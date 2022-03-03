« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1943699 times)

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23280 on: Today at 01:11:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:52:55 am
Asset freezing prevents:
 - dealing with the frozen funds or economic resources, belonging to the sanctioned individual
- making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to the sanctioned individual
- or engaging in actions that, directly or indirectly, circumvent the financial sanctions

If any entity is either owned more than 50% by Abromavich, or he has the right to appoint directors, or any if the affairs of the entity are conducted at his behest, all the assets of the entity are also frozen. It is not totally clear whether the legal mechanism by which Abramovich passed stewardship would defeat this, but it looks very doubtful to me. The Government would not run or own the club, and the debt (as a chose in action) would remain Abramovich's but he would lack the right to claim it or sell the debt until his assets are unfrozen. The debt is essentially merely an asset he owns.

So they would be able to run on a day to day basis but without any financial assistance from RA?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,064
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23281 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:43:26 am
First few paras of Telegraph's latest on it -- stadium issue rearing its head.

..
Yep, that stadium was what I pointed out as the main issue in Chelsea's future, after Abramovich a few pages back... and it also now seems the main issue in the sale of the club.

Stadium, stadium, stadium...
So much revolves around it- and depends on it. Abramovich tried to address the stadium issue about decade ago- during our Cancer-era, but ultimately packed it in after a few years of back-and-forth and whatnot.
Now it's rearing it's ugly head again.
Long may it continue!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23282 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:39:32 am
Not a chance the Saudi bid will be a accepted, it's a Saudi state entity, that should spook Richard Masters to the core to have Saudi Arabia owning two PL clubs to double it's Sportswashing purposes.

The conflict of interest would be off the scale.

Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) is a Saudi joint stock company registered in Riyadh. The group mainly publishes, prints and distributes various publications.

Its closeness to the regime of Saudi Arabia has led it to be considered an organ of soft power for the regime in the west, particularly in the United Kingdom.



As if the corrupt wannabe despotic regime of Johnson and his cabal wouldn't step in and intervene to make sure it goes through. Probably get an assist from HRH Tampon as well.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23283 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
NYTimes saying final bids due tomorrow and that as of the moment it would be surprising if it was over £1.5bn.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23284 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Was just searching online to see if Israel would be distancing themselves from Abramovich anytime soon and came across this article. I doubt they will be binning him off.

seems he likes to donate to far right israeli settler organisations.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220303-israeli-groups-urge-us-not-to-sanction-russian-billionaire-roman-abramovich/

« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:28 pm by Fruity »
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,356
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23285 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:14:27 pm
Was just searching online to see if Israel would be distancing themselves from Abramovich anytime soon and came across this article. I doubt they will be binning him off.

seems he likes to donate to far right israeli settler organisations.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220303-israeli-groups-urge-us-not-to-sanction-russian-billionaire-roman-abramovich/
It's only natural that he was attracted to a right wing racist Tory football team then.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,852
  • Linudden.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23286 on: Today at 09:30:12 pm »
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.

Anyone thinking they'd chosen Newcastle over a Champions League club in London if that had been up for sale in the first place is a bit crazy.
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Up
« previous next »
 