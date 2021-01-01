« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 1976562 times)

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24520 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1502261133654335493?s=21

Unable to copy pictures across on my phone - Chelsea fans are going to embarrass themselves so much in the next week or so
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24521 on: Today at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:30:22 pm
A group of rich c*nts will get them for a knockdown price and the money they saved that way will be used to buy players.

Is that how it went for us?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24522 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:17 am
I seem to remember back in 1997 when Labour was elected on a landslide that Stamford Bridge was the only British football ground situated in a Tory constituency.

I must admit I don't think of them as "Tory club" though. When someone says 'Chelsea' I think 'British National Party' or 'National Front'. Is that unfair?

Chelsea supporters, then that plus the headhunters and David Mellor :puke - the club then stolen money, the area then I think of Made In Chelsea, the knobheads from the show I've seen on shite the missus watches and property that is too fucking expensive.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24523 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:21:59 pm
This idea that Chelsea have grown a strong worldwide fanbase is total bollocks. I live in Ireland and 98% of football fans support Liverpool or Utd. See an Arsenal shirt once in a blue moon, notice some younger fans wearing Real or Barca shirts but I never see anyone wearing a Chelsea top even though they've averaged a trophy per season since Roman took them over.

Depends on what part of the island you live on. They've a fair following among the loyalist community in the North, alongside Rangers and Linfield. This would have been pre-Abramovic but will have grown since then. I know a couple of Chelsea fans that supported them from they were kids.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24524 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:02:00 am
Abramovichs yacht has missiles launchers and detection systems. When a private individual needs missile defence systems, it kinda speaks to what kind of a person you are.

Many mega rich people have similar or a safe room which is bomb proof. Obviously people with money are targets and so it is natural for them to mitigate any attempts to rob or kidnap.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24525 on: Today at 12:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:33:17 pm
https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1502261133654335493?s=21

Unable to copy pictures across on my phone - Chelsea fans are going to embarrass themselves so much in the next week or so

That's some take on the situation. Can't wait to see some of the signs they bring to the home game on Sunday, reckon at least one Q Anon adjacent "Russia taking down the deep state", a few like the above saying we should have just lay down and let Russia do what it wants, a few (rightly) pointing out the hypocrisy since they face Newcastle. Might even see a few fights break out between the fans with different opinions.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24526 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Depends on what part of the island you live on. They've a fair following among the loyalist community in the North, alongside Rangers and Linfield. This would have been pre-Abramovic but will have grown since then. I know a couple of Chelsea fans that supported them from they were kids.

Chelsea do not have a big following in Northern Ireland. United, Liverpool and then Arsenal have the most supportersUnited by a long way. The only Chelsea supporters I know are from the ROI.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24527 on: Today at 12:59:50 pm »
Quote
I'm going to Tweet and call Three and ask them how I cancel my contract, I probably won't as it'll be too much but if every Chelsea fan does this it'll really pi** them off!

:lmao
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24528 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:09:38 am
Due to the nearby influence of the 'hip' Kings Road in the 60's and 70's they were a magnet for celebs and politicians, especially with Sir Richard Attenborough as the Club President or Chairman or whatever he was.

Proper 'Luvvies' club in the main stand and Director's Box and a fucking slaughterhouse in the Shed and the North Stand ... so bad that due to the continuous pitch invasions and mass battles on the pitch their owner Ken Bates was trying to have the pitch-side fences electrified ...



All the above is true, but in essence Chelsea are just Millwall with money.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24529 on: Today at 01:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:33:17 pm
https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1502261133654335493?s=21

Unable to copy pictures across on my phone - Chelsea fans are going to embarrass themselves so much in the next week or so

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24530 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Chelsea do not have a big following in Northern Ireland. United, Liverpool and then Arsenal have the most supportersUnited by a long way. The only Chelsea supporters I know are from the ROI.

I never said they did. I said they have a fair following in a certain community. That is a fact. Just because the only ones you know are from the south, it doesn't mean there are none in the north.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24531 on: Today at 01:04:15 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:00:05 pm
All the above is true, but in essence Chelsea are just Millwall with money.

