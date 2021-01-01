« previous next »
Reply #22800 on: Today at 08:07:01 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:24:11 pm
Theres no way the court would take a view on that, as a broad question.  It would I think need a complete disconnect between the aim and the sanction, like Abramovich not being Russian and his wealth having no ties to Russia.

That's a matter of factual analysis - but still relevant for review (and therefore, we cannot say that the usual concerns of lawfulness don't apply - which is our point of contention). They won't query the foreign policy aim itself unless it is plainly irrational (though note, that this isn't actually a different legal standard to any other form of JR - that is the whole basis of Wednesbury unreasonableness). However, what HMG are going to be willing to say in the Court is likely to be different to what the obvious intention is. I think just being Russian wouldn't get the Government home unless the stated aim was to cause some degree of difficulty for all Russians (which for obvious reasons they will not say).
If say, the aim is to impose limiting sanctions on the Russian Government, and their influence in the world, they would need to demonstrate some degree of connection to the Russian Government, if all they are willing. Not overly difficult to do in this case, but still notably a legal parameter under which to operate!
Reply #22801 on: Today at 08:08:36 pm
2-1 Luton.
Reply #22802 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm
Reply #22803 on: Today at 08:09:41 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.

Staggeringly dumb as per :D
Reply #22804 on: Today at 08:11:53 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.

My sarcasm meter must be broken. Is it possible to have such an awful take, non-ironically?
Reply #22805 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:06:29 pm
I'm going with - this is a wind up. Because it's breathtaking in its stupidity.
Has to be a wind up.
Reply #22806 on: Today at 08:14:16 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:56:01 pm
Name a stand after him ;D

And this beaut.

They'll never condemn him as he's done nothing wrong, to them. 

If he's nothing to do with Putin, or dirty money then why is he offloading and scuttling away like a cockroach.

Anyway the Reds are on now 😁
Reply #22807 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.

Fucking hell  :lmao
Reply #22808 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
My wife would absolutely love you (perhaps shes had a string of affairs and believes in unconditional forgiveness). Im on the other hand a little more of a cynicOnce a Cnut, always a Cnut and all that
Reply #22809 on: Today at 08:20:28 pm
Just had a quick look through their latest accounts. The "loan" is actually equity. Abramovic contributed a total capital of GBP1.3bn (including an injection of GBP60m last season). For such a 'sustainable' club, they have accumulated losses amounting to over GBP900m.
Reply #22810 on: Today at 08:25:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:20:28 pm
Just had a quick look through their latest accounts. The "loan" is actually equity. Abramovic contributed a total capital of GBP1.3bn (including an injection of GBP60m last season). For such a 'sustainable' club, they have accumulated losses amounting to over GBP900m.
Wrighty just quoted on tv, its a £1.5 Billion loan on the books and confirmation that Abramoputinovic will write the £1.5 bil off on sale of Chelsea.

Lucky boys
Reply #22811 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:07:01 pm
Yep, all fair.  I think we can agree that its a very different environment to normal judicial review though, so  they can do it to you isnt really a concern here.
Reply #22812 on: Today at 08:38:48 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:25:54 pm
Wrighty just quoted on tv, its a £1.5 Billion loan on the books and confirmation that Abramoputinovic will write the £1.5 bil off on sale of Chelsea.

Lucky boys
It means that he is not likely to recover his total equity investment. He'll obviously get a percentage back, so, a "write-off" is PR. Mind you, most of it has been "eaten" into by the accumulated losses anyway. In other words, he has lost around 70% of his capital. I think Abu Dhabi have lost it all IIRC.

It's just not sustainable.
Reply #22813 on: Today at 08:39:53 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:25:54 pm
Wrighty just quoted on tv, its a £1.5 Billion loan on the books and confirmation that Abramoputinovic will write the £1.5 bil off on sale of Chelsea.

Lucky boys

Means nothing if he gets over £1.5b from the sale (He won't)
Reply #22814 on: Today at 08:45:28 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.



