« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 590 591 592 593 594 [595]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1953985 times)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,351
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23760 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:14:49 pm
That Kennedy played from them in the FA Cup the other week! Pretty sure he played under Mourinho in about 2014/15! Where he been hiding since then?
He was at Newcastle for a while, had pretty much forgotten about him though too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23761 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:14:49 pm
That Kennedy played from them in the FA Cup the other week! Pretty sure he played under Mourinho in about 2014/15! Where he been hiding since then?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,062
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23762 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:06:47 pm
Or Tuchel to Newcastle - feels about right.

Not yet, hell want the hard work done first, so a few years down the line. Tuchel goes for clubs with a good squad already in place and preferably a lot of money to buy more.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23763 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
The sale will be sorted well in advance of the transfer window, you'd expect. So still a chance for them to renew the out of contract players, although it seems all are already chatting to other clubs (Christensen to Barca is done apparently).
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23764 on: Today at 01:18:54 pm »
Yessssss

Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,548
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23765 on: Today at 01:20:01 pm »
Fuck off Chelsea FC, Roman's gone, you're history  :wanker
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,636
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23766 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:14:49 pm
That Kennedy played from them in the FA Cup the other week! Pretty sure he played under Mourinho in about 2014/15! Where he been hiding since then?

Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, Granada & Flamengo on loan with the odd cup appearance for Chelsea in between. Been there 7 years and last extended his contract last summer!!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,227
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23767 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 12:52:05 pm
Tuchel to United then ?

The roundabout will kick off soon enough.

Potch, Conte, Tuchel, Arteta, Lampard :P
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23768 on: Today at 01:21:46 pm »
It is nice to think that as Keppa's penalty kick sailed high over the bar a couple of weeks ago, so did Chelsea's last chance to win a trophy for some time.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • JFT97
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23769 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:55:23 pm
I actually find it incredible that people are saying they feel sorry for Chelsea fans! They have loved being owned by the Russian, despite them all know exactly what he is and how he got his money. They are amongst the worst fans in the league. A bit of humble pie for the next years might calm them down a bit, I doubt it tho.

Theyre horrible Tory rats that need to climb back into the sewers, not sure how anyone can feel sorry for them. With any luck theyll end up being a mediocre mid table team again, with their highlight of the season being an away trip to Fulham.

Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23770 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:21:39 pm
The roundabout will kick off soon enough.

Potch, Conte, Tuchel, Arteta, Lampard :P
Is this the modern-day equivalent of The Owl, Pards, Big Sam, Bruce, Pulis
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23771 on: Today at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:53:00 am
When they play away games, they could allow the away club sell tickets directly to Chelsea fans

That is possible but it will cause an arguement as ie Liverpool or City could say it isnt fair if we have zero fans at one game.

That is why UEFA need to find a way
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,635
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23772 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:46:54 pm
Hope they enjoy coach, or a coach. Players might need a whip round

Sam Wallace@SamWallaceTel
'Russia Regulations' license also prohibits Chelsea spending more than £20,000 on any away game travel, which asks serious questions of Champions League logistics, starting with Lille away next Wednesday

Hugo Scheckter@HugoScheckter
For context, a usual Premier League away game with a flight, security, food, hotels etc would be about £30k. Going abroad, dont see how they can do anything other than either commercial flights or drive their bus & significant drop in standard of hotel. Will make a big impact.

And even £30k is a bit conservative.

I'd bet the majority of players will pay themselves to get over there in luxury rather then flying commercial or taking a bus. 
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23773 on: Today at 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:20:49 pm
Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, Granada & Flamengo on loan with the odd cup appearance for Chelsea in between. Been there 7 years and last extended his contract last summer!!

It's part of Chelsea's income strategy isn't it. They farm players out on loan and take in the loan fees, don't imagine Kenedy is on much money, have the loan team pay his wages and Chelsea profit. FIFA have introduced new rules to try stop the loan farm system although Chelsea aren't the worst at it, think I read Atalanta in Italy have 63 players out on loan this season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,448
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23774 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:21:46 pm
It is nice to think that as Keppa's penalty kick sailed high over the bar a couple of weeks ago, so did Chelsea's last chance to win a trophy for some time.

