Chelsea Football Circus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22600 on: Today at 11:40:35 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:13:34 am
You can polish s turd, bit it's still a turd.

They are stuffed, because they're not special anymore. It's the same thing for them. They're not run like a competitive business, as we are, and they're not a commercial behemoth, like United.

The best they can hope for now is to be the best of the rest; slugging it out for fourth with Arsenal, Spurs, and whichever other clubs enjoy a purple patch.

I think they'll fall further and harder than some here think. Will be interesting to see how this affects their performances on the pitch.

It also practically gives United a bye into the CL, at least until Newcastle start to get some traction.
Yep. Exactly my thinking. You've put it much more eloquently.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22601 on: Today at 11:56:18 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:13:34 am
You can polish s turd, bit it's still a turd.

They are stuffed, because they're not special anymore. It's the same thing for them. They're not run like a competitive business, as we are, and they're not a commercial behemoth, like United.

The best they can hope for now is to be the best of the rest; slugging it out for fourth with Arsenal, Spurs, and whichever other clubs enjoy a purple patch.

I think they'll fall further and harder than some here think. Will be interesting to see how this affects their performances on the pitch.

It also practically gives United a bye into the CL, at least until Newcastle start to get some traction.

Depending on who buys them I reckon this feels about right to me. If you're another sportswasher you're far better off buying Leeds, or maybe West Ham, Maybe Villa or something and giving them a wallop up the league. So the type of people you'd say Chelsea appeal to will be people who view it like a business - FSG at best, Glazers/H+G at worst. I'd say the top 4 is about to do a straight swap over a period of the next 2-5 years, Chelsea for Newcastle.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22602 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Looks like Amramovich is getting rid of his properties and Chelsea.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has now put the club on the market and wants a minimum of £3bn, having previously turned down offers worth £2.2bn.

£3bn must include the debt that the club owes him. Seize it and sell if for £1.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22603 on: Today at 11:57:33 am
What even is the value of Chelsea football club? Surely a club with a 1.5 billion debt is not that valuable. I guess there is so called manageable debt but surely that amount isn't.

If someone paid say 1.8 billion for Chelsea does that not write off it's debt and give abramovich £300 million for all his hard work? Or are we saying Chelsea is worth less than what it owes Abramovich?

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22604 on: Today at 11:59:48 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:57:21 am
Looks like Amramovich is getting rid of his properties and Chelsea.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has now put the club on the market and wants a minimum of £3bn, having previously turned down offers worth £2.2bn.

£3bn must include the debt that the club owes him. Seize it and sell if for £1.

That sort of answers my question. It must be 3bn and that also clears the debt. What I can't fathom is how something that is in 1.5bn debt is supposedly worth 3bn????

On that basis my tiny company will make me a trillionaire when I come to sell.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22605 on: Today at 12:01:18 pm
I cant quite get my head around what happens to the £1.5bn debt if they are sold.

As the sale itself is to beat sanctions, the debt itself cant be paid to Abramovich?  So if it still exists on sale, it effectively doesnt exist unless he waits out the sanctions and calls it in afterwards?  But that would seem stupid.  So in fact the sale is basically him calling in the debt?  And if it is, the smart move for him is to take any offer that gives him a decent slice of the £1.5bn, given that he picked up the club for buttons.

So *finger in the air* £800m should do it, and with every day that this goes on that number drops.  Am I missing anything?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22606 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:27 am
Not defending them, but they were top 6 before he bought them - playing in Europe and won a couple of trophies.  They were on an upward spiral when Bates sold them.

Wee bit of a myth perpetuated by Chelsea fans. They'd done alright in a Leicester-ish (of the last few years) way by spending outside of their means (indeed Bates sold because he ran up the tab too high), but without Abramovich they would have fallen back down fairly quickly. They were plucky upstarts and nothing about them suggested they'd have anymore staying power than any other team that broke into the top four for a season or two.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22607 on: Today at 12:05:27 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:01:18 pm
I cant quite get my head around what happens to the £1.5bn debt if they are sold.

As the sale itself is to beat sanctions, the debt itself cant be paid to Abramovich?  So if it still exists on sale, it effectively doesnt exist unless he waits out the sanctions and calls it in afterwards?  But that would seem stupid.  So in fact the sale is basically him calling in the debt?  And if it is, the smart move for him is to take any offer that gives him a decent slice of the £1.5bn, given that he picked up the club for buttons.

