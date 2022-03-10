« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 1970965 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24360 on: Today at 12:53:24 am »
Chelsea FC 1905-2022
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24361 on: Today at 12:55:26 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:52:14 am
Its time for all their sponsors to take a position now. Do Nike want to give money to a man that finances the bombing of hospitals?

They'll be the next to jump ship. They'll have no interest in sponsoring a return to Fulham 2.0 to the tune of £900m. Seismic waste of money if they're going to administration.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24362 on: Today at 12:55:39 am »
Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he

After tonights game

"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."

Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.
2022/03/10

Offline 12C

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24363 on: Today at 12:57:46 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm
I had to re-read this, for a second I thought you hated the Nigerians  :D

It seems that there is a lot of West African support for Chelsea. Probably because they have had a number of very talented black players. Makele, Essien, and of course Drogba amongst them.

Sad, given the racist element in their fanbase and the disgusting abuse they revel in.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline west_london_red

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24364 on: Today at 01:01:37 am »
You reap what you sow, if you play with fire you get burnt, if you dance with the Devil I could go on
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24365 on: Today at 01:02:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:16 am
I doubt they will default on the salary payments, since they will still receive the TV money and the prize money, both from the PL and the CL.

Their TV and prize money is frozen.
Offline 12C

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24366 on: Today at 01:04:20 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
I guess Nwankwo Kanu and John Obi Mikel respectively made Arsenal and Chelsea that huge in Nigeria am I right?

Mikel.
Didnt he sign for United and then Chelsea persuaded him to join them, so he did.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24367 on: Today at 01:18:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:55:39 am
Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he

After tonights game

"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."

Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.[/b]

Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??
Offline Lotus Eater

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24368 on: Today at 01:35:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:56 am
Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??
He did
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24369 on: Today at 01:50:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:56 am
Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??

He's a fucking weirdo and always has been.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24370 on: Today at 01:51:17 am »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24371 on: Today at 02:37:30 am »
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24372 on: Today at 02:46:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:24 am
Chelsea FC 1905-2022
Chelsea FC 1905-2003
Abramovich FC 2003-2022
Offline andy07

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24373 on: Today at 02:53:51 am »
Fuck off Chelsea FC, youre consigned to history.
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24374 on: Today at 02:55:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:16 am
I doubt they will default on the salary payments, since they will still receive the TV money and the prize money, both from the PL and the CL. Still, their inability to offer new contracts, or to sell/buy players, will seriously limit them. The likes of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen are out of contract, and they will be gone. Saul will be returning to Atletico. They will probably be able to register the returning loaned players until the sale goes through, but that's it. And if they are allowed to sell or loan players out, because you can't limit the movement of players, all the money from the sales/loans will be very likely frozen ...
https://www.football365.com/news/ten-consequences-chelsea-licence-roman-abramovich-sanctioned

Chelsea will still receive broadcasting payments and prize money
Chelsea matches will still be on the box. And broadcasters will still be liable for their payments.

But, much like any prize money earned from today onwards, those funds will immediately be frozen.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline lamad

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24375 on: Today at 03:10:03 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:15:05 pm
Unless I'm wrong I thought he already had the offer on the table from the swiss/usa bid as of a few days ago.
Signalling interest is one thing, finalising a deal another - there simply might not have been enough time. At my workplace we've been working on setting up two six page contracts for the past three weeks, just sorting the details and that is a universe away from the paperwork someone would demand before buying a football club in this situation. No way you put a deal like this together in three or four days. And the alleged interested US parties especially might have wanted a proper look at the whole affair before getting involved.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
We circled the drain, an Oligarch could of snapped us up for nothing.  And now wed be fucked. 

I dont like Chelsea, but this isnt really about them,some of their fans are decent, pre-abromovich, if it were us though wed be kicking right off, and certain people would be screaming on other clubs forums. At the end of the day Football doesnt mean that much I guess.
If an Oligarch had snapped us up I hope I would have had the decency and the guts to stop supporting this club. Actually I am pretty sure I would have had even if it had broken my heart football wise. Because even if you go by 'your club chooses you' there still is a choice to say no, enough. Personally I would not work for someone like Abramovich and I would not happily cheer on any of his enterprises.

Oh and Tuchel - go fuck yourself. Money grabbing weasel.
Offline Armand9

    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24376 on: Today at 04:44:31 am »
well, something has become very apparent over the course of today

1. the vast majority of chelsea fans i've heard speak on this situation are dumb as fucking bricks, i mean really dumb, i mean really really dumb

2. are determined to equate abramovich with any rich owner, as they're all 'dodgy' and one had the fucking audacity to say we should have a salary cap  :lmao, NOW you're asking for a salary cap?

3. soundly refuse to see abramovich for what he was and is and how that relates to their club (jesus, many have been painting him as a fucking philanthropist, i shit you not)

4. and i've just heard the beaut of all beauts say that any rival fan mocking their situation isn't a proper english football fan as chelsea have become such an institution in the english game with abramovich's outreach programme

yeah, that last point actually happened, the amoeba from the primal soup opened it's little mouth and uttered those sentiments

if any chelsea fans do happen to visit this forum - SPORTS WASHING, look it up you dumb motherfuckers so at the very least when you engage in a topic you can give the impression that you have a modicum of intelligence

the more this lot engage in the convo the deeper the cesspit grows and they show themselves as a pretty vile bunch
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24377 on: Today at 05:18:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:55:39 am
Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he

After tonights game

"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."

Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.
"First time I heard about them" my arse!
Over the weekend, he criticised them chanting Abramovich name during the minute's silence, now he's doing a 270 AND refusing to comment.

Gag-order, coupled with a lack of spine!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24378 on: Today at 05:25:34 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:57:46 am
It seems that there is a lot of West African support for Chelsea. Probably because they have had a number of very talented black players. Makele, Essien, and of course Drogba amongst them.

Sad, given the racist element in their fanbase and the disgusting abuse they revel in.
Not just West African. Chelsea's got a massive African following because they had a lot of black and African players playing at the highest level, compared to other prem teams. Essien and Drogba being the biggest of the lot.
And they love Mourinho for some reason.

Central Africa as well as Sub Saharan Africa's also full of Chelsea supporters. The Premier League also only really "blew up" in the 2000's in some of these other countries, so the hype is largely responsible for it.
I know- I live here and I have to deal with this lot!

As you say- they don't even know what sort of club they're supporting. I try to explain, but it falls on deaf ears or I'm accused of hating.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:51 am by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Avens

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24379 on: Today at 05:34:59 am »
I'm still not quite sure why this means Chelsea are fucked in the long run. Short term it'll be a painful and uncertain time for them but is there anything to stop Kuwait or another Emirate (Dubai perhaps) buying them and continuing with business as usual once the UK govt. allow a sale to go through?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Armand9

    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24380 on: Today at 05:38:20 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L5i8smUN4_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L5i8smUN4_E</a>


well worth a listen overall, starts off slow but covers chelsea and more and nuggets here and there i found interesting regarding the whole situation of the game
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24381 on: Today at 05:42:13 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:34:59 am
I'm still not quite sure why this means Chelsea are fucked in the long run. Short term it'll be a painful and uncertain time for them but is there anything to stop Kuwait or another Emirate (Dubai perhaps) buying them and continuing with business as usual once the UK govt. allow a sale to go through?
It's the likelihood though.
Just how likely is a scenario like that? As of yet, no Middle Eastern conglomerate has registered an interest in them and the interested ones were people like the Jets owners, MGregor and those types.

Like you say, in the short term, there's going to be issues... but I would think they'll have to compete on equal footing starting next season- having been set back massively.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Avens

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24382 on: Today at 05:55:07 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:42:13 am
It's the likelihood though.
Just how likely is a scenario like that? As of yet, no Middle Eastern conglomerate has registered an interest in them and the interested ones were people like the Jets owners, MGregor and those types.

Like you say, in the short term, there's going to be issues... but I would think they'll have to compete on equal footing starting next season- having been set back massively.

Yeah OK so it's more the fact that they are likely to eventually be sold to a more "normal" owner who will run them based on their actual capabilities of generating income, rather than pumping them full of unearnt/unsustainable cash influxes.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24383 on: Today at 06:02:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:55:07 am
Yeah OK so it's more the fact that they are likely to eventually be sold to a more "normal" owner who will run them based on their actual capabilities of generating income, rather than pumping them full of unearnt/unsustainable cash influxes.

Maybe building a stadium wasnt so bad after all . With 40k capacity at the bridge , a normal Chelsea will be around midtable in income .

Online kcbworth

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24384 on: Today at 06:04:25 am »
Maybe some blueski's starting to see the light? http://forums.cfcnet.co.uk/index.php?app=forums&module=forums&controller=topic&id=57677&page=35&tab=comments#comment-1588161

Quote
Now that I've calmed down. I agree with the POV that you have to sanction Roman Abramovich. We got to be honest and agree that his fortune has come from shady dealings and it's on the Premier League for allowing someone like him to buy the club, same goes for the City takeover and Newcastle. It's hard for fans because we love the sport and love the club for non political reasons. Politics isn't something we think about when it comes to football.

But we have been sportwashed, we buried our heads in the sand and turned a blind eye to it. I thank Roman for the amazing memories and triumphs, maybe he has grown to love the club (we shall see), but it all started as a means to clear his name. I'm not saying he's necessarily involved or profiteering from the war, maybe he is, maybe he isn't, but as an Oligarch, he is directly linked to Putin, his wealth is Putins wealth.
Online The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24385 on: Today at 06:05:20 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:25:34 am
Not just West African. Chelsea's got a massive African following because they had a lot of black and African players playing at the highest level, compared to other prem teams. Essien and Drogba being the biggest of the lot.
And they love Mourinho for some reason.

Central Africa as well as Sub Saharan Africa's also full of Chelsea supporters. The Premier League also only really "blew up" in the 2000's in some of these other countries, so the hype is largely responsible for it.
I know- I live here and I have to deal with this lot!

As you say- they don't even know what sort of club they're supporting. I try to explain, but it falls on deaf ears or I'm accused of hating.

A lot of them have never seen a shit Chelsea . Will be interesting how they react
Online The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24386 on: Today at 06:06:58 am »
The fact that they cant give new contracts to existing players could be a major short term issue. Agents want the money to keep rolling in . I can see a mass attempt at departures
