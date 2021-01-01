« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 1973922 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24480 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
All those times people said the debts meant nothing cos Roman will never expect to be paid back.

Karma can be such a beautiful bitch 😁
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Up
« previous next »
 