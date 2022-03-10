« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1951244 times)

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23600 on: Today at 11:26:37 am »
Isn't there some possibility that the club can still be sold further down the line?

I know it was different when we were lumbered with Hicks and Gillette but isn't the reality here that's Chelsea FC is still an asset?
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23601 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:02:16 am
I think that this will ultimately end as Chelsea being a Leciester/Spurs type of club. They will get sold, have to downsize a bit, and end up back where they were before they got bought. An 8th-6th placed club, that will win the odd cup and get to the CL once or twice a decade.

Not ideal for Chelsea fans, but not the worst thing in the world either. United, Arsenal, and Spurs fans must be giddy like a pack of starved hyenas that have just come across a large, wounded animal.  ;D


Definitely opens up another top 4 space, if not this year, then next.


So about when Newcastle's financial doping will be in full swing.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23602 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
/seeing as well there are limits on what they can even spend to travel to away games

Messy for going away in Europe
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23603 on: Today at 11:27:19 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:23:39 am
Dis you know Chelsea were founded on the 10th March 1905... According to Wikipedia .

Happy birthday Chelsea.

Did you know that almost a 100 years later they were knocked out of The Champions League by a 'ghost goal'.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23604 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:24:16 am
Did you know Chelsea were founded on the 10th March 1905... According to Wikipedia .

Happy birthday Chelsea.


May 2003- March 2022
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23605 on: Today at 11:28:58 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:27:19 am
Did you know that almost a 100 years later they were knocked out of The Champions League by a 'ghost goal'.
Mourinho saw Garcia last week scolded him for celebrating that goal

Mourinho "You crossed the line that night"
Garcia "About time you said so"

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23606 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:54 am
The UK government calling Chelsea "a significant cultural asset"

This can't be real???

It is, theres thousands of people, just like there are in Liverpool, who depend on their football club.

Ive been to Chelsea away and been subject to their moronic fans, had shit thrown at me (particularly after the first game we went there after Istanbul) and had years of their shite chants etc. But the bottom line is, irrespective of how much their fans may (and do) have this coming to them (Im thinking that line out of the peep show about chickens coming home to roost) the government does have a responsibility to at least protect the club so that it continues to operate. Ive no love loss for Chelsea but I do know one Chelsea fan (hes the only one I know) who is a decent lad, goes everywhere watching them and wasnt chanting Abramovics name last week.

Its like anything else, it isnt black and white and the club should be protected and allowed to function rather than going into a black hole if it can be (and if it cant because it was so heavily reliant on dirty money that it needs bailing out then that absolutely shouldnt happen just as it didnt to the other clubs which were in the shit).

Im perfectly fine with them ending up in the fucking conference as far as Im concerned because all of this is entirely of their own making but whoever is running the club in the interim, be it administrators, the government or whoever has a responsibility to keep it afloat with the resources that they have available to them so long as those resources arent coming from the assets that have been seized.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,709
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23607 on: Today at 11:30:39 am »
Seems you can still buy stuff on their online store
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23608 on: Today at 11:30:53 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:23:39 am
Dis you know Chelsea were founded on the 10th March 1905... According to Wikipedia .

Happy birthday Chelsea.

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/10/chelsea-founders--day--117-years-on--we-really-have-won-it-all-

Posted 4 hours ago.. ouch
Logged

Online mike777

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23609 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
Those twats will find a buyer; just look at Newcastle some state or probably dubious billionaire will buy them - they probably have the best located ground of any "big" club in the world bar Real Madrid.

Hopefully they won't be able to operate at the level they have been though; and will end up as others have said a 6th-8th type level club challenging for the odd domestic trophy.  That might be realistic but whilst the morals of that club and how they got away with this for 20 odd years is shocking (i) that's football and (ii) that's been the shitstorm of the UK especially London having been a money laundry in hoc to dodgy money (not just Russian) for years and years.

