Chelsea Football Circus

masher

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm
I dont like Mike Ashley at all but I hope he wins his law suit against the plastic face twat.
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Yeah, mostly post-2003 fans. It'd be interesting to see how they react.

Always hear that Chelsea and Arsenal are the most supported teams in West Africa, would that be right?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Yeah, mostly post-2003 fans. It'd be interesting to see how they react.
I thought that might be the case. I suppose theres still a lot of Utd fans too and an ever increasing amount of Liverpool fans.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm
Always hear that Chelsea and Arsenal are the most supported teams in West Africa, would that be right?
United too. The thing about fans here is that they go into hiding when their teams are going through a rough patch.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
I thought that might be the case. I suppose theres still a lot of Utd fans too and an ever increasing amount of Liverpool fans.
Not a large percentage of Liverpool fans and people don't change allegiances but I've started seeing more LFC shirts in the last few years.
Jon2lfc

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm
Always hear that Chelsea and Arsenal are the most supported teams in West Africa, would that be right?
Could it be because both clubs have had a fair number of West African players in recent years?
JRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:53:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:39:58 pm
SMFH!  ;D


And a club being owned by one the worst worst regimes on the planet, who will pump billions of blood money into it, is fair I suppose?
Qston

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
Good god that picture is haunting
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:58:19 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
Could it be because both clubs have had a fair number of West African players in recent years?
It's mainly because they were successful teams when we started getting live games here.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm
Newcastle must love what is going on at Chelsea. That top 4 spot is becoming far more obtainable ...
TomDcs

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm
They all just stink, westerner Staveley, the absolute bottom feeder of them all.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
Because as they've shown they'll just reply "because more money in coming into the game, making the best players want to come here and that's good for the game"
that can be demolished in a few seconds though can't it? as in "but where is the fukking money coming from you daft twat?"
SamLad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm
Are they taking a detour to Boston to talk with FSG?
get serious ffs.
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
get serious ffs.
Why?

One of the Yanks interested in buying Chelsea with the Swiss guy is one of Dodger's owner.

Henry and him would have met and spoken every year at the baseball owners meetings, not sure why else both potential buyers would go to Boston for after they've been to LA, maybe they are interested to talk to Henry about owning a PL club and what it entails.

Maybe Abramovich has sneaked past the US coast guard and has his Yacht moored on the Massachusetts coast for a clandestine meeting with the potential buyers. ???
4pool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm

Maybe Abramovich has sneaked past the US coast guard and has his Yacht moored on the Massachusetts coast for a clandestine meeting with the potential buyers. ???

Another superyacht, the Solaris, a 461-foot-long, $600 million vessel owned by oligarch Roman Abramovich, is one of several Russian yachts docked in Barcelona as Spain continues to probe potential sanctions.
kasperoff

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
Was just going to post the same. Fucking incredible isn't it, the guy lays down a very succinct and factual story of how Abramovich aquired his wealth and why Chelsea where essentially picked out of a hat to use as protection from Putin (which tells you also why he is under Putins thumb), then the twat Jim White comes back with 'But he has grown to love the club'. Gobshite.

Here's the video for anyone who hasn't seen it, he explains briefly about how Abramovic stole his wealth from the Russian people in the first 2 minutes or so, but more of that and others scrambling around for whataboutery afterwards.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78</a>


Wow. Can't believe I've not seen this before. It's such an open goal I can't believe more journalists aren't going with it. You have to wonder why. . . .
SamLad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
Why?

One of the Yanks interested in buying Chelsea with the Swiss guy is one of Dodger's owner.

Henry and him would have met and spoken every year at the baseball owners meetings, not sure why else both potential buyers would go to Boston for after they've been to LA, maybe they are interested to talk to Henry about owning a PL club and what it entails.

