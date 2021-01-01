I cant quite get my head around what happens to the £1.5bn debt if they are sold.



As the sale itself is to beat sanctions, the debt itself cant be paid to Abramovich? So if it still exists on sale, it effectively doesnt exist unless he waits out the sanctions and calls it in afterwards? But that would seem stupid. So in fact the sale is basically him calling in the debt? And if it is, the smart move for him is to take any offer that gives him a decent slice of the £1.5bn, given that he picked up the club for buttons.



So *finger in the air* £800m should do it, and with every day that this goes on that number drops. Am I missing anything?