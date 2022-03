Depends on what part of the island you live on. They've a fair following among the loyalist community in the North, alongside Rangers and Linfield. This would have been pre-Abramovic but will have grown since then. I know a couple of Chelsea fans that supported them from they were kids.



Some weird ones around that probably got more attention than they should.. we had a pre-season friendly up here in scandi couple of weeks ago, where one fella brought his flag.. "rangers/chelsea/insert hometown - "loyalists" and the red hand of ulster in one corner.. i had to ask him if he was joking; apperantly not but weird.. I will not make any comparisons, but it makes you wonder what goes through peoples minds..