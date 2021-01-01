« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 568 569 570 571 572 [573]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1920880 times)

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,510
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22880 on: Today at 08:24:43 am »
I will be looking for highlights of this seeing as I was watching our game last night:

'As Chelsea fans checked their phones for reaction to the news, a large number of their 1,570 fans in a crowd of 10,140 loudly chanted Abramovich's name.

It was greeted with resounding jeers from Luton fans, relishing the chance to try out some fresh material on those Chelsea supporters who may have felt uncomfortable in their sporting association with the Russian.

Luton's fans drowned out the chants, responding with: "You're getting sold in the morning." It will not be that quick but the reality for Chelsea and their fans is the man whose money is largely responsible for that lavish collection of silverware will soon be gone.

Even the traditional Chelsea taunt of "We've won it all" brought the cutting response of "You've bought it all" from the home support.

As regular chants of support rose up for Abramovich from one end, jeers and "You're an embarrassment" flew back in their direction from three sides of Kenilworth Road.'

Phil McNulty BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60597286
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22881 on: Today at 08:33:11 am »
Objectively. What would Chelsea be worth. I'd imagine their valuation is similar to ours and United's. Based on profile and global reach and infrastructure and training grounds etc. Probably worth a billion to a company that works in sports . Or a billionaire that wants another shiny plaything. That's even without sportswashers. If it genuinely is up for sale then I think they'll find a buyer who will back them enough to remain competitive at the top end .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,044
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22882 on: Today at 08:33:40 am »
They're going to absolute embarrass themselves when this takeover goes through, they'll be putting in all kind of tributes to a man that's heavily linked to Putin.

Football fans loyalty to their owners is sickening
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22883 on: Today at 08:38:00 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:33:40 am
They're going to absolute embarrass themselves when this takeover goes through, they'll be putting in all kind of tributes to a man that's heavily linked to Putin.

Football fans loyalty to their owners is sickening

You can guarantee every time things go wrong for them, or when they fail to sign X player in a transfer window, there will be calls for Abramovich to come back as well.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22884 on: Today at 08:43:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:11 am
Objectively. What would Chelsea be worth. I'd imagine their valuation is similar to ours and United's. Based on profile and global reach and infrastructure and training grounds etc. Probably worth a billion to a company that works in sports . Or a billionaire that wants another shiny plaything. That's even without sportswashers. If it genuinely is up for sale then I think they'll find a buyer who will back them enough to remain competitive at the top end .
I think sportswashers are the only way they stay consistently competitive at the top end of the league and Europe. They havent the global fanbase, domestic fanbase, stadium or legitimate revenue streams for a responsible owner akin to FSG to take them on and do anything more than keep them floating around the top 8 of the league. Its fairly clear to see theyre living on borrowed time with their squad size and wage bill if they dont have a benefactor funding it all.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22885 on: Today at 08:45:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:11 am
Objectively. What would Chelsea be worth. I'd imagine their valuation is similar to ours and United's. Based on profile and global reach and infrastructure and training grounds etc. Probably worth a billion to a company that works in sports . Or a billionaire that wants another shiny plaything. That's even without sportswashers. If it genuinely is up for sale then I think they'll find a buyer who will back them enough to remain competitive at the top end .
Putin's bestie will want to at the very least sell at a price that allows him to make a profit on whatever he has loaned to Chelsea. Apparently they owe him 1.5b pounds, so I imagine that he'll sell for around 2b pounds. For all this nonsense about him loving the club etc, there is no way he writes off that amount of money. I hope this goes tits up for Chelsea and their next owner is like the Glazers, who will milk them for every penny.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,578
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22886 on: Today at 08:49:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:53:39 am
I think the new owner should endear himself to the fans and make a big statement straight away, Tuchel out, captain leader legend JT in.
What length of contract does he have with the Ape Kids Football Club?  might not be able to afford him now that Roman is gone.

Well actually, probably all it'll take is a crappy drawing of a monkey and that should cover it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22887 on: Today at 08:49:28 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:54:08 pm
Well, I only wish Mike Ashley did sell to someone decent and the Arab c*nts did go to Chelsea and then I would be able to go to St James' Park and support my fucking team again.

Crazy huh, I've not been to a game in 8 year after having a season ticket for 26 years after I swore I wouldn't set foot in the place again until Fat Mike slung his hook.  Ohh how I looked forward to that day thinking I'd be doing cartwheels around the garden.    :no

This is racist language.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22888 on: Today at 08:53:12 am »
Isnt it a buyers market? He's desperate to sell, so would not the most prudent stance be to low ball or wait till desperation sets in?

