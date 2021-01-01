Is there any definitive word on whether Chelsea will be able to write off their 1.5 billion debt? I can't see how, City's owners would have just allowed their club's debts to build up with the intention of never collecting them, rather than going through all the rigmarole of funneling funny money through "sponsors".
In an ideal world Chelsea will have to write this off incrementally each year within FFP, which would greatly hamper them.
I'm also looking forward to the end of their policy of buying players to send them out on loan. They've effectively been playing against a weaker Premier league for years by loaning out players like Lukaku, Gallagher etc who play against Chelsea's rivals but not against them.