So *finger in the air* £800m should do it, and with every day that this goes on that number drops.  Am I missing anything?

If you can pay 2 billion to Abramovich for the sale of the club, why won't they be able to pay a further 1.5b? Either the sale is blocked by the sanctions, or it isn't and the debt will be paid off as part of the purchase (i.e the actual purchase sum would 3.5b - working with the mooted numbers, nothing to suggest these are accurate).
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22608 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm
I hope this disgusting club finally gets its comeuppance. Lets see how big a club they are once all his dirty money is gone. Its a shame really because I quite liked them in the mad Zola et al days. They had lovely kits then too.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22609 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:57:33 am
What even is the value of Chelsea football club? Surely a club with a 1.5 billion debt is not that valuable. I guess there is so called manageable debt but surely that amount isn't.

If someone paid say 1.8 billion for Chelsea does that not write off it's debt and give abramovich £300 million for all his hard work? Or are we saying Chelsea is worth less than what it owes Abramovich?


He must be on the piss.
Even 500m is a stretch- likely his previous validation and offer, excluding the 1.5Bn.

"So you don't wanna pay 2Bn!? I'll increase it to 3Bn.
That will show you!"

Bonkers!

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:05:27 pm
If you can pay 2 billion to Abramovich for the sale of the club...
Why not just buy Burnley or Southampton and spend half of that to get them to where Chelsea is now?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22610 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:05:27 pm
If you can pay 2 billion to Abramovich for the sale of the club, why won't they be able to pay a further 1.5b? Either the sale is blocked by the sanctions, or it isn't and the debt will be paid off as part of the purchase (i.e the actual purchase sum would 3.5b - working with the mooted numbers, nothing to suggest these are accurate).
Sorry yeah, thats what I was trying to work through.  The debt cant survive the sale is what I meant, so although its £1.5bn on paper today, that effectively drops to zero the moment sanctions are imposed.  So Abramovichs main interest is in recovering as much of that £1.5bn as possible.

And yep, I get your point, what Im missing is that theres a football club attached.  No idea how you value them properly without due diligence, so the whole thing must be a finger-in-the-air job.  EDIT: actually no, whoever buys this gets a debt-free European champions with massive IP, so the price actually should be high, but theres no objective value here, the £1.5bn elephant is so huge - it still depends overwhelmingly on when Abramovich blinks.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22611 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:10:42 pm
Sorry yeah, thats what I was trying to work through.  The debt cant survive the sale is what I meant, so although its £1.5bn on paper today, that effectively drops to zero the moment sanctions are imposed.  So Abramovichs main interest is in recovering as much of that £1.5bn as possible.

And yep, I get your point, what Im missing is that theres a football club attached.  No idea how you value them properly without due diligence, so the whole thing must be a finger-in-the-air job.

Yeah, the debt isn't worth what it is on paper, that's for sure. Nor is the club either. Everyone knows he needs to sell, and frankly, there's a semi-realistic probability that they might be able to pick it up in a few weeks time from for much less in auction from HMG
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22612 on: Today at 12:17:53 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:10:24 pm
He must be on the piss.
Even 500m is a stretch- reportedly his previous offer, excluding the 1.5Bn.

"So you don't wanna pay 2Bn!? I'll increase it to 3Bn.
That will show you!"

Bonkers!
Why not just buy Burnley or Southampton and spend half of that to get them to where Chelsea is now?

The figures are illustrative of the point (that if you can buy the club, you can pay money to pay off the debt as part of the sale, and would indeed be a condition of the sale), rather than I what I think its actually worth, or what someone would pay. Nor are the figures my own. 3.5 billion is a bit lower than Liverpool, City or United are estimated at so not wildly out there, but obviously the circumstances here make that an unrealistic prospect.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22613 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22614 on: Today at 12:22:21 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:15:14 pm
frankly, there's a semi-realistic probability that they might be able to pick it up in a few weeks time from for much less in auction from HMG
Good point.  So then the game is estimating that auction price and trying to tempt Abramovich with a lower offer while he holds the keys; and for him the game is trying to get as much as he can before he gets zero, against the possibility that he doesnt get sanctioned at all?  Poker basically.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22615 on: Today at 12:27:56 pm
It wont be confiscated. Abramovich being sanctioned and the club still being owned by him would possibly be the best result. He would be stuck with a club he cant put any money into, sponsors wouldnt want to touch it and the whole thing could come crashing down.
