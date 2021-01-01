« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1909250 times)

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22560 on: Today at 09:50:31 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:44:17 am
Not Werner then? And Mendy might be a decent replacement for Adrian.  ;)
Good point but it should be Kepa.  Stick him in the museum.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22561 on: Today at 09:52:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:42:08 am
As I recall, they were doing well on the pitch, but their finances were a clusterfuck.

This from wikipedia

They're basically back to square one, unless this is just a scam where Abramovich just wants someone else to hold the club for him until things die down. The fact he's looking for real money suggests otherwise though.

Yes, you're right.  I was just talking about their pitch exploits, not their finances (replying to Drinks Sangria as them being a mid/lower table club).  I remember them being in a poor financial state, that's why Bates sold.  I am not sure it would have happened had Matthew Harding still be alive though.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:42 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22562 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Time and time again over recent years when Financial Fair Play has been criticised, the line from fans, mostly Man City and Chelsea (or Everton lolz), and even some pundits, has been "why shouldn't you be able to spend money if you have it?"

Well this is exactly why. If a club is completely dependent on one person not pulling the plug then that is an horrendous place to be in, regardless of any immediate success. £1.5 billion in debt FFS!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,928
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22563 on: Today at 10:04:10 am »
MBS probably raging he didnt wait a few more months. Couldve had these ready-made sports washers.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,928
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22564 on: Today at 10:05:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:32 am
Time and time again over recent years when Financial Fair Play has been criticised, the line from fans, mostly Man City and Chelsea (or Everton lolz), and even some pundits, has been "why shouldn't you be able to spend money if you have it?"

Well this is exactly why. If a club is completely dependent on one person not pulling the plug then that is an horrendous place to be in, regardless of any immediate success. £1.5 billion in debt FFS!

Yeah, this is important. City are especially exposed right now. If Abu Dhabi get bored, wholl come in and fill in the offshore payments and top up the sponsor contributions?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22565 on: Today at 10:07:52 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:48:18 am
Conor Gallagher would be a good one for us to sign.

Looks a tidy player but I'd hope we steer well clear of young English players like that, he'd cost a fortune and really not sure he'd be any sort of step up from what we already have there. If it comes to it I'd hope they stop getting bailed out by clubs signing their youngsters.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22566 on: Today at 10:10:03 am »
Lets hope that if Chelsea are sold then the buyers run the club as a self sustaining business. Not as a plaything with unlimited loans from the owners.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 10:15:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:35:40 am
They were also bankrupt

Not just that but the football landscape has changed in the last 20yrs, they've not just got the red mancs and arsenal to overcome now to reach the top.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 10:21:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:56:43 am
They are too expensive to be bought at short notice for what he wants. Sportwashers prefer cheaper clubs too.
You can't polish a turd...
I may be wrong, but never before in history has someone tried to sell a turd for 2Bn.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:32 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,928
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:10:03 am
Lets hope that if Chelsea are sold then the buyers run the club as a self sustaining business. Not as a plaything with unlimited loans from the owners.

This is the problem. Itll be really hard for anyone to do that. An honest owner (honest lolz - its billionaires were talking about) will want a profitable business. Will Chelsea be able to do that? Itll be hard if they want to compete at the top of the table.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,985
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:25:32 am
None of the mooted numbers add up. When you look at Chelseas squad value, their stadium and training ground locations and their annual turnover, they should be worth something like £1.5bn as an asset, maybe stretch that to £1.8bn if being generous.

The quotes are attributing Chelsea as owing Abramovich £2bn, which dwarfs the value of the asset. Is he then asking for £3.5bn for them, or is he willing to write the debt off as long as he can sell the asset for what he feels as being good value?

What this place needs is a good old leveraged buyout, Hicks and Gillett (and now Burnley) style. Id never normally wish that on a club but this turd needs flushing. There are literally only 3 more despicable clubs in the entire game. I say that a bit tongue in cheek. What I think would be fairer on the select few decent Chelsea fans is they get a new owner who tries to run them responsibly in line with their size as a club. Because that would probably put them as a mid-lower table Premier League team.

I just cant see any major changes happening though. The worst of it for them is they may not spend some money in the summer.

It'll either really fuck them up or the inconvenience will be as minor as that transfer ban they had.

