I will be looking for highlights of this seeing as I was watching our game last night:'As Chelsea fans checked their phones for reaction to the news, a large number of their 1,570 fans in a crowd of 10,140 loudly chanted Abramovich's name.It was greeted with resounding jeers from Luton fans, relishing the chance to try out some fresh material on those Chelsea supporters who may have felt uncomfortable in their sporting association with the Russian.Luton's fans drowned out the chants, responding with: "You're getting sold in the morning." It will not be that quick but the reality for Chelsea and their fans is the man whose money is largely responsible for that lavish collection of silverware will soon be gone.Even the traditional Chelsea taunt of "We've won it all" brought the cutting response of "You've bought it all" from the home support.As regular chants of support rose up for Abramovich from one end, jeers and "You're an embarrassment" flew back in their direction from three sides of Kenilworth Road.'Phil McNulty BBC