I mean, £2Bn? Theyre not worth that are they?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22889 on: Today at 09:02:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:11 am
Objectively. What would Chelsea be worth. I'd imagine their valuation is similar to ours and United's. Based on profile and global reach and infrastructure and training grounds etc. Probably worth a billion to a company that works in sports . Or a billionaire that wants another shiny plaything. That's even without sportswashers. If it genuinely is up for sale then I think they'll find a buyer who will back them enough to remain competitive at the top end .

Profile, global reach and infrastructure are three of many, many areas Chelsea cant light a fucking candle to us and United.

Theyre a Crystal Palace who got lucky. They bought their seat at the top table.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22890 on: Today at 09:04:19 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:24:43 am
I will be looking for highlights of this seeing as I was watching our game last night:

'As Chelsea fans checked their phones for reaction to the news, a large number of their 1,570 fans in a crowd of 10,140 loudly chanted Abramovich's name.

It was greeted with resounding jeers from Luton fans, relishing the chance to try out some fresh material on those Chelsea supporters who may have felt uncomfortable in their sporting association with the Russian.

Luton's fans drowned out the chants, responding with: "You're getting sold in the morning." It will not be that quick but the reality for Chelsea and their fans is the man whose money is largely responsible for that lavish collection of silverware will soon be gone.

Even the traditional Chelsea taunt of "We've won it all" brought the cutting response of "You've bought it all" from the home support.

As regular chants of support rose up for Abramovich from one end, jeers and "You're an embarrassment" flew back in their direction from three sides of Kenilworth Road.'

Phil McNulty BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60597286
Brilliant from the Luton fans.

Nice touch as well by the club to have Ukrainian corner flags.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22891 on: Today at 09:08:22 am »
I just want to know if they'll be making room for another car park behind the shed end once Roman sells the club.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22892 on: Today at 09:09:56 am »
I find it crazy the CHelsea fans all think Tuchel is somehow better than Klopp but the same fans are shitting it an American will buy them out and they have to run the club like we do.


You can't make it up really. Hahahahaha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,377
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22893 on: Today at 09:16:02 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:53:12 am
Isnt it a buyers market? He's desperate to sell, so would not the most prudent stance be to low ball or wait till desperation sets in?

I mean, £2Bn? Theyre not worth that are they?

No way are they worth that, but his loans to Chelsea are £1.5 billion last time I looked, so he will want that money back. If the club is valued at £2b plus the debt that's fucking dreaming.

Hope these c*nts fall apart.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,208
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22894 on: Today at 09:22:17 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:33:40 am
They're going to absolute embarrass themselves when this takeover goes through, they'll be putting in all kind of tributes to a man that's heavily linked to Putin.

Football fans loyalty to their owners is sickening

I'm not sure they will, or if its even embarrassing if they do.

I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,518
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22895 on: Today at 09:22:53 am »
 ;D ;D
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22896 on: Today at 09:25:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:16:02 am
No way are they worth that, but his loans to Chelsea are £1.5 billion last time I looked, so he will want that money back. If the club is valued at £2b plus the debt that's fucking dreaming.

Hope these c*nts fall apart.

If they don't pay him what he's asking, how's he supposed to give to charity? Worrying times
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,150
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22897 on: Today at 09:27:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:22:42 am
I think we can safely assume that the vagueness of Abramovichs net proceeds statement tells you all you need to know, as does the fact that his asking price seeks to recoup every single penny hes ever spent on the club.

He means profit, which is never going to happen and its very likely that no Ukrainian fund nor charity will ever see anything beyond a small gesture payment. Any idea that hes going to slam a billion quid into a Ukrainian fund that could assist the country against Putins war is laughable.

Yeah if anyone thinks he's giving this money away then I've a bridge to sell them (it will cost considerably less than Chelsea as well)

The bloke pretended he was off to broker peace talks the other day, which turned out ot be utter bollocks.  He's trying anything and everything to portray himself in a better light so he doesn't get walloped with sanctions. "Don't freeze my assets as I'm going to give it all to Ukranian kids."  Do me a fucking favour.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22898 on: Today at 09:30:29 am »
Is there any definitive word on whether Chelsea will be able to write off their 1.5 billion debt? I can't see how, City's owners would have just allowed their club's debts to build up with the intention of never collecting them, rather than going through all the rigmarole of funneling funny money through "sponsors".

In an ideal world Chelsea will have to write this off incrementally each year within FFP, which would greatly hamper them.

I'm also looking forward to the end of their policy of buying players to send them out on loan. They've effectively been playing against a weaker Premier league for years by loaning out players like Lukaku, Gallagher etc who play against Chelsea's rivals but not against them.

Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22899 on: Today at 09:32:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:22:17 am
I'm not sure they will, or if its even embarrassing if they do.

I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
Very good  :D

Last night at Luton sounds like another example of either their staggering lack of self-awareness or repeating the big lie. At a time when their benefactor is in the spotlight like never before, one of their responses is "we won it all"

Well in to the Luton fans, cutting through the crap and getting straight to the point.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22900 on: Today at 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:16:02 am
No way are they worth that, but his loans to Chelsea are £1.5 billion last time I looked, so he will want that money back. If the club is valued at £2b plus the debt that's fucking dreaming.

