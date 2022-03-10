It's the likelihood though.

Just how likely is a scenario like that? As of yet, no Middle Eastern conglomerate has registered an interest in them and the interested ones were people like the Jets owners, MGregor and those types.



Like you say, in the short term, there's going to be issues... but I would think they'll have to compete on equal footing starting next season- having been set back massively.



Thats it, an equal footing. Hopefully disappear back into mid table obscurity. Unless Im missing someone, I cant actually think of some sort of sovereign wealth fund that would actually be in for something like this. Either they dont particularly need to sportswash like the suggested Kuwait, or they dont have the money/will to spend the money like Dubai (doesnt have loads of oil, and has made its money by being the economic centre for the Middle East). Maybe China? Their MO seems to be to get their fingers in to all different aspects of a country to eventually create a complete reliance on China, buying a football club could come under that?More likely, I think, unless they get really lucky, again, and someone like Jeff Bezos supports the club and just wants them to win everything, theyll end up with business men who either want to run them properly as a top 10 PL side, or not run them properly and eventually fuck them over even more. I hope for the latter, bit of evening out.The issue everyone then has is that the sponsorship deals and playing staff are inflated to the level of a top 4 club, which they will no longer be. Apart from Werner, hes in the right spot. Are Chelsea worth the £60m a season Nike currently pay them if theyre in and out of the Europa conference each year rather than consistently in the later stages of the champions league? No, theyre not, and that goes for every sponsor. Theyll all know this, and that this is the perfect time for them to cut their contracts with no repercussions. Looks like 3 are the first to go, but I imagine a lot of others will follow. Delicious.