Yep, an accident of geography. It's right on the border of the posh SW postcodes and the massive Peabody Estates just past Fulham Broadway.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24532 on: Today at 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:59:50 pm
:lmao

Not quite got the internet terrorism thing down, have they? Youre supposed to ward them off giving their money to utter bastards, not blackmail them into handing it over by threatening a boycott that even you yourself admit you cant be arsed with.  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24533 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
What an embarrassment of a club

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60704463

Chelsea supporters have been urged to stop chanting in support of the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans sang Abramovich's name during Chelsea's win at Norwich on Thursday.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Technology minister Chris Philp said fans need to remember Abramovich has close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose regime has committed "barbaric acts" in Ukraine.

"I understand why Chelsea fans have some affection for him, but when the regime he is associated with is committing atrocities that is more important than football," he told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

"So I would ask them to think very carefully before doing that again because the barbaric acts of the Putin regime which Abramovich has supported is far more important than football."
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24534 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
Contrasting pictures in Guardian..in Football..some Chelsea fan spray painted 'leave our club alone on' wall near ground...in news a guy standing infront of sandbags waiting to defend Kiev
...bet he wishes someone had left his football club alone too
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24535 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:54:22 am
If yer remember, back when they only had that one decent stand facing the cameras and the rest of the ground was a shithole, loads of so called celebs and Tory politicians were seen attending their game. Perhaps the most infamous was Mellor who so loved the whole Chelsea vibe, he used to dress in his full home kit when playing away with his secret mistress. Perhaps I should have put a spoiler onto that.


Maybe put a spoiler at the beginning of the post, before I was a little bit sick.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24536 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:17:13 pm
What an embarrassment of a club

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60704463

Chelsea supporters have been urged to stop chanting in support of the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans sang Abramovich's name during Chelsea's win at Norwich on Thursday.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Technology minister Chris Philp said fans need to remember Abramovich has close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose regime has committed "barbaric acts" in Ukraine.

"I understand why Chelsea fans have some affection for him, but when the regime he is associated with is committing atrocities that is more important than football," he told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

"So I would ask them to think very carefully before doing that again because the barbaric acts of the Putin regime which Abramovich has supported is far more important than football."

That's not going to work. In fact it will only encourage them. No football supporter especially likes being told what to do by the government. But Chelsea fans especially have a deep, ingrained, "No one likes us, we don't care" mindset. They revel in being unacceptable. It goes back to the days that Stamford Bridge was a recruiting ground for neo-Nazi organisations and a parade ground for racist chanting. The more civilised people were outraged the more they took pride in doing it. The past few days have shown that the fatal gene is still active.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24537 on: Today at 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:21:59 pm
This idea that Chelsea have grown a strong worldwide fanbase is total bollocks. I live in Ireland and 98% of football fans support Liverpool or Utd. See an Arsenal shirt once in a blue moon, notice some younger fans wearing Real or Barca shirts but I never see anyone wearing a Chelsea top even though they've averaged a trophy per season since Roman took them over.

Seeing as Chelsea fans like to openly associate themselves with Rangers and wider British nationalism, and they were marched to the Super League final by Orange Order Flute Bands on their way to St. Georges Park, I would be pretty shocked if they did have any significant support in Ireland.

Unfortunately you will find that, further away in places with little knowledge of the internal politics and history of these islands, this is not quite the case. As I said before, based on my travels, Chelsea would easily be the third most popular English team.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24538 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
I refused to believe Chelsea fans dont know what they are doing - chanting Abramovich name in spite of being officially sanctioned as a supporter of Putins murderous regime. Its not different from a Nazi salute if you ask me.

I hope PL come down hard on them. Stop airing their games starting this weekend and remove broadcast income.


Roman Abramovich: Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting name of owner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60704463
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24539 on: Today at 01:29:58 pm »
WOuld love it if Nike left them.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24540 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:21:59 pm
This idea that Chelsea have grown a strong worldwide fanbase is total bollocks.

I grew up in Buckinghamshire in the 80s/90s and never met a Chelsea fan at school or around the village. At primary age, virtually my entire year were Liverpool fans, my younger brother's year were pretty much all Arsenal. In the mid 90s I started to meet Utd fans at high school.

When I started working in Luton (around 2004) I started to meet (a few) Chelsea fans.

