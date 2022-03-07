One agent familiar to the club already has a rather grim forecast  the party is over as far as hes concerned.No one knows who will succeed Abramovich yet, but this influential representative believes the model of the club is about to change and it will need to become far more self-sustaining. Chelsea sell players on an annual basis anyway to help their accounts, however there is a suspicion they will have to cash in on some individuals who were previously not earmarked to go.Despite the initial noises suggesting Abramovich was keen to do a deal very quickly and the Premier League preparing themselves for that, some sources are telling us that any sale could take several months. This is not something he suddenly decided this week  the decision has been coming and his mind was certainly already made up during the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.One other interesting element is that some of the consultancy firms who would normally be quick to offer their services for such a sale have had some moral reservations about whether to get involved.So do not be surprised if Abramovich is still in charge of the club in the summer, especially if sanctions from the UK government continue not to appear.