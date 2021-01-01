« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 604 605 606 607 608 [609]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 1968909 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24320 on: Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
They'll struggle to keep their key players. Let's poach Havertz. He would be a decent 3rd choice striker.

Id say that City are interested.
I guess they may have some decent youngsters that we could pick up.

Its going to be interesting watching how this will unfold.
Logged
#JFT97

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24321 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm
Their wage bill is costing £28M per month; I guess that doesnt include win bonuses.
I can see a lot of their sponsors pulling out which means that the club will have to find that money every month with nothing coming in.
Would they even have much money in reserve as they wouldnt have needed it. Abramovich probably sent them a regularly top up.

Its hard to see how they will survive if their assets are frozen. Most of the players will be considering nullifying their contract and moving on. Tuchel will be thinking of moving on also which may mean a move to United.that would be a bummer if he did.

Tuchel at Man Utd is something I'd absolutely love to see. The man is a ticking bomb ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,315
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24322 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm »
Could genuinely not happen to a better set of fans

Only ones on the 25 year anniversary to boo through hillsbrough minutes silence

Sang abramovic name during Ukraine minutes observation

Have that you Tory pricks
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24323 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
Could genuinely not happen to a better set of fans

Only ones on the 25 year anniversary to boo through hillsbrough minutes silence

Sang abramovic name during Ukraine minutes observation

Have that you Tory pricks


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24324 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
They'll struggle to keep their key players. Let's poach Havertz. He would be a decent 3rd choice striker.

Havertz probably can be developed into Firmino's successor at the false 9 role, but if I am to target one Chelsea player, it would probably be Kovacic ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24325 on: Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm »
A penny for Stevie's thoughts :D
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,076
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24326 on: Yesterday at 10:43:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Tuchel at Man Utd is something I'd absolutely love to see. The man is a ticking bomb ...
That Chelsea squad is hugely impressive and yet he's 3rd and already looked as if he might've ended up in a battle for 4th before today's events.
That United squad... jeepers!
Besides, it's not the manager that's the issue there as we've seen since "Fergie", it's the whole club- so I reckon he'll be another miserable failure.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24327 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Havertz probably can be developed into Firmino's successor at the false 9 role, but if I am to target one Chelsea player, it would probably be Kovacic ...
Getting him is very realistic...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24328 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Tuchel at Man Utd is something I'd absolutely love to see. The man is a ticking bomb ...
He's a chequebook manager. No way he goes there with only £50m to spend. Newcastle is more probable.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,076
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24329 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm


Not uprisingly, he's had something to say in support of them.
Feels "sorry" for the squad (of mercenaries) and Tuchel.

Quote
Its uncomfortable and I feel sorry for them because they are there to do the jobs as well as possible."
He knows.. they're birds of a feather.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,977
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24330 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm
Would they even have much money in reserve as they wouldnt have needed it.

Matt Slater on Totally Football podcast reckons most clubs boosted the amount of cash reserve they had on hand due to COVID. He estimates because of COVID most clubs will try to keep £30m-£50m (depending on size/wealth/demands of each club) . Given that Chelsea's monthly wage bill in its last accounts was around £30m, they'll likely burn through whatever they have well before the season is finished.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,386
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24331 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm »
Would love to see the look on these wankers' faces now  :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sMswIb6XNLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sMswIb6XNLk</a>
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24332 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Havertz is the only one Id take. Closest to a Bobby Firmino Ive seen
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24333 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Yes, that is what I was thinking. Spending 1 billion over 2 summers and hiring the manager who has just won the Champions League was a pretty "fair" start of their competitiveness ...
Sure its why ffp exists. No club has ever had two transfer windows like that before or after.

to be honest they may well still be better off than when he came in but I can only see it going wrong. They do make more money now but it looks like their best scenario right now is an fsg style owner. Their fans will not be happy about this after what theyve been used to.

Im pretty sure they bring in less than us as it is and thats not taking into account three doing a runner which will affect cash flow Id imagine. Other sponsors will feel they need to follow now too. Anyone looking to buy them will be waiting for an absolute bargain so this could go on for a while yet.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24334 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Havertz is the only one Id take. Closest to a Bobby Firmino Ive seen

In no particular order

Pulisic, Mount, Mendy, Ziyech, Kante, Rudiger, Jorginho, Kovacic and Chalobah are decent players. Of those Id take Kante.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24335 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm »
I'm sorry but how are any fans being harmed in this again? I can see an argument for any non-playing staff employees that lose their jobs but aside from that I just don't see it. This is without even getting into the fact any complaints are an FA/PL issue solely in that they're the ones that approve these people to buy the clubs. As I've been saying for days now you can't act surprised when the Mountain Lion you invited to dinner decides to eat your face off.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24336 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Havertz is the only one Id take. Closest to a Bobby Firmino Ive seen

I mean come on, only player you'd take? We'll see how this progresses over the weeks/months, but Levi Colwill has been outstanding this season in the Championship and he's out of contract in the summer.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24337 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Sure its why ffp exists. No club has ever had two transfer windows like that before or after.

to be honest they may well still be better off than when he came in but I can only see it going wrong. They do make more money now but it looks like their best scenario right now is an fsg style owner. Their fans will not be happy about this after what theyve been used to.