Reply #22815 on: Today at 08:52:44 pm
Their accounts bang on about only being a going concern due to injections from their parent company (ie owner). So theyre gonna have to either find owners who will keep covering losses or cut costs.
Reply #22816 on: Today at 08:54:08 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:47:17 pm
What a spoilt bunch of wankers.

Read this.



KonaKai Blue


I feel sick and I'm scared we get a rubbish money grabbing owner. We are 3 months 2 late. Newcastle owners would've been perfect for us. Are there any rich Arabs left out there on the level of City?


Shameless.
Well, I only wish Mike Ashley did sell to someone decent and the Arab c*nts did go to Chelsea and then I would be able to go to St James' Park and support my fucking team again.

Crazy huh, I've not been to a game in 8 year after having a season ticket for 26 years after I swore I wouldn't set foot in the place again until Fat Mike slung his hook.  Ohh how I looked forward to that day thinking I'd be doing cartwheels around the garden.    :no
Reply #22817 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:54:08 pm
Well, I only wish Mike Ashley did sell to someone decent and the Arab c*nts did go to Chelsea and then I would be able to go to St James' Park and support my fucking team again.

Crazy huh, I've not been to a game in 8 year after having a season ticket for 26 years after I swore I wouldn't set foot in the place again until Fat Mike slung his hook.  Ohh how I looked forward to that day thinking I'd be doing cartwheels around the garden.    :no

It's crap for real fans like you Paul, I feel for you.
Reply #22818 on: Today at 09:09:52 pm

Anyone at his position with the current circumstances will issue the same statement, wait a year or two then come back with a statement that they couldn't find a buyer.
Reply #22819 on: Today at 09:12:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:39:53 pm
Means nothing if he gets over £1.5b from the sale (He won't)
It means a lot, mainly in tax, redemptions, settlement clauses, capital gains, lending interest. Selling something for £1.5 bil more or less, depending on if there is a £1.5 bil liability on the balance sheet or not, is a huge difference for both vendor and buyer.

To add to thisFact that Chelsea and their new owners cannot be seen to have £1.5 billion of lending on there balance sheet, from a Russian Oilgarch, means he has no option then to write it off prior to sale.
Reply #22820 on: Today at 09:14:10 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:06:29 pm
I'm going with - this is a wind up. Because it's breathtaking in its stupidity.

 ;D
Reply #22821 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.

I need an emergency "Fabio Aurelio excuse me what is this shit.gif" on aisle nine here!
Reply #22822 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 09:17:56 pm
I need an emergency "Fabio Aurelio excuse me what is this shit.gif" on aisle nine here!
Reply #22823 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm
Chelsea's £1.5bn debt is owed by Abramovich's company Fordstam to another of his companies, Camberley International Investments, based in the British Virgin Isles, so to an extent Abramovich is both the borrower and the lender. However, he now says he will "not be asking for any loans to be repaid".
Reply #22824 on: Today at 09:29:10 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:26:45 pm
Chelsea's £1.5bn debt is owed by Abramovich's company Fordstam to another of his companies, Camberley International Investments, based in the British Virgin Isles, so to an extent Abramovich is both the borrower and the lender. However, he now says he will "not be asking for any loans to be repaid".

Very magnanimous bloke.  :tosser
Reply #22825 on: Today at 09:36:22 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:26:45 pm
Chelsea's £1.5bn debt is owed by Abramovich's company Fordstam to another of his companies, Camberley International Investments, based in the British Virgin Isles, so to an extent Abramovich is both the borrower and the lender. However, he now says he will "not be asking for any loans to be repaid".

I bet none of our so called sanctions cover anything in BVI
Reply #22826 on: Today at 09:37:29 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:26:45 pm
Chelsea's £1.5bn debt is owed by Abramovich's company Fordstam to another of his companies, Camberley International Investments, based in the British Virgin Isles, so to an extent Abramovich is both the borrower and the lender. However, he now says he will "not be asking for any loans to be repaid".


Exactly,one of his companies will write off the £1.5b loan that it made to another of his companies but Roman will get £1.5b or whatever he gets for that horrible fucking club.