Hope these c*nts fall apart.
Their book value is around £400m. I'd double that to factor in their future earnings and brand.

Any potential buyer has to take note of the fact that they are loss-making. They lost almost £1bn in 20 years. They shouldn't also forget the stadium. That would push their value down.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22901 on: Today at 09:39:39 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:30:29 am
Is there any definitive word on whether Chelsea will be able to write off their 1.5 billion debt? I can't see how, City's owners would have just allowed their club's debts to build up with the intention of never collecting them, rather than going through all the rigmarole of funneling funny money through "sponsors".

In an ideal world Chelsea will have to write this off incrementally each year within FFP, which would greatly hamper them.

I'm also looking forward to the end of their policy of buying players to send them out on loan. They've effectively been playing against a weaker Premier league for years by loaning out players like Lukaku, Gallagher etc who play against Chelsea's rivals but not against them.
It's an injection of capital. If you invest in £1m in a business, its profits would increase your stake in it. Uncle Abraham has lost 70% of his capital to losses, so, the £1.5bn is a moot point.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:39 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22902 on: Today at 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:02:09 am
Theyre a Crystal Palace who got lucky. They bought their seat at the top table.
They weren't one of the real 'elite' but they clearly weren't a Palace either. They won a european trophy in the late 90s and had the likes of Di Matteo, Desailly, Hasselbaink and Lampard before Roman came in.

With they way their finances were heading you could say they were a Leeds who got lucky, but Leeds were always much bigger than Palace as well.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22903 on: Today at 09:45:39 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:42:33 am
They weren't one of the real 'elite' but they clearly weren't a Palace either. They won a european trophy in the late 90s and had the likes of Di Matteo, Desailly, Hasselbaink and Lampard before Roman came in.

Ken Bates had bankrupted the club to get those players. Palace could have done the same thing.
The club was sold to Abramovich for £1.
 
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22904 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:39 am
It's an injection of capital. If you invest in £1m in a business, its profits would increase your stake in it. Uncle Abraham has lost 70% of his capital to losses, so, the £1.5bn is moot point.
That depends entirely on method of investment. Chelsea is not a shareholder-driven PLC or a market-capitalisation member's company - they're a football club owned by one specific individual whereby he has operated a system of loans directly to the company itself, operating as an individual benefactor and not an extension or member of the company - so the £1.5bn is definitely a palpable and real issue in the sale of the club.

At the end of the day he wants to come out of it having broken even, so regardless of the way the debt is displayed, the man wants paying.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,309
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22905 on: Today at 09:48:26 am »
That horrible spunkstain Conor McGregor has said he's interested in buying Chelsea.

He can't be being serious, because he doesn't have anything like that sort of money.

But the thought of someone owning Chelsea who's a bigger c*nt that Abramovich is bizarre.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22906 on: Today at 09:51:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:48:26 am
That horrible spunkstain Conor McGregor has said he's interested in buying Chelsea.

He can't be being serious, because he doesn't have anything like that sort of money.

But the thought of someone owning Chelsea who's a bigger c*nt that Abramovich is bizarre.
Let him at them I say. What's funny is that McGregor's net worth is a bit north of what they paid for Lukaku, let alone the entire club.

He talks as he always talks, absolute shite. No serious backer will lend him the £1.5bn+ he'd need to purchase on top of his personal wealth, he's not stupid enough to risk his personal wealth and he doesn't have the earning power moving forward that he had as recently as 5 years ago.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,484
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22907 on: Today at 09:53:54 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:45:39 am
Ken Bates had bankrupted the club to get those players. Palace could have done the same thing.
The club was sold to Abramovich for £1.
 
I think you have wires crossed. Ken Bates famously bought them for £1 in the 80s, Abramovic bought them for £140m
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22908 on: Today at 09:55:12 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:46:54 am
That depends entirely on method of investment. Chelsea is not a shareholder-driven PLC or a market-capitalisation member's company - they're a football club owned by one specific individual whereby he has operated a system of loans directly to the company itself, operating as an individual benefactor and not an extension or member of the company - so the £1.5bn is definitely a palpable and real issue in the sale of the club.

At the end of the day he wants to come out of it having broken even, so regardless of the way the debt is displayed, the man wants paying.
He is not likely to get his money back because he kept on throwing more money at them despite their persistent losses.

Who in his right mind will pay £1.5bn for a company that has lost almost £1bn in the last 20 years? No rational investor would because the point of investing is to generate returns on your investment. The seller is also desperate which gives potential buyers more scope to negotiate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 568 569 570 571 572 [573]   Go Up
« previous next »
 