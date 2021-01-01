« previous next »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23200
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:40:21 pm
Turkish billionaire Muysan Bayrak linked now, he owns a holding company worth a £11 billion, I don't think his personal worth is more that what Abramovich wants for the club though, sounds like a non starter.
Muhsin Bayrak, no way he is buying imo. Him and his company just doesn't have those funds.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23201
They are a vile club that will soon find their level. It's embarrassing that the lot sing that James is one of their own. What does that say about James?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23202
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:05:25 pm
Muhsin Bayrak, no way he is buying imo. Him and his company just doesn't have those funds.
But imagine if he did, they'd call them Plastic Bayrak Club.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23203
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 08:32:54 pm
Weird post - literally every football fan of any age living in London knows what Chelsea fans are about, the rest of England too. This hardly suggests their historic bad behaviour has been forgotten!
No, but I firmly believe what happened today would be a bigger story if it was done by our fans. There would be more outrage.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23204
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:15 pm
They are a vile club that will soon find their level. It's embarrassing that the lot sing that James is one of their own. What does that say about James?
One of their own? Are they saying he is a racist c*nt?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23205
Quote from: S on Today at 09:17:00 pm
No, but I firmly believe what happened today would be a bigger story if it was done by our fans. There would be more outrage.

If it was us it would be national news headlines.  Will be quickly swept under the carpet.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23206
Whats going on with Mounts hair by the way? He looks like Bob Downe.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23207
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:34:05 pm
Whats going on with Mounts hair by the way? He looks like Bob Downe.



Haha! He had annoyingly shite hair when it was short but now its just annoying in a different way.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23208
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:40:26 pm
Just heard about them

Even for them thats vile

Disgusting twats

You just know that plenty of supporters of other clubs will be whinging about us singing YNWA during that minute, conveniently overlooking the meaning of the lyrics.  ::)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23209
They are scum! Crying over GSTQ last week. Fucking rats.

And their Rangers pals can fuck off too.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23210
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:50:44 pm
You just know that plenty of supporters of other clubs will be whinging about us singing YNWA during that minute, conveniently overlooking the meaning of the lyrics.  ::)

I might be wrong, but didn't Chelsea supporters start booing at the final last week when YNWA was sung during the applause?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23211
Total scum.  Thank fuck we beat them last week.