I've a feeling the club who will have massive problems with the recent sanctions and who may really spiral play in blue but not in West London but our city.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23610 on: Today at 11:33:08 am »
The hypocrisy is breathtaking. I absolutely despise this football club but theyre sanctioning him for having links to a tyrant but not a single thing is happening to Man City who are owned by a state that are up to their necks in human rights abuse and lets not even mention Saudi Arabia who butchered one of their own in an embassy on foreign soil and still were allowed to buy a football club in Britain. These arent individuals with links to the government they are THE government. I cant bear it any longer. Guess we need those nice arms deals more than we need Russians owning gaffs in London.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,976
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23611 on: Today at 11:33:35 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 10:32:39 am
Basically they can't make any money under these sanctions... Season tickets have already been sold so they can be honoured...

That's this season though... Next is what's interesting in this. If they mange to operate, I can't see them being competitive..

Seems odd though. Abramovich has been sanctioned, not the club. Yeah, restrictions on what Chelsea can do are correct - a transfer ban, not being able to renew contracts etc - but tickets and merch seem to be a separate entity from that.  They have costs to cover, bills to pay, and they essentially have no income.

I guess all this means is that either the war in Ukraine is settled amicably with a few months or Chelsea have to be sold by the end of the season, as they can't function long term under these conditions. The only other option is that the government chooses to relax the terms of the license at some point.

Either way this is going to badly impact morale at the club. There's going to be a lot of uncertainty amongst the playing staff. What if they win a trophy?  Are they denied the prize money? How would player bonuses be paid under such circumstances?

All very interesting questions.  8)

EDIT: I see some of these questions have answers now. Thanks guys :)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:12 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23612 on: Today at 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:24:49 am
The racism element is still very much part of their DNA. It's proudly passed down through the generations.
@alex49200

Chelsea fans patrolling the beaches of Kent trying to stop immigrants in dinghies only to realise its their players coming back from a champions league game

 :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23613 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
If you ask me, these sanctions against Chelsea have crossed the line.

A bit like Luis Garcia's goal in 2005.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:30:39 am
Seems you can still buy stuff on their online store

Mason Mount - yours for only £49.99! Buy one promising youngster get another one absolutely free! Plastic flags, 40,000 for £20 £10!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:56 am by Father Ted »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23615 on: Today at 11:35:42 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:26:09 am
How were you expecting this opportunist shit show of a government to do anything other than respond to opinion poll results as policy?. Doing anything whatsoever that will keep them in office is the only real policy they have had for over a decade now.

The Tory way. The power is the aim. They'll have any policy needed to keep it
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
Quote from: mike777 on Today at 11:32:14 am
Those twats will find a buyer; just look at Newcastle some state or probably dubious billionaire will buy them - they probably have the best located ground of any "big" club in the world bar Real Madrid.

Hopefully they won't be able to operate at the level they have been though; and will end up as others have said a 6th-8th type level club challenging for the odd domestic trophy.  That might be realistic but whilst the morals of that club and how they got away with this for 20 odd years is shocking (i) that's football and (ii) that's been the shitstorm of the UK especially London having been a money laundry in hoc to dodgy money (not just Russian) for years and years.

I've a feeling the club who will have massive problems with the recent sanctions and who may really spiral play in blue but not in West London but our city.

They should be ran sustainably like ourselves. I'm not sure why they are scared to be ran like us considering all their fans think Tuchel is better than Klopp. So not sure what the problem is  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Id love to see L reg Ford Granadas parked behind the goal at Stamford Bridge again.
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • You Love Us
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:11:24 am
if they're not going to do the same to City and Newcastle who have actual state executive power in their ownership ranks and have committed far worse things than Abramovich, it basically is just an agenda against Chelsea that the PL feels able to action because of the invasion

dont really care what happens them but PL can stick this up their arse if there aren't others coming.

Fair point, to be honest. It's not as if everyone woke up last week and suddenly realised where Abramovich got his money from and this war in Ukraine's been going since before the annexation of Crimea in 2014. And how the Saudis bought their way into the football pyramid here is frankly stomach churning (especially if those emails to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson containing thinly veiled threats are genuine). State ownership of football clubs and the sports washing it brings is insidious and sinister in equal measure. But it's too late to do anything about it now.


EDIT: So, when you type our PM's name into a post here it automatically changes it to his full name? Because I did not type all that out!  :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:43 am by Elliemental »
Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 11:39:00 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:10:45 am
I wonder what shape Amanda Staveleys face is right now.