Funny how all that worked out, tying groups of supporters in to periods of club success. Could be a name for it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24541 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:03:50 pm
I never said they did. I said they have a fair following in a certain community. That is a fact. Just because the only ones you know are from the south, it doesn't mean there are none in the north.

Thinking back, I only ever knew one when I was younger. If I went into a bar here and asked then, of the football supporters, 75% would be United supporters, 20% would be Liverpool and 5% would be other. I don't think any would be Chelsea supporters. I don't know of any City supporters either.

So where these Chelsea supporters are I really don't know cos I never meet them.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24542 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:33:17 pm
Thinking back, I only ever knew one when I was younger. If I went into a bar here and asked then, of the football supporters, 75% would be United supporters, 20% would be Liverpool and 5% would be other. I don't think any would be Chelsea supporters. I don't know of any City supporters either.

So where these Chelsea supporters are I really don't know cos I never meet them.

Right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7Otw647Fk

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24543 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
There were loads of Chelsea fans in my secondary school in Uxbridge.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24544 on: Today at 01:39:34 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:17:13 pm
What an embarrassment of a club

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60704463

Chelsea supporters have been urged to stop chanting in support of the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans sang Abramovich's name during Chelsea's win at Norwich on Thursday.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Technology minister Chris Philp said fans need to remember Abramovich has close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose regime has committed "barbaric acts" in Ukraine.

"I understand why Chelsea fans have some affection for him, but when the regime he is associated with is committing atrocities that is more important than football," he told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

"So I would ask them to think very carefully before doing that again because the barbaric acts of the Putin regime which Abramovich has supported is far more important than football."

Wonder if any of them will come out and say what we know a lot of them are thinking?

"We don't give a shit about Ukraine. We give a shit about our club and winning shit."

I hope they do.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24545 on: Today at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:25:19 pm
That's not going to work. In fact it will only encourage them. No football supporter especially likes being told what to do by the government. But Chelsea fans especially have a deep, ingrained, "No one likes us, we don't care" mindset. They revel in being unacceptable. It goes back to the days that Stamford Bridge was a recruiting ground for neo-Nazi organisations and a parade ground for racist chanting. The more civilised people were outraged the more they took pride in doing it. The past few days have shown that the fatal gene is still active.

Totally agree.
Wouldn't be surprised if they take Russian flags to their game on Sunday.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24546 on: Today at 01:45:52 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:33:17 pm
Thinking back, I only ever knew one when I was younger. If I went into a bar here and asked then, of the football supporters, 75% would be United supporters, 20% would be Liverpool and 5% would be other. I don't think any would be Chelsea supporters. I don't know of any City supporters either.

So where these Chelsea supporters are I really don't know cos I never meet them.

I see plenty of them in Monkstown and around the Rathcoole area. Nowhere near the amount of Liverpool and United, but they do exist.
The 2 that I know are from neither of those communities. 1 is a ballbag. He lives around the area I live, but I only see him out and about, I haven't spoken to him in probably 20 years. The other one I am good friends with. He's the opposite of a typical Chelsea fan.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24547 on: Today at 01:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:31:27 pm
I grew up in Buckinghamshire in the 80s/90s and never met a Chelsea fan at school or around the village. At primary age, virtually my entire year were Liverpool fans, my younger brother's year were pretty much all Arsenal. In the mid 90s I started to meet Utd fans at high school.

When I started working in Luton (around 2004) I started to meet (a few) Chelsea fans.

Funny how all that worked out, tying groups of supporters in to periods of club success. Could be a name for it.

I also grew up in the home counties at that time. The kids who liked football would follow one of the North London sides, Liverpool, Man U, a local team like Watford or their parents team. Chelsea fans had a rough reputation, you would not admit to following them.

Their fans only started to come out of the woodwork in the early 1990s when people like David Baddiel and Damon Albarn made it cool to like football.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24548 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:39:41 pm
Totally agree.
Wouldn't be surprised if they take Russian flags to their game on Sunday.

The more pro russia they become, the more sponsors will run away. They are too braindead to realise they are helping to melt their own plastic club
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24549 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:29:58 pm
WOuld love it if Nike left them.
Aren't they something like 5 years in to a 15 year contract?

Nike should realise that the next 10 years aren't going to be filled with success, yes they'll have to take a hit on millions of pounds worth of kit already produced for next season, but it's a small price to pay.
