Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
608
609
610
611
612
[
613
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3" (Read 1973922 times)
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,797
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
«
Reply #24480 on:
Today
at 10:41:54 am »
All those times people said the debts meant nothing cos Roman will never expect to be paid back.
Karma can be such a beautiful bitch 😁
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
608
609
610
611
612
[
613
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2