A) Lion

B) Witch

C) Wardrobe
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 11:37:41 am
Fair point, to be honest. It's not as if everyone woke up last week and suddenly realised where Abramovich got his money from and this war in Ukraine's been going since before the annexation of Crimea in 2014. And how the Saudis bought their way into the football pyramid here is frankly stomach churning (especially if those emails to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson containing thinly veiled threats are genuine). State ownership of football clubs and the sports washing it brings is insidious and sinister in equal measure. But it's too late to do anything about it now.


EDIT: So, when you type our PM's name into a post here it automatically changes it to his full name? Because I did not type all that out!  :lmao

Nobody cared where his money came from and still don't. Money is money to the government.

It's about putting pressure on Putin and Russia
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 11:39:00 am
A) Lion

B) Witch

C) Wardrobe


Hahahaha.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • hippie at heart
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 11:41:49 am »
Haha brilliant news. Karma you bitches, enjoy it.

My only fear is that the U.K government make the club available for sale at throw away prices to allow another oligarch or sportwashing regime buy them. They would be an attractive proposition at less than billion and new owners might just pump additional capital.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,634
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 11:42:00 am »
Also, can we fuck the whataboutism off. Yes the others deserve sanctioning but this is a Chelsea thread about Abramovich, who does deserve it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,416
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:10:45 am
I wonder what shape Amanda Staveleys face is right now.

She's in the fortunate position of being in bed with a blood-soaked tyrant from Saudi. No one cares what Arabs do to other Arabs it seems.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:42:00 am
Also, can we fuck the whataboutism off. Yes the others deserve sanctioning but this is a Chelsea thread about Abramovich, who does deserve it.

Exactly, 3 wrongs dont make a right . 1 down 2 to go.

Chelsea will get sold , but not to another oligarch , if they try to get run within theyre means theyll be midtable in no time.  They dont even own their pitch.
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • You Love Us
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:40:48 am
Nobody cared where his money came from and still don't. Money is money to the government.

It's about putting pressure on Putin and Russia

Still doesn't take into consideration that this war's been going on for eight years now with Russia being under sanctions for equally as long. And the OP's other point about other war criminals owning football clubs still stands.

I'm not saying I disagree with today's actions against Abramovich. I'm all for it. But it still leaves the slight problem of those other war criminal club owners in our pyramid. How's Yemen doing these days?
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • A manc
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:44:28 am
Exactly, 3 wrongs dont make a right . 1 down 2 to go.

Chelsea will get sold , but not to another oligarch , if they try to get run within theyre means theyll be midtable in no time.  They dont even own their pitch.
Its the question of the 2 to go. They are absolutely not going anywhere, at any stage.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:45:11 am
Its the question of the 2 to go. They are absolutely not going anywhere, at any stage.

Ill take 1 down at this stage, and celebrate it to the rafters !
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:33:08 am
The hypocrisy is breathtaking. I absolutely despise this football club but theyre sanctioning him for having links to a tyrant but not a single thing is happening to Man City who are owned by a state that are up to their necks in human rights abuse and lets not even mention Saudi Arabia who butchered one of their own in an embassy on foreign soil and still were allowed to buy a football club in Britain. These arent individuals with links to the government they are THE government. I cant bear it any longer. Guess we need those nice arms deals more than we need Russians owning gaffs in London.

Were about to become so reliant on the Gulf to supply Europe with energy they wouldnt dare, I mean Europe doesnt have the infrastructure to manage without both. On top of the fact a recession is coming, unfortunately we need the Gulf. I agree with you though, the hypocrisy is hugely concerning although hardly surprising.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Contract renewals and a transfer ban mentioned by bleacher

Azpilicueta and Christiansen are as good as gone to Barca

Rudiger is out of contract and they can forget about buying Kounde from Sevilla
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,479
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23631 on: Today at 11:47:15 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:45:11 am
Its the question of the 2 to go. They are absolutely not going anywhere, at any stage.

Its not, its the question of the one down since this is the Chelsea thread and not the Abu Dhabi or Journo Murderers thread
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23632 on: Today at 11:48:35 am »

Brilliant news to wake up to. 17 years too late but better late than never.