Arent they still in the FA and CL?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,635
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23775 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:51:22 pm
£30k must be massively conservative. I mean surely you can't hire a return private plane big enough for the entire squad and staff for under the amount as it is, let alone all the hotel rooms.

I doubt I could get enough plane tickets from Jet2, with a shitty hotel, for that amount of people for under £30k.

In the US, probably all professional sports teams have their own planes.  Is that not the case in England?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,636
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23776 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:26:01 pm
In the US, probably all professional sports teams have their own planes.  Is that not the case in England?

Nah. Not worth it given the amount they'd fly. Makes more sense in the US I'd guess.
Logged

Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23777 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
Lets say the club would have been sold for say 2 billion GBP if thats all he was looking for or could get (even if it could be that high). What portion of his personal wealth does that represent. If he's as close to Putin as everyone believes and it's a sizeable portion of his personal wealth (if it wasn't Putin secretly funding him) then what way do we think he reacts. Would he even give a shit or does this put pressure on him (and or others like him) to have a word with that c*nt Putin to sort this whole horrible fucking situation out?

Im not saying will this specific issue end anything war related but how much pressure does it put on someone like Abromovich to try salvage any hope of him not losing here and for that to have some, if only a small positive impact on the wider situation.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23778 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 12:52:05 pm
Tuchel to United then ?
I really hope so. Toxic manager at a toxic club. Match made in heaven!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,894
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23779 on: Today at 01:28:02 pm »
There are still numerous Chelsea fans on twitter urging their fellow fans to stick by Abramovich even now. Some people will just never learn...
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23780 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
I am assuming that that the Government gave the chelsea owner a set time to sell up. He got greedy in his asking price and so the Government have stepped in to put a spanner in the works. That or Jeremy Clarkson out in a call to Boris to help him out in buying the club for a quid or something. 
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23781 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
It should have taken a war for things like this to happen. Same goes for City and Newcastle owners.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23782 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:24 pm
Arent they still in the FA and CL?

They're not winning either of those cos we are  ;D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,636
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23783 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:27:37 pm
Lets say the club would have been sold for say 2 billion GBP if thats all he was looking for or could get (even if it could be that high). What portion of his personal wealth does that represent. If he's as close to Putin as everyone believes and it's a sizeable portion of his personal wealth (if it wasn't Putin secretly funding him) then what way do we think he reacts. Would he even give a shit or does this put pressure on him (and or others like him) to have a word with that c*nt Putin to sort this whole horrible fucking situation out?

Im not saying will this specific issue end anything war related but how much pressure does it put on someone like Abromovich to try salvage any hope of him not losing here.

I'd say in reality it wouldn't stop him being able to spend another £500m on a new yacht if he wanted.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,262
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23784 on: Today at 01:29:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:11:24 am
if they're not going to do the same to City and Newcastle who have actual state executive power in their ownership ranks and have committed far worse things than Abramovich, it basically is just an agenda against Chelsea that the PL feels able to action because of the invasion

dont really care what happens them but PL can stick this up their arse if there aren't others coming.
They have no legal grounds at the moment to do anything against Newcastle and City as much as we all would like something to happen there.  Like it or not the only reason this has happened is due to Putin invading Ukraine and the sanctions happened on the back of that.

If UAE or Saudi ever got sanctioned then there would be grounds to do something similar, although I believe that technically the Saudi kingdom do not directly own Newcastle (although we know that is bollocks of course) but the PIF I guess would also have their assets seized so the same would apply but until that happens there's nothing that can be done unless the PL grow some balls.

This has all come from the government, not the PL
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23785 on: Today at 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:28:17 pm
I am assuming that that the Government gave the chelsea owner a set time to sell up. He got greedy in his asking price and so the Government have stepped in to put a spanner in the works. That or Jeremy Clarkson out in a call to Boris to help him out in buying the club for a quid or something.

They saw right through his delaying tactic. He was never planning to sell imo.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23786 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
Could Roman fly the squad with his private jet?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 590 591 592 593 594 [595]   Go Up
« previous next »
 