It depends who takes it on ultimately. That's why we need to be weary after FSG (as said when there where calls for them to go after ESL) because you don't know who comes in next.

When you're talking billions it's either gulf states, a dodgy billionaire or crooks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 10:29:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:04:10 am
MBS probably raging he didnt wait a few more months. Couldve had these ready-made sports washers.
They prefer buying a club for £200m and investing £800m.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,898
  • SPQR
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Their fans are absolutely embarrassing. They deserve a fair few decades in the wilderness.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
Yep they all prefer to buy a shit club down on their luck and rebuild it in their own image, classic.

Chelsea will have to be bought out by someone, surely. Would be amazing if they get asset stripped, every squad player sold on somewhere else purely to pay back Roman, and they basically get run as an academy club for a few years as they get themselves back in order again.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22574 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:07:52 am
Looks a tidy player but I'd hope we steer well clear of young English players like that, he'd cost a fortune and really not sure he'd be any sort of step up from what we already have there. If it comes to it I'd hope they stop getting bailed out by clubs signing their youngsters.

Yeah might be worth it without the premium for English players.

By all accounts well be going back in for Carvalho this summer for a fraction of the price so we wont need him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22575 on: Today at 10:38:58 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:36:32 am
Yeah might be worth it without the premium for English players.

By all accounts well be going back in for Carvalho this summer for a fraction of the price so we wont need him.

Yeah I think getting youngsters from the lower leagues as we have with Harvey and hopefully Carvalho is the way to go. But you never know, hopefully Chelsea are in a similar position in a year or two.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22576 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:56:43 am
They are too expensive to be bought at short notice for what he wants. Sportwashers prefer cheaper clubs too.
Cheap and with desperate, glory-starved fans.  At Chelsea the best any new owner could hope to do is maintain the status quo.

Chelsea's model of stacking promising players, loaning and then selling is more financially sustainable that Man City, for example, but it's certainly not a cash cow like Man U.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22577 on: Today at 10:41:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:34:58 am
Their fans aren't happy


The end of a competitive Chelsea.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Well there we have it. After almost 20 years and subsidies to the tune of £1.5bn. After initial promises that the aim was to make the club self sustaining within a few years, we get the entitled cryarsing because they are scared that the caviar train has hit the buffers and they won't be able to compete.

Tough shit.

If there was a shred of integrity and genuine will in that initial promise of sustainablity, then they would have far less to worry about right now. But because they never had any intention of becoming sustainable, they are miles away and in hoc to a crook.

The only thing is though, after making every excuse under the sun for Abramovich, they really wont give a shit about how grubby any future owners are.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:32 am
Time and time again over recent years when Financial Fair Play has been criticised, the line from fans, mostly Man City and Chelsea (or Everton lolz), and even some pundits, has been "why shouldn't you be able to spend money if you have it?"

Well this is exactly why. If a club is completely dependent on one person not pulling the plug then that is an horrendous place to be in, regardless of any immediate success. £1.5 billion in debt FFS!

Those same pundits will be saying stuff like "how has this been allowed to happen, something should have been done about this" if the worst does happen to Chelsea.  They'll completely ignore that there were people who were trying to stop this sort of thing happening but were derided in favour of cheering, and almost demanding, transfer fees approaching and exceeding £100million and wages of several hundred grand a wages.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 10:44:58 am »
The reporting now suggests that it's the swiss billionaire fella and 3 american businessmen.

An epic swindle?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22580 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:34:58 am
Their fans aren't happy


If someone were to buy that, they'd be buying it at a ridiculously inflated price. Doesn't make financial sense that.
And even worse in this climate, now that Putin's f*cked us all.
I don't even want to look at my Pension. Price of goods going up, fuel's going to skyrocket, interest rates.. well...

You buy Chelsea at 2Bn, and immediately you will have to pay off a 1.5Bn loan- and then you sit with an asset worth 500m.

That would make you either the dumbest investor ever... or filthy rich, with A LOT of patience and faith.

Another thing- Chelsea won't be able to loan anything from Abramovich for the foreseeable future. They'd have to spend what they earn. Like us.
For the foreseeable, Abramovich won't- and can't bail them out otherwise the loan increases- and that won't happen.

They're.STUFFED
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:40 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Up
« previous next »
 