Maybe Abramovich has sneaked past the US coast guard and has his Yacht moored on the Massachusetts coast for a clandestine meeting with the potential buyers. ???
my mistake, I thought you were implying FSG could join the consortium.

sorry about that.

wige

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
Was just going to post the same. Fucking incredible isn't it, the guy lays down a very succinct and factual story of how Abramovich aquired his wealth and why Chelsea where essentially picked out of a hat to use as protection from Putin (which tells you also why he is under Putins thumb), then the twat Jim White comes back with 'But he has grown to love the club'. Gobshite.

Here's the video for anyone who hasn't seen it, he explains briefly about how Abramovic stole his wealth from the Russian people in the first 2 minutes or so, but more of that and others scrambling around for whataboutery afterwards.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78</a>


That's an incredible watch. cheers for sharing
Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Not a large percentage of Liverpool fans and people don't change allegiances but I've started seeing more LFC shirts in the last few years.
Most times I see football shirts here in Oz it's mainly ours. Though I do see the odd United shirt still but I'd say 8/10 it's our shirts. Never seen anyone in a Chelsea shirt.
harleydanger

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:03:24 am
Theres no financial upside to purchasing Chelsea for $2b+, so what will the buyers want in return for an outlay like that?

Im sure the Fit and Proper Owners Panel will open with that question.
Armand9

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:03:53 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
Was just going to post the same. Fucking incredible isn't it, the guy lays down a very succinct and factual story of how Abramovich aquired his wealth and why Chelsea where essentially picked out of a hat to use as protection from Putin (which tells you also why he is under Putins thumb), then the twat Jim White comes back with 'But he has grown to love the club'. Gobshite.

Here's the video for anyone who hasn't seen it, he explains briefly about how Abramovic stole his wealth from the Russian people in the first 2 minutes or so, but more of that and others scrambling around for whataboutery afterwards.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yldrEFO2B78</a>

it's like watching einstein trying to explain relativity to bunch of cheeky chimps, they're clueless, inane and the level of frustration that dude must have felt sat with those fucking morons must've been off the scale

thanks for the link, i've not seen it before and as you say, very succinct explanation of sports washing in general and in it's specifics regarding abramovic
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:22:34 am
Jonathan Wilson made a good point on the OTB podcast that Stamford Bridge is a massive problem for any future owner. The club doesn't own the freehold to the stadium. The ground has little room for development (i.e. can't build over the cemetery; the rail line behind the ground would have to be considered) and the cost to build a new stadium in London would prove to be astronomical.
blert596

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:59:23 am
Yeah, I honestly can't see how buying this lot would be seen as anything like a wise choice. Even at half the price he's asking.
rushyman

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:02:29 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:39:58 pm
SMFH!  ;D



Horrible witch

Openly admitting there that she has a relationship with gobshite murderers aswell
mallin9

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:05:36 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
Good god that picture is haunting

Strongly reminds me of the Cats movie trailers\nightmare fodder
Red Cactii

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:27:18 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm
I dont like Mike Ashley at all but I hope he wins his law suit against the plastic face twat.

And then spend the proceeds on this plastic lot, only to then strip it of all its assets and send them spiralling down the football pyramid.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:46:27 am
If they can get a £3bn sale pretty quick then wouldnt that mean that in the unlikely situation that we were sold that we wouldnt be short of bidders?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 04:46:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:46:27 am
If they can get a £3bn sale pretty quick then wouldnt that mean that in the unlikely situation that we were sold that we wouldnt be short of bidders?

Spending 3 billion also means there'll be less money to spend on the team.

And I don't think we'll be short of bidders. It's the kind of bidders that'll be the issue.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 04:59:10 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:46:35 am
Spending 3 billion also means there'll be less money to spend on the team.

And I don't think we'll be short of bidders. It's the kind of bidders that'll be the issue.

Yeah i understand but maybe not all the bidders would be the sport washers as would be originally feared.

Not that I want us sold or anything like that but was interested in the Chelsea sale as it seems there are still more normal business interests out there that are willing to take on multi billion football clubs.
