Theres no way the court would take a view on that, as a broad question. It would I think need a complete disconnect between the aim and the sanction, like Abramovich not being Russian and his wealth having no ties to Russia.



That's a matter of factual analysis - but still relevant for review (and therefore, we cannot say that the usual concerns of lawfulness don't apply - which is our point of contention). They won't query the foreign policy aim itself unless it is plainly irrational (though note, that this isn't actually a different legal standard to any other form of JR - that is the whole basis of Wednesbury unreasonableness). However, what HMG are going to be willing to say in the Court is likely to be different to what the obvious intention is. I think just being Russian wouldn't get the Government home unless the stated aim was to cause some degree of difficulty for all Russians (which for obvious reasons they will not say).If say, the aim is to impose limiting sanctions on the Russian Government, and their influence in the world, they would need to demonstrate some degree of connection to the Russian Government, if all they are willing. Not overly difficult to do in this case, but still notably a legal parameter under which to operate!