Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24400 on: Today at 08:23:12 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:44:31 am
well, something has become very apparent over the course of today

1. the vast majority of chelsea fans i've heard speak on this situation are dumb as fucking bricks, i mean really dumb, i mean really really dumb

2. are determined to equate abramovich with any rich owner, as they're all 'dodgy' and one had the fucking audacity to say we should have a salary cap  :lmao, NOW you're asking for a salary cap?

3. soundly refuse to see abramovich for what he was and is and how that relates to their club (jesus, many have been painting him as a fucking philanthropist, i shit you not)

4. and i've just heard the beaut of all beauts say that any rival fan mocking their situation isn't a proper english football fan as chelsea have become such an institution in the english game with abramovich's outreach programme

yeah, that last point actually happened, the amoeba from the primal soup opened it's little mouth and uttered those sentiments

if any chelsea fans do happen to visit this forum - SPORTS WASHING, look it up you dumb motherfuckers so at the very least when you engage in a topic you can give the impression that you have a modicum of intelligence

the more this lot engage in the convo the deeper the cesspit grows and they show themselves as a pretty vile bunch

I think I've just been sick in my mouth
Logged

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,591
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24401 on: Today at 08:23:14 am
Im a bit confused about the situation with Chelsea. I dont get how theyre not breaking FFP regulations if theyre so heavily reliant on Romans money
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,002
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24402 on: Today at 08:24:56 am
We know that you can't sell a club overnight. There are procedures, due diligence etc. A lot of Chelsea's future depends on who picks them up.

All we know is that if they're picked up by a business consortium it's the end of free spending for them. They will remain competitive, but probably drop back into the pack. The real damage will be the inevitable player exodus.  It will balance the books but will really hurt them in the short term as they face a rebuild within far more modest means. The would probably slip from a top three to battling for sixth for a season or three before slowly recovering to slugging it out for fourth.

I think any consortium will be attracted to the potential of Chelsea, and the opportunity to rehabilitate their "brand". The trick will be telling them apart from the shysters looking to make a quick buck. But I imagine plenty of business types will look to our model and know it's possible to build a competitive entity, albeit on a smaller scale and not as successful as their recent history.

Commercial and reach wise, Liverpool enjoyed a solid, global fan base, even without season-on-season success, as do United now. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can maintain their global appeal.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,679
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24403 on: Today at 08:32:29 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:25 am
For the record, I think that as Chelsea are the only official Tory club in the whole of English football, their Tory mates will soon be bailing them out and in a few weeks they'll be back to normal.

I definitely think they will be protected - Dorries has said as much.
Logged

KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24404 on: Today at 08:36:51 am

Honest Chelsea fans might see this for what it is and accept the situation: they were a middling club with a modest history until a (dodgy as fuck) foreign benefactor came along and bankrolled them to unprecedented success in order to launder his money and reputation. It`s very unlikely that the sports authorities will strip them of their honours and they`ve already enjoyed years of success and celebrations so they are probably looking at this as the highlight of their support. No doubt many are pissed off that it won`t continue as it has, but they may get a more acceptable sports-washer to fund them. I doubt very many of them care about reputational damage because most of their support has turned a blind eye to their fellow fans and the clubs behaviour. It`s just who they are.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24405 on: Today at 08:37:50 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:24:56 am
We know that you can't sell a club overnight. There are procedures, due diligence etc. A lot of Chelsea's future depends on who picks them up.

All we know is that if they're picked up by a business consortium it's the end of free spending for them. They will remain competitive, but probably drop back into the pack. The real damage will be the inevitable player exodus.  It will balance the books but will really hurt them in the short term as they face a rebuild within far more modest means. The would probably slip from a top three to battling for sixth for a season or three before slowly recovering to slugging it out for fourth.

I think any consortium will be attracted to the potential of Chelsea, and the opportunity to rehabilitate their "brand". The trick will be telling them apart from the shysters looking to make a quick buck. But I imagine plenty of business types will look to our model and know it's possible to build a competitive entity, albeit on a smaller scale and not as successful as their recent history.

Commercial and reach wise, Liverpool enjoyed a solid, global fan base, even without season-on-season success, as do United now. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can maintain their global appeal.
It will be interesting and will likely determine who are the real fans as opposed to the plastics who were only there for the success that Abramovich and his money afforded them the last 2 decades. There seems to be a lot of interest in them from various parties so it's clear people want to buy the club. I just hope they don't get a state-backed owner so then nothing changes and they still have financial doping.
Logged

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24406 on: Today at 08:44:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:20:59 am
How fucking dense are those Chelsea fans singing his name.

Licking boots reduces brain cells.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24407 on: Today at 08:45:09 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:57:46 am
It seems that there is a lot of West African support for Chelsea. Probably because they have had a number of very talented black players. Makele, Essien, and of course Drogba amongst them.

Sad, given the racist element in their fanbase and the disgusting abuse they revel in.

Contrary to some of the opinions on here, based on my international travels, Chelsea do have a very sizeable global following, from Asia to South America. Obviously nearly all of them picked up in the Abrahmovic era. They are easily a clear third behind us and Utd.

As you say, sad considering their traditional racist and British nationalist fan base of which their international fans know nothing, and even sadder considering they all bandwagoned on the back of the Abrahmovic era knowing what everyone now knows (and which we knew even way back then).

Whether they will stick around now remains to be seen. But sadly they are not a complete write off in terms of their global appeal.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24408 on: Today at 08:48:52 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:25 am
For the record, I think that as Chelsea are the only official Tory club in the whole of English football, their Tory mates will soon be bailing them out and in a few weeks they'll be back to normal.



Brought your nuance again today Andy?
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,158
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24409 on: Today at 08:52:33 am
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24410 on: Today at 08:55:19 am
Obviously the reputation stain and the fact they potentially owe a crook £1.5bn are red flags to investors. But the fact they have a relatively small stadium in comparison to peer clubs, no scope to expand it - and don't own their pitch (and can only move to a new ground if they give up their name) probably isn't that appealing to an investor wanting to do anything but sportswash...
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24411 on: Today at 08:55:24 am
Maybe a stupid question but why didn't the government just wait until he'd sold it and then sanction him personally. They've got themselves involved in a mega complex situation with the club and what it entails now.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24412 on: Today at 08:56:48 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:23:14 am
Im a bit confused about the situation with Chelsea. I dont get how theyre not breaking FFP regulations if theyre so heavily reliant on Romans money

The owner can put a certain amount of money in i think? And also they get round it by having such high sales from all the loan players they have.

Isn't that stopping soon though?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24413 on: Today at 08:57:31 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:52:33 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-sale-nick-candy-tory-26422246


Ive no time for Chelsea and most of their fans. I doubt many of the dickhead types are Tory although many will be.

They have loads of potential buyers. One of them being a billionaire who donates to the Tory party doesnt make them the only official Tory club does it? By that criteria, theres probably others.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24414 on: Today at 08:57:57 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:55:24 am
Maybe a stupid question but why didn't the government just wait until he'd sold it and then sanction him personally. They've got themselves involved in a mega complex situation with the club and what it entails now.

Because he would have taken the profits. Which may have been used to help fund Putin.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24415 on: Today at 09:01:22 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:48 am
The owner can put a certain amount of money in i think? And also they get round it by having such high sales from all the loan players they have.

Isn't that stopping soon though?

Chelsea is the reason for two UEFA rules: FFP and limits on loans.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,745
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24416 on: Today at 09:05:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:25 am
For the record, I think that as Chelsea are the only official Tory club in the whole of English football, their Tory mates will soon be bailing them out and in a few weeks they'll be back to normal.

What makes a club an "official Tory club?" Does being founded by a Tory count?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,002
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24417 on: Today at 09:07:03 am
Another issue on the takeover will be interested parties wanting to know where they stand on the club's debt. Until it's resolved on whether this money needs to be paid, who by and who to, then that might slow the process down a bit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,158
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24418 on: Today at 09:08:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:31 am
Ive no time for Chelsea and most of their fans. I doubt many of the dickhead types are Tory although many will be.

They have loads of potential buyers. One of them being a billionaire who donates to the Tory party doesnt make them the only official Tory club does it? By that criteria, theres probably others.

The voting has actually changed quite a lot since last time I bothered looking it up.

At the time (I Guess before 2017?) then a similar article had just Chelsea voting Tory and the other clubs were a mix of Labour and Lib Dems.

I suppose with the Lib Dems being voted out and the effect of others being in charge of various entities, the political landscape has changed quite dramatically.

https://www.football.london/premier-league/uk-general-election-2019-results-17407848



So no they aren't the only 'official' Tory voting club after all. I stand corrected (by myself) :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24419 on: Today at 09:10:10 am
Im just feeling argumentative and avoiding work. Dont really want to be defending Chelsea in any way. :D
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,511
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24420 on: Today at 09:10:19 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:25 am
For the record, I think that as Chelsea are the only official Tory club in the whole of English football, their Tory mates will soon be bailing them out and in a few weeks they'll be back to normal.

The only official Tory club? :D Can you show your workings for that...actually no fuck ignore that mate.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24421 on: Today at 09:10:57 am
As weird as it may sound, there are probably some tory voters who support LFC. They're everywhere. As the recent gen elec showed. Whip up some hysteria, portray some threat and bang the drum. Even the Northerners bought it. There are still some LFC buying and reading the rag. Doubtless many who will read the mail. Not everyone is a card carrying leftie. Theres probably a few who even rate Maguire.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,158
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24422 on: Today at 09:11:43 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:05:34 am
What makes a club an "official Tory club?" Does being founded by a Tory count?

(See the explanation I posted below)

Someone on here, I think, posted an article showing that at the time, Chelsea were the only Tory voting club - If you can dig the article up, it wasn't the area they voted - it was canvassing of the fans.

A bit of a while ago though - 2010 I think it was.. I had a search about, but can't find it - but it'll be on here somewhere
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24423 on: Today at 09:11:48 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:10:19 am
The only official Tory club? :D Can you show your workings for that...actually no fuck ignore that mate.

Dont make him post pictures of David Mellor in his Chelsea kit.  :puke2
Logged

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24424 on: Today at 09:12:54 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:32:29 am
I definitely think they will be protected - Dorries has said as much.

I think BHS existed longer than Chelsea and we allowed it to fail. Chelsea for all intention and purpose wasnt a community project. It was a rich mans toy and even if you ignore their dirty ties to a murderous regime, they are at best a vanity project that operated on an unsustainable model. It should be allowed to go down like all other businesses. Set up a scheme for their fans to integrate themselves into Millwall if Dorries is so concerned.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24425 on: Today at 09:13:38 am
I dont think a middle eastern country will buy them, theyve been tainted now, Chelsea have become a hot potatoe, if you want to make a good PR stunt in Europe youd be another club, not Putin's .
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,158
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24426 on: Today at 09:14:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:13:38 am
I dont think a middle eastern country will buy them, theyve been tainted now, Chelsea have become a hot potatoe, if you want to make a good PR stunt in Europe youd be another club, not Putin's .

Bet you're knackered after all that dancing :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10
