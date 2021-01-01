Another sportswash move to happen then. I'm sure the FA will find him as "fit and proper" as Abramovich, Abu Dhabi and DIC.



you would think with the spotlight on what has happened with abramovic the FA would be conscious to make sure their 'fit and proper' candidates are as unsullied as billionaires can beand chelsea fans, grow a fucking brain, all you hear now from that bunch of clowns is that all billionaires are sketchy, it's how they get their wealth in the first place, so their support of abramovic is no different from any other club owned by billionaires - really?as bad an owner as mike ashley is considered by the newcastle fans, and he may have been shite for them, i've never read anything to suggest he has blood on his hands like their new owners, the glazers loading debt onto man utd is very different from abramovic stealing his wealth from the russian people and being putin's puppet like all the oligarchs arejust throwing out the cursory line 'all billionaires are crooked' doesn't cut it you muppets, go fucking educate yourselves or shut the fuck up and accept you've been kissing roman's brown ring and continue to do so cos you dont give a fuck about anything else as long as your team wins a football matchon a forum like this we all love football but it's not football at any costsouless twats like the rest of the oil clubs