Im pretty sure they bring in less than us as it is and thats not taking into account three doing a runner which will affect cash flow Id imagine. Other sponsors will feel they need to follow now too. Anyone looking to buy them will be waiting for an absolute bargain so this could go on for a while yet.

Abramovich has bought them some silverware, but he has crippled them in the long run by not doing anything about the stadium. When you see that Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham all have new stadiums over 60,000 capacity, and Chelsea have no chance of upgrading their 41,000 capacity stadium, their future is not looking very bright, even with new (normal) set of owners ...
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24338 on: Yesterday at 11:12:08 pm »
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24339 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Whole thing seems overblown, I don't have my hopes up that they'll suffer because of this any more than City did for bending the rules.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24340 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
I mean come on, only player you'd take? We'll see how this progresses over the weeks/months, but Levi Colwill has been outstanding this season in the Championship and he's out of contract in the summer.

Hes not. Signed a four year deal in the summer.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24341 on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Whole thing seems overblown, I don't have my hopes up that they'll suffer because of this any more than City did for bending the rules.

Well, you are wrong on that one. It is a show run by Washington now, and the stakes are much higher. Chelsea of the last 2 decades are no more. The only question is, how far will they sink ...
Logged

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24342 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm »
I'd be happy if we take Broja out their hands. The kid is going to be a star ⭐
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24343 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Whole thing seems overblown, I don't have my hopes up that they'll suffer because of this any more than City did for bending the rules.

For starters they aren't even remotely the same thing so not sure how you can equate it that way. Then from there I guess "suffer" is in the eye of the beholder. Will they go into administration and vanish? Probably not. Will they end up with a new owner that won't just lump in cash non-stop for no reason? Probably. Will that then affect their chances for trophies? Probably.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24344 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
Hes not. Signed a four year deal in the summer.

Shite so he did. He's going to be a quality player.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24345 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Whole thing seems overblown, I don't have my hopes up that they'll suffer because of this any more than City did for bending the rules.
What the hell?! What do you think has happened today?
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24346 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
Well, you are wrong on that one. It is a show run by Washington now, and the stakes are much higher. Chelsea of the last 2 decades are no more. The only question is, how far will they sink ...

Yeah, from now on there will be uncertainty over ownership and that will have an effect on attracting managers, players and sponsors. They will forever be tainted with that link back to Putin.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24347 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm »
What happens if a player (still under contract) puts in a transfer request in the Summer?

Do they sell, and the government takes the money?
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24348 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
Not uprisingly, he's had something to say in support of them.
Feels "sorry" for the squad (of mercenaries) and Tuchel.
He knows.. they're birds of a feather.

Poor lamb,it's a disgrace that he has been put in such a situation.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24349 on: Yesterday at 11:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
What happens if a player (still under contract) puts in a transfer request in the Summer?

Do they sell, and the government takes the money?



It gets ring-fenced to be decided at a later date.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24350 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
What happens if a player (still under contract) puts in a transfer request in the Summer?

Do they sell, and the government takes the money?
Theoretically, their players should be able to walk away for free if the club defaults on its salary payments.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24351 on: Today at 12:04:13 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
Matt Slater on Totally Football podcast reckons most clubs boosted the amount of cash reserve they had on hand due to COVID. He estimates because of COVID most clubs will try to keep £30m-£50m (depending on size/wealth/demands of each club) . Given that Chelsea's monthly wage bill in its last accounts was around £30m, they'll likely burn through whatever they have well before the season is finished.

Its very hard to know what goes on behind the scene. Without cash flow they would be lucky to go through another month.

Their board should be taken over by an administrator under supervision from regulators to ensure that no assets are siphoned to Abramovichand or his proxies.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24352 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:41 am
Theoretically, their players should be able to walk away for free if the club defaults on its salary payments.
Lawyers on here can expatiate.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24353 on: Today at 12:06:05 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:04:13 am
Its very hard to know what goes on behind the scene. Without cash flow they would be lucky to go through another month.

Their board should be taken over by an administrator under supervision from regulators to ensure that no assets are siphoned to Abramovichand or his proxies.
The impact of their sponsors dropping them also has to factored in. It's fluid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 604 605 606 607 608 [609]   Go Up
« previous next »
 