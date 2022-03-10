Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he



After tonights game



"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."



Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.