This idea that Chelsea have grown a strong worldwide fanbase is total bollocks. I live in Ireland and 98% of football fans support Liverpool or Utd. See an Arsenal shirt once in a blue moon, notice some younger fans wearing Real or Barca shirts but I never see anyone wearing a Chelsea top even though they've averaged a trophy per season since Roman took them over.
Seeing as Chelsea fans like to openly associate themselves with Rangers and wider British nationalism, and they were marched to the Super League final by Orange Order Flute Bands on their way to St. Georges Park, I would be pretty shocked if they did have any significant support in Ireland.
Unfortunately you will find that, further away in places with little knowledge of the internal politics and history of these islands, this is not quite the case. As I said before, based on my travels, Chelsea would easily be the third most popular English team.