** CHELSEA **
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24733 on: Today at 03:42:35 am »
How are they not finished as a major power even if they avoid financial disaster? All of the rumored buyers are FSG-type consortiums, which will definitely not be doing the sort of underwriting Abramovich has done. It's going to be really, really fascinating to see what happens - the first time we'll be able to watch a club transition from 'sugar daddy' back to normal.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24734 on: Today at 06:48:16 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:42:35 am
How are they not finished as a major power even if they avoid financial disaster? All of the rumored buyers are FSG-type consortiums, which will definitely not be doing the sort of underwriting Abramovich has done. It's going to be really, really fascinating to see what happens - the first time we'll be able to watch a club transition from 'sugar daddy' back to normal.

Well it went swimmingly for Blackburn...

But I take the point - we've never seen a club go back to 'normal' after financial doping on this scale. I don't think they'll disappear as fast as some think, but I think their days of winning leagues and European Cups are over.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24735 on: Today at 06:56:04 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:48:16 am
Well it went swimmingly for Blackburn...

But I take the point - we've never seen a club go back to 'normal' after financial doping on this scale. I don't think they'll disappear as fast as some think, but I think their days of winning leagues and European Cups are over.


Same thing as far as im concerned. Never had an issue with chelsea (Apart from their far right NF history), just the blood money. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24736 on: Today at 06:56:53 am »
Yeah. If they get an fsg type that can improve them everywhere they'll be a threat. Was it £70m a year Roman was pumping in the last few years?
Expand the income streams and manage them better will easily make up that shortfall. Obviously my £70m figure might be bollox.
If someone not linked to Putin comes in, I don't see the government making it a hard sale. They aren't interested in harming Chelsea, they just want to squeeze those that might stop the war.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24737 on: Today at 07:05:18 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:14:23 am
I wonder when his bland rhetoric answers will run out

First day after they can't pay him anymore i'd guess.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24738 on: Today at 07:07:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:56:53 am
Yeah. If they get an fsg type that can improve them everywhere they'll be a threat. Was it £70m a year Roman was pumping in the last few years?
Expand the income streams and manage them better will easily make up that shortfall. Obviously my £70m figure might be bollox.
If someone not linked to Putin comes in, I don't see the government making it a hard sale. They aren't interested in harming Chelsea, they just want to squeeze those that might stop the war.

Don't think this is easy or even possible. I'd say they're already maxing their revenue potential, given they still don't have the global supporter base on the same scale as the other 'old money' giants. If the financial doping stops, they'll lose quite a few gloryhunter types as well. The interest simply isn't their for them to earn on the same level as us or Man United.

And while they've been a bit of a circus in terms of firing managers, I actually don't think they're run that badly off the pitch. Some of their recruitment is decent and while I don't really like it, their use of the academy as a factory that can generate funds when they need it was smart. The loss of a sugar daddy owner will make these things harder to manage if anything too. Not that they're in any way geniuses and perhaps it could be done better, but I don't think it's necessarily as easy to run them better as some would have it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24739 on: Today at 07:34:47 am »
Still can't help but feel that this is just a load of gesture signalling bollox from the British Government. It's the equivalent of turning your back on a mate who has just  been busted for dealing, and then bemoaning what a disgrace he is to all the neighbours, even though you spent 20 years dipping your hooter into his stash when it suited you

Don't get me wrong, fucking Abramovich off out of English football is a good thing and long overdue. But this could have been done 2 decades ago. Moreover, he's probably not the shadiest of owners currently operating in England. We all know who the others are and we all know that the same Government are turning a blind eye to it all. So yeah, I'm kind of a bit "yeah whatever" with this one
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24740 on: Today at 07:55:40 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:47 am
Still can't help but feel that this is just a load of gesture signalling bollox from the British Government. It's the equivalent of turning your back on a mate who has just  been busted for dealing, and then bemoaning what a disgrace he is to all the neighbours, even though you spent 20 years dipping your hooter into his stash when it suited you

Don't get me wrong, fucking Abramovich off out of English football is a good thing and long overdue. But this could have been done 2 decades ago. Moreover, he's probably not the shadiest of owners currently operating in England. We all know who the others are and we all know that the same Government are turning a blind eye to it all. So yeah, I'm kind of a bit "yeah whatever" with this one

You're right, but it's not just the government. A lot of the media suddenly acting like moral guardians of the game - after they spent 20 years of wilfully ignoring and giving this shit a free pass - is nauseating.

Ditto the Premier League. They're not making things difficult for Abramovich or Chelsea because they've suddenly grown a conscience. They and everyone else are only speaking up now because the optics are terrible and the public are actually finally aware confronting it because of the invasion.

If the public were as apathetic as they usually are, the government, administrators and media would all be turning a blind eye and enjoying the dodgy money sloshing around.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24741 on: Today at 08:00:28 am »
They should be constantly boooooooed at every stadium they can afford to turn up at, along with City etc. Turn Sportswashing on its head.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24742 on: Today at 08:01:50 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:42:35 am
How are they not finished as a major power even if they avoid financial disaster? All of the rumored buyers are FSG-type consortiums, which will definitely not be doing the sort of underwriting Abramovich has done. It's going to be really, really fascinating to see what happens - the first time we'll be able to watch a club transition from 'sugar daddy' back to normal.

I will look forward to hearing John Terry, with his usual lack of self awareness, complain about how difficult it is for a sensibly run and self sustaining Chelsea to compete financially, and then call out Abu-Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for financially doping their clubs.