Chelsea are done as a force at the top level and even once sold they will now slowly decline to where they belong; a Europa level team that might win the odd domestic Cup with a persistently racist fanbase. They will continue to have a reputational stain for some time but in any event they won't have the funds to compete in the transfer market for top level talent and their best players will leave. Always knew this would happen one day and don't feel sorry for them one bit. In fact until they are stripped of their league titles and 2 CL trophies, they will still have profited from his blood money. Strip them and leave them vacant, just like Lance Armstrong's Tour de France wins, as a testament to an era of corruption, greed and filth.

I suspect the PL will be a lot more circumspect about who buys clubs in the future but we still have two sh*t stains to deal with in the form of Abu Dhabi and Saudi. As others have said, Abramovic was a thief and an enabler, but those regimes are actual murderers. Unfortunately we may have to wait for the UK government to stop selling them arms before anything is done but they are on borrowed time.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23633 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:28:35 am

May 2003- March 2022

From 1905 - 2003 Chelsea won 1 League title - 1 FA Cup - 1 Cup Winners Cup - 1 League Cup : 4 major trophies in 98 years

From 2003 - 2022 Chelsea have won 5 League titles - 2 Champions Leagues - 2 UEFA Cups - 7 FA Cups - 4 League Cups : 20 major trophies in 19 years

& they say money doesn't guarantee you success !!!! Well, it's mainly Manchester United fans who say that actually. With good reason tbf.
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23634 on: Today at 11:49:16 am »
oh no

anyways
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23635 on: Today at 11:50:16 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 11:44:32 am
Still doesn't take into consideration that this war's been going on for eight years now with Russia being under sanctions for equally as long. And the OP's other point about other war criminals owning football clubs still stands.

I'm not saying I disagree with today's actions against Abramovich. I'm all for it. But it still leaves the slight problem of those other war criminal club owners in our pyramid. How's Yemen doing these days?

The loveable Saudis are our allies though.

And London/Westminster has been flowing for years with Russi an money.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23636 on: Today at 11:50:49 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:49:07 am
From 1905 - 2003 Chelsea won 1 League title - 1 FA Cup - 1 Cup Winners Cup - 1 League Cup : 4 major trophies in 98 years

From 2003 - 2022 Chelsea have won 5 League titles - 2 Champions Leagues - 2 UEFA Cups - 7 FA Cups - 4 League Cups : 20 major trophies in 19 years

& they say money doesn't guarantee you success !!!! Well, it's mainly Manchester United fans who say that actually. With good reason tbf.
There was a few more Fa Cups prior to 2003 to be fair (1970, 1997 and 2000) but no doubt things took off with Roman's money

Also its just 5 since 2003 but a lot still
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23637 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:46:44 am
Contract renewals and a transfer ban mentioned by bleacher

Azpilicueta and Christiansen are as good as gone to Barca

Rudiger is out of contract and they can forget about buying Kounde from Sevilla

A lot of fans think Azpi will sign a 1 year extension. Although with all this, youd imagine the players running out their contracts will think twice about staying no matter what money is offered.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23638 on: Today at 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:48:35 am
Brilliant news to wake up to. 17 years too late but better late than never.

Chelsea are done as a force at the top level and even once sold they will now slowly decline to where they belong; a Europa level team that might win the odd domestic Cup with a persistently racist fanbase. They will continue to have a reputational stain for some time but in any event they won't have the funds to compete in the transfer market for top level talent and their best players will leave. Always knew this would happen one day and don't feel sorry for them one bit. In fact until they are stripped of their league titles and 2 CL trophies, they will still have profited from his blood money. Strip them and leave them vacant, just like Lance Armstrong's Tour de France wins, as a testament to an era of corruption, greed and filth.

I suspect the PL will be a lot more circumspect about who buys clubs in the future but we still have two sh*t stains to deal with in the form of Abu Dhabi and Saudi. As others have said, Abramovic was a thief and an enabler, but those regimes are actual murderers. Unfortunately we may have to wait for the UK government to stop selling them arms before anything is done but they are on borrowed time.

Let's see who takes them over first before celebrating their demise. Especially if at a knocked down price.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23639 on: Today at 11:52:41 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:51:30 am
A lot of fans think Azpi will sign a 1 year extension. Although with all this, youd imagine the players running out their contracts will think twice about staying no matter what money is offered.
I think the world and its mother knows those two are off to Barca

Though this news today is the exclamation mark
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 