First few paras of Telegraph's latest on it -- stadium issue rearing its head.



..



Yep, that stadium was what I pointed out as the main issue in Chelsea's future, after Abramovich a few pages back... and it also now seems the main issue in the sale of the club.Stadium, stadium, stadium...So much revolves around it- and depends on it. Abramovich tried to address the stadium issue about decade ago- during our Cancer-era, but ultimately packed it in after a few years of back-and-forth and whatnot.Now it's rearing it's ugly head again.